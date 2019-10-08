Football

Iowa RPI rankings

Here is the Iowa High School Athletic Association's RPI rankings following Week 6 of the season. The rankings are used to determine at-large playoff qualifiers in each classification. There will be 16 playoff qualifiers in each class, with the district champion earning an automatic bid.

Class 4A (42 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. Cedar Falls;6-0;.7001

2. WDM Valley;6-0;.6867

3. Ankeny Centennial;5-1;.6659

4. Dowling Catholic;5-1;.6443

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;5-1;.6242

6. Des Moines Roosevelt;5-1;.6183

7. Marshalltown;5-1.5936

8. Bettendorf;5-1;.5913

9. Southeast Polk;4-2;.5859

10. Sioux City East;5-1;.5854

Locals

18. Davenport North;4-2;.5188

24. Davenport Central;3-3;.4763

27. Pleasant Valley;2-4;.4442

32. Davenport West;2-4;.3826

35. Muscatine;1-5;.3529

Class 3A (54 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. C.B. Lewis Central;6-0;.7307

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier;6-0;.6978

3. Solon;6-0;.6960

4. Western Dubuque;6-0;.6780

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;5-1;.6674

6. Glenwood;5-1;.6579

7. Norwalk;5-1;.6538

8. Independence;6-0;.6399

9. Mount Pleasant;5-1;.6312

10. Harlan;4-2;.6219

Locals

11. North Scott;5-1;.6211

15. Assumption;4-2;.5951

33. Maquoketa;3-3;.4992

41. Central DeWitt;2-4;.4450

52. Clinton;0-6;.3261

Class 2A (54 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. Waukon;6-0;.7019

2. Waterloo Columbus;6-0;.6890

3. Algona;6-0;.6800

4. Clear Lake;6-0;.6569

5. OABCIG;6-0;.6348

6. Greene County;6-0;.6281

7. Monticello;5-1;.6209

8. Des Moines Christian;6-0;.6175

9. PCM, Monroe;5-1;.4990

10. Southeast Valley;4-2;.5926

Locals

14. Tipton;4-2;.5795

19. Camanche;4-2;.5409

20. Louisa-Muscatine;4-2;.5399

21. West Liberty;3-3;.5332

Class 1A (54 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. Van Meter;6-0;.7380

2. Panorama;6-0;.7102

3. West Lyon;6-0;.7055

4. Western Christian;6-0;.6919

5. West Branch;6-0;.6867

6. Dike-New Hartford;6-0;.6764

7. West Sioux;5-1;.6736

8. Mount Ayr;5-1;.6710

9. ACGC;5-1;.6599

10. Iowa City Regina;5-1;.6523

Locals

21. North Cedar;4-2;.5626

30. Wapello;3-3;.4954

38. Bellevue;2-4;.4589

47. Northeast;1-5;.3742

49. Columbus;1-6;.3645

50. Wilton;1-5;.3641

Class A (61 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. West Hancock;6-0;.6821

2. South O'Brien;6-0;.6443

3. St. Ansgar;6-0;.6440

4. MFL MarMac;6-0;.6425

5. North Tama;6-0;.6327

6. Woodbury Central;5-1;.6173

7. BGM, Brooklyn;5-1;.6167

8. Lawton-Bronson;5-1;.6139

9. Westwood;5-1;.6119

10. Earlham;5-1;.6038

Local

22. Durant;3-3;.5270

Eight-Player (62 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. CAM, Anita;6-0;.7049

2. Turkey Valley;6-0;.7012

3. Don Bosco;6-0;.6977

4. Audubon;6-1;.6961

5. Easton Valley;6-0;.6794

6. Remsen St. Mary's;6-0;.6682

7. Coon Rapids-Bayard;5-1;.6633

8. HLV, Victor;5-1;.6440

9. East Mills;6-1;.6319

10. Newell-Fonda;5-1;.6057

Local

21. Midland;4-2;.5671

Illinois Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lincoln-Way East (11)(6-0)1101
2. Gurnee Warren(6-0)802
3. Loyola(4-2)764
4. Niles Notre Dame(6-0)715
5. Hinsdale Central(6-0)583
6. Homewood-Flossmoor(5-1)576
7. Naperville Neuqua Valley(5-1)558
8. Minooka(6-0)407
9. Oswego(6-0)189
10. Bolingbrook(5-1)16T10

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 12, Maine South 5, Barrington 3, St. Charles East 2, Huntley 2.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)(6-0)1091
2. Nazareth (1)(5-1)892
3. Glenbard West(6-0)833
4. Batavia(5-1)735
5. Hersey(6-0)676
6. Phillips(5-1)464
7. Rolling Meadows(6-0)358
(tie) Benet(6-0)359
9. Conant(6-0)29NR
10. Brother Rice(4-2)247

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 7, Willowbrook 4, Glenbard East 2, St. Charles North 1, Tinley Park Andrew 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chatham Glenwood (8)(6-0)1181
2. Crete-Monee (2)(6-0)1112
3. Simeon (2)(4-1)966
4. Cary-Grove(5-1)864
5. Oak Lawn Richards(5-1)715
6. Prairie Ridge(5-1)647
7. Yorkville (1)(6-0)508
8. Antioch(5-1)3910
9. Providence(4-2)373
10. Normal West(4-2)119

Others receiving votes: Springfield 10, Lemont 8, Kaneland 6, Peoria Central 6, Shepard 2.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (14)(6-0)1401
2. Sterling(6-0)1153
3. Rockford Boylan(6-0)964
4. Hillcrest(5-1)915
5. Montini(4-2)782
6. Sycamore(5-1)686
7. Marion(6-0)567
8. St. Rita(3-3)478
9. Kankakee(5-1)4010
10. Carbondale(5-1)11NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 9, Dunlap 8, Triad 6, Cahokia 5.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (12)(6-0)1201
2. Rochester(6-0)1032
3. Coal City(6-0)993
4. Richmond-Burton(6-0)794
5. Stillman Valley(6-0)665
6. Mt. Zion(6-0)467
7. Columbia(6-0)386
8. Effingham(6-0)338
9. St. Francis(5-1)2310
10. Genoa-Kingston(6-0)229

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 17, Bishop McNamara 12, Bethalto Civic Memorial 1, Benton 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (8)(6-0)1141
2. Williamsville (4)(6-0)1072
3. Byron(5-1)923
4. Beardstown(6-0)744
5. Vandalia(6-0)636
6. Nashville(6-0)625
7. Fairfield(6-0)517
8. Pana(6-0)318
9. Princeton(5-1)2710
10. Eureka(5-1)209

Others receiving votes: Peotone 8, Mt. Carmel 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, DuQuoin 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Fieldcrest (6)(6-0)1131
2. Clifton Central (5)(6-0)1072
3. Maroa-Forsyth (1)(5-1)923
4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley(5-1)834
5. Decatur St. Teresa(5-1)706
6. Knoxville(6-0)597
7. Sterling Newman(5-1)498
8. Bismarck-Henning(5-1)375
9. Auburn(4-2)20NR
10. West Carroll(4-2)16NR

Others receiving votes: Orion 6, Rockridge 4, St. Edward 3, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (7)(6-0)114T1
2. Forreston (4)(6-0)105T1
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)(6-0)1013
4. Annawan-Wethersfield(6-0)82T4
5. Morrison(6-0)626
6. Ottawa Marquette(6-0)527
7. Aquin(6-0)458
8. Camp Point Central(5-1)35T4
9. Athens(5-1)3110
10. Hope Academy(6-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 8, Carrollton 4, Tuscola 4, Watseka 4, Arcola 2, Fulton 1, Princeville 1.

 ———
 

Volleyball

MAC standings

;;Conf;Overall

;;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;6;0;26;2

Pleasant Valley;;6;0;22;3

North Scott;;4;1;19;4

Bettendorf;;3;3;13;9

Clinton;;3;4;10;18

Dav. Central;;2;4;5;14

Dav. North;;2;5;8;19

Muscatine;;1;4;5;11

Dav. West;;0;6;0;12

Tuesday's scores

Assumption 20-25-25-25, Davenport North 25-10-12-19

Clinton 25-25-25, Davenport Central 14-21-23

Today's match

North Scott at Muscatine

Thursday's match

Pleasant Valley at Davenport West

Iowa area

Prince of Peace 25-21-25-25, Easton Valley 23-25-18-21

West Delaware 25-25-25, Central DeWitt 7-15-16

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A Region 7

Oct. 22

Calamus-Wheatland vs. Midland, 7 p.m.

Prince of Peace vs. Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

Easton Valley vs. Rivermont Collegiate, 7 p.m.

Belle Plaine vs. English Valleys, 7 p.m.

Iowa Valley vs. HLV, 7 p.m.

Springville vs. Lone Tree, 7 p.m.

Central City vs. Cedar Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Oct. 22

Pekin vs. Danville, 7 p.m.

East Marshall vs. Colfax-Mingo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28

Mediapolis vs. Pekin/Danville winner, 7 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine vs. Wapello, 7 p.m.

Hudson vs. East Marshall/Colfax-Mingo winner, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Oct. 22

Bellevue vs. Northeast, 7 p.m.

North Linn vs. Alburnett, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28

Durant vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.

North Cedar vs. Bellevue/Northeast winner, 7 p.m.

Cascade vs. Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.

West Branch vs. North Linn/Alburnett winner, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Oct. 23

Davenport Assumption vs. Camanche, 7 p.m.

Benton vs. Solon, 7 p.m.

Independence vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 7 p.m.

Anamosa vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

Davenport Assumption/Camanche winner vs. Benton/Solon winner, 7 p.m.

Independence/Vinton-Shellsburg winner vs. Anamosa/Monticello winner, 7p.m.

Class 3A Region 7

Oct. 23

Tipton vs. South Tama, 7 p.m.

Williamsburg vs. Eddyville-Blaskesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.

Nevada vs. PCM, 7 p.m.

North Polk vs. West Marshall, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

Tipton/South Tama winner vs. Williamsburg/E-B-F winner, 7 p.m.

Nevada/PCM winner vs. North Polk/West Marshall winner, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Oct. 23

West Liberty vs. Mid-Prairie, 7 p.m.

West Burlington vs. Central Lee, 7 p.m.

Albia vs. Chariton, 7 p.m.

Davis County vs. Centerville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

West Liberty/Mid-Prairie winner vs. West Burlington/Central Lee winner, 7 p.m.

Albia/Chariton winner vs. Davis County/Centerville winner, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Oct. 23

Western Dubuque vs. Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Maquoketa vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

Dubuque Wahlert vs. Western Dubuque/Central DeWitt winner, 7 p.m.

Clear Creek-Amana vs. Maquoketa/Clinton winner, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 8

Oct. 23

Mount Pleasant vs. Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Fort Madison vs. Keokuk, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

North Scott vs. Mount Pleasant/Fairfield winner, 7 p.m.

Burlington vs. Fort Madison/Keokuk winner, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Oct. 23

Linn-Mar vs. Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

Iowa City Liberty vs. Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Dubuque Hempstead vs. Linn-Mar/Dubuque Senior winner, 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Oct. 23

Davenport Central vs. Davenport West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29

Pleasant Valley vs. Davenport Central/Davenport West winner, 7 p.m.

Bettendorf vs. Davenport North, 7 p.m.

Assumption 20-25-25-25, North 25-10-12-19

Kills -- Assumption, Kylie Welch 18, Ava Schubert 16, Emma Schubert 9, Piper Seberg 4; North, Justyus Jackson 12, Olivia Falborg 7, Kylie Kemp 4, McKenna Rebarcak 3, Layne Wright 3, Bailey Ortega 3. Assists -- Assumption, Jessica Stratman 19, Annabelle Costello 17; North, Ortega 28. Aces -- Assumption, Welch 6, A. Schubert 2, E. Schubert, Bri Gartner; North, Halle Walkup 3, Jackson 2, Wright 2, Maya Beasley. Blocks -- Assumption, Seberg 4, A. Schubert 3; North, Rebarcak 4. Digs -- Assumption, Gartner 16, A. Schubert 9, E. Schubert 9; North, Wright 6, Jackson 6, Ortega 4.

Records: Assumption 26-2, 6-0; North 8-19 2-5

Quincy 25-25, Alleman 18-17

Alleman stats only

Kills -- Errin Hoffman 3, Emma Kindelberger 3, Gianna Oewhart 3. Assists -- Maddie Dobbler 10, Anne VandeHecke 5. Aces -- Colleen Kenney 3. Digs -- Kenney 6, Hoffman 4. Blocks -- Oewhart 2, Ali VandeWiele.

Princeton 25-25, Kewanee 19-17

Princeton stats only

Kills -- Mckenzie Coleman 9, Maya Gartin 5, McKenzie Hecht 3, Madison Richards 2, Katie Bates 2, Anna Robbins 1. Assists -- Bates 18, Abby Peterson 2, Taylor Wetsel 1. Aces -- Coleman 3, Peterson 1. Blocks -- Richards 3, Robbins 1. Digs -- Wetsel 9, Peterson 8, Bates 6, Coleman 4, Olivia Chastain 2.

Record: 13-9,7-2

Orion 25-25, Fulton 20-19

Fulton stats only

Kills -- Emily Schipper 8, Maddie Hodge 7, Megan Bailey 3, Kylie Collachia 1. Assists -- Collachia 16, Kearston Norman 1, Schipper 1. Aces -- Schipper 2, Kylee Sweenie 1. Blocks -- Lilianna Eagle 3, Norman 1, Schipper 1. Digs -- Schipper 15, Collachia 8, Hodge 6, Sweenie 4, Ally Curley 4, Maddei Hodge 4, Bailey 4, Norman 2.

Sherrard 25-25, Rockridge 16-21

Kills -- S, Carley Whitsell 8, Sarah Sorrell 7, Emma Hofmann 4; R, Olivia Drish 6, Becca Schroeder 4. Assists -- S, Hofmann 12, Taylor Williams 8; R, Nicole Sedam 14. Aces -- S, Lauren McMillen, McKenna Blackwell, Sorrell; R, Mackenzie Douglas, Drish. Digs -- S, McMillen 13; R, Mia Freyermuth 10, Libby Dierikx 6. Blocks -- S, Sorrell 2, Whitsell 2; R, Douglas, Schroeder, Sedam

Moline 25-25, Galesburg 17-22

Moline stats only

Kills -- Kamara Dickerson 9, Ella Ramsay 7, Nicole Ellis and Audrey Lamphier 4. Assists -- Sophia Potter 24. Aces -- Madison Chase, Dickerson and Ellis 1. Digs -- Dickerson 11, Maddie Peterson 9, Potter 8. Blocks -- Ellis 3, Potter and Lamphier 2. 

Record -- Moline (16-5, 11-2 Western Big 6).

Sterling 25-25, Geneseo 11-14

Kills -- G, Abbi Barickman, Dadence Talbert 3, Brenna McGuire 3; S, Brook Borum 17, Bree Borum 6, Grace Egan 3. Assists -- G Addie Dunker 8; S, Bree Boruym 26, Lexi Rodriguez 7. Aces -- S, Bree Borum 3, Grace Gould, Rodriguez. Digs -- G, Taylor DeSplinter 6, Keelie Frerichs 6, Maggie Weller 4; S, Rodriguez 22, Egan 11, Gould 10. Blocks -- G, Hannah Copeland 2; S, Kierra Collins 2, Macie Gebhardt 2, Bree Borum, Egan. 

Records -- Geneseo (19-5, 11-2 Western Big 6); Sterling (22-5, 10-2).

Riverdale 25-25, Morrison 14-4

Riverdale stats only

Kills -- Shae Hanrahan 8, Sydney Garrett 4. Aces -- Molly Sharp 3, Emma Wainwright 2. Digs -- Sharp 5, Brooke Smeltzly 4. Blocks -- Hope Jackson 1, Josie Scovel 1. Assists -- Katelyn Oleson 9, Faith Jackson 2.  

Record -- Riverdale (11-6-1, 4-2, 11-6-1)

Boys cross country

IATFC rankings

Class 4A

1. Dubuque Hempstead; 2. Dowling Catholic; 3. Johnston; 4. Sioux City North; 5. Cedar Falls; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8. Iowa City West; 9. Linn-Mar; 10. Ames; 11. Waukee; 12. Urbandale; 13. Iowa City Liberty; 14. Western Dubuque; 15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Teams to watch: Ankeny Centennial; Cedar Rapids Washington; Iowa City High; Southeast Polk; West Des Moines Valley

Class 3A

1. Clear Creek Amana; 2. Carlisle; 3. Norwalk; 4. Gilbert; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. North Polk; 7. Decorah; 8. Center Point-Urbana; 9. Dubuque Wahlert; 10. Pella; 11. Humboldt; 12. Waverly-Shell Rock; 13. Atlantic; 14. Mount Vernon-Lisbon; 15. MOC-Floyd Valley

Teams to watch: Bondurant-Farrar; Grinnell; LeMars; Marion; Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 2A

1. Tipton; 2. Des Moines Christian; 3. Monticello; 4. South Hardin; 5. Williamsburg; 6. Albia; 7. Mid-Prairie; 8. Danville-New London; 9. Okoboji; 10. Davis County; 11. Western Christian; 12. Camanche; 13. Crestwood; 14. North Fayette Valley; 15. Union, LaPorte City

Teams to watch: Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck; George-Little Rock/Central Lyon; Jesup; Northeast; Unity Christian

Class 1A

1. Earlham; 2. Nodaway Valley; 3. Madrid; 4. Maquoketa Valley; 5. Calamus-Wheatland; 6. South Winneshiek; 7. Pekin; 8. West Fork; 9. LeMars Gehlen; 10. Denver; 11. Tri-Center; 12. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 13. Mason City Newman; 14. St. Ansgar; 15. Ogden

Teams to watch: Central Springs; Hudson; Sioux Central; Fort Dodge St. Edmond; Woodbine

39th West Delaware Invite

Teams -- 1. Tipton 49; 2. Western Dubuque 56; 3. Center Point-Urbana 82; 4. Mount Vernon/Lubson 156; 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 165; 6. West Delaware 167; 7. Grinnell 173; 8. Maquoketa Valley 201; 9. Clinton 206; 10. CR Xavier 252; 11. Cascade 303; 12. Anamosa 318; 13. Vinton Shellsburg 391; 14. North Fayette Valley 395; 15. Independence Community 485; 16. Oelwein 487; 17. Edgewood-Colesburg 487; 18. Beckman Catholic 549; 19. North Cedar 559; 20. Maquoketa 625.

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Caleb Shumaker  (Tipton), 16:28.4, 2. Luke Post (CP-U) 16:31.3, 3. Isaac Bryant (Grinnel), 16:44.9; 4. Mason Bach (CP-U) 16:47.6, 5. Trent Pelzer (Tipton) 16:53.7.

Tipton -- 8. Jackson Edens 17:12.1, 14. Cody Bohlmann 17:26.4, 21. Aj Thumma 17:43.5, 26. Landan Hill 17:50.7, 48. Ty Nichols 18:21.7

Clinton -- 45. Conner Sattler 18:19.4, 46. Ethan Buer 18:20.4, 59. Kyle Gassman 18:42.5, 74 Luke Jennings 19:08.6, 76. Riley Nickles 19:12.9.

North Cedar -- 100. Samuel Choate 20:28.0, 104. Jacob Spahr 20:41.7, 112. David Redhage 21:28.9, 120. Milo Easterly 22:12.6, 123. Chance Cinkovich 22:39.6.

Maquoketa -- 109. Brady Caven 21:14.9, 126. Ivan Martin 22:48.1, 127. Kaleb Flenker 23:01.7, 130. Gabe Gardner 24:06.5, 133. Ryan Warren 27:17.8

Girls cross country

IATFC rankings

Class 4A

1. Johnston; 2. Dubuque Senior; 3. Waukee; 4. Linn-Mar; 5. Southeast Polk; 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 7. Dubuque Hempstead; 8. Iowa City High; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Iowa City West; 11. Urbandale; 12. Des Moines Roosevelt; 13. Bettendorf; 14. Iowa City Liberty; 15. Western Dubuque

Teams to watch: Dowling Catholic; Indianola; Ottumwa; Pleasant Valley; West Des Moines Valley

Class 3A

1. Ballard; 2. Dubuque Wahlert; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes; 4. Harlan; 5. Norwalk; 6. Solon; 7. Sioux City Heelan; 8. Charles City; 9. Spencer; 10. Grinnell; 11. Decorah; 12. North Polk; 13. Glenwood; 14. Mount Pleasant; 15. Winterset

Teams to watch: Assumption; Atlantic; Center Point-Urbana; Gilbert; Mount Vernon-Lisbon

Class 2A

1. Mid-Prairie; 2. Williamsburg; 3. Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson; 4. Monticello; 5. Davis County; 6. Starmont; 7. Panorama; 8. Unity Christian; 9. Jesup; 10. ACGC; 11. Waukon; 12. Crestwood; 13. Dike-New Hartford; 14. Cherokee; 15. Sibley-Ocheyedan

Teams to watch: Chariton; Danville-New London; Emmetsburg; Okoboji; Tipton

Class 1A

1. Logan-Magnolia; 2. Denver; 3. Aplington-Parkersburg; 4. Kee High; 5. Iowa City Regina; 6. Pekin; 7. Hudson; 8. AHSTW; 9. Central Elkader; 10. Mason City Newman; 11. Nodaway Valley; 12. Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 13. Tri-Center; 14. North Linn; 15. South Winneshiek

Teams to watch: Cascade; Collins-Maxwell; Earlham; Nashua-Plainfield; Clinton Prince of Peace

39th West Delaware Invite

Teams -- 1. Western Dubuque 62; 2. Grinnell 84; 3. Mount Vernon/Libson 95; 4. Center Point-Urbana 127; 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 142; 6. Xavier 156; 7. Tipton 174; 8. Independence community 194; 9. Springville-Central City 218; 10. Cascade 231; 11. West Delaware 313; 12. North Fayette Valley 323, 13. Clinton 328; 14. Vinton Shellsburg 365; 15. Maquoketa 411; 16. Beckman Catholic 453; 17. Oelwein 470.

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Emily Staal (S-C) 18:24, 2. Adrianna Katcher (CP-U) 19:08, 3. Emma Hoins 19:33, 4. Lauren Klein 19:38, 5. Bridget Blanchard 19:43.

Tipton -- 30. Rachel Bierman 22:37, 49. Coryn Wallick 23:26, 52. Alli Nash 23:46, 85. Britney Ford 25:35, 94. Becca Stroup 26:06.

Clinton -- 69. Emma Milder 24:37, 75. Francesca Mascagni 25:03, 79. Sofia Tello 25:20, 84. Delainey Ferguson 25:31, 89. Selena Tello 25:52.

Maquoketa -- 50. Sydney Miller 23:40, 76. Harley Eye 25:06, 88. Ariana Payton 25:47, 97. Savannah Dykstra 26:47, 100. Kaitlyn Hanken 27:38.

Girls swimming

Bettendorf 132, Pleasant Valley 54

200 medley relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Sami Roemer, Ella Zillmer, Arianna Ottavianelli, Megan Greenley), 2:03.72; 2. Pleasant Valley (Grace Veach, Taylor Buhr, Jordan Neymeyer, Abby Buechel), 2:06.91; 3. Bettendorf (Maci Greenley, Katie Ripley, Madeline Witt, Hailee Grovo), 2:13.36

200 free -- 1. Zoey Ahrens (Bett), 2:13.66; 2. Alyssa Witt (Bett), 2:14.84; 3. Riley Wher (Bett), 2:15.51

200 IM -- 1. Arianna Ottavianelli (Bett), 2:25.76; 2. Sami Roemer (Bett), 2:26.44; 3. Jordan Neymeyer (PV), 2:32.27

50 free -- 1. Megan Greenley (Bett), 28.77; 2. Ella Zillmer (Bett), 29.03; 3. Grace Veach (PV), 29.93

1 mtr diving -- 1. Makayla Hughbanks (Bett), 250.60; 2. Sydney Hanson (Bett), 247.00; 3. Emily Clark (PV), 167.05

200 butterfly -- 1. Megan Greenley (Bett), 1:08.28; 2. Maci Greenley (Bett), 1:08.48; 3. Jordan Neymeyer (PV), 1:09.86

100 free -- 1. Alyssa Witt (Bett), 1:01.81; 2. Taylor Buhr (PV), 1:02.76; 3. Hailee Grovo (Bett), 1:04.83

400 free -- 1. Zoey Ahrens (Bett), 4:41.59; 2. Riley Wehr (Bett), 4:50.16; 3. Abby Buechel (PV), 4:52.17

200 free relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Megan Greenley, Ella Zillmer, Zoey Ahrens, Alyssa Witt), 1:57.48; 2. Pleasant Valley (Abby Minor, Grace Veach, Sam Christensen, Carly Lundry), 2:00.96; 3. Bettendorf (Hailee Grovo, Valerie Gutierrez, Kristin Manion, Riley Wehr), 2:02.40

100 back -- 1. Sami Roemer (Bett), 1:06.16; 2. Maci Greenley (Bett), 1:12.23; 3. Grace Veach (PV), 1:13.66

100 breast -- 1. Taylor Buhr (PV), 1:16.05; 2. Arianna Ottavianelli (Bett), 1:17.10; 3. Ella Zillmer (Bett), 1:23.00

400 free relay -- 1. Bettendorf (Sami Roemer, Zoey Ahrens, Alyssa Witt, Arianna Ottavianelli), 4:08.77; 2. Pleasant Valley (Jordan Neymeyer, Abby Buechel, Carly Lundry, Taylor Buhr), 4:19.26; 3. Bettendorf (Riley Wehr, Madeline Witt, Valerie Gutierrez, Maci Greenley), 4:34.99

Moline 142, United Township 44

200 medley relay -- 1. Moline (Trenary, Lopez,Greko,Van Note) 2:11.85, 2. United Township 2:31.54, 3. United Township 3:09.99.

200 freestyle -- 1. Jillian Smith (UT) 2:10.64, 2. Miriam Trenary (M) 2:14.37, 3. CC Cervantes (M) 2:18.31.

200 IM -- 1. Sophia Greko (M) 2:21.32, 2. Olivia White (M) 2:22.15, 3. Claire Tarpey (M) 2:41.48.

50 freestyle -- 1. Gabriella Lopez (M) 27.19, 2. Clara Van Note (M) 27:75, 3. Hannah Gault (M) 28:52.

1 meter diving -- 1. Taylor Puglisi (M) 260.75, 2. Dylan Skrake 171.70, 3. Raven Miller (UT) 139.00.

100 butterfly -- 1. Clara Van Note (M) 1:09.48, 2. Claire Tarpey 1:17.07, 3. Ella Scrutchfield (M) 1;21.01.

100 freestyle -- 1. Kary Wyffels (M) 1:03.48, 2. Miriam Trenary (M) 1:04.32, 3. Eilidh Schaaf (M) 1:09.90.

500 freestyle -- 1. Hannah Gault (M) 5:52.93, 2. CC Ceravanted (M) 5:54.78, 3. Savanna Wynn (M) 6:45.53.

200 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (White,Wyffels,Wynn,Schaaf) 1:49.60, 2. United Township 1:53.89, 3. Moline 1:54.58.

100 backstroke -- 1. Gabriella Lopez (M) 1:07.32, 2. Kary Wyffels (M) 1:11.62, 3. Annika Zemek (M) 1:15.96.

100 breaststroke -- 1. Sophia Greko (M) 1:16.50, 2. Olivia White (M) 1:27.47, 3. Ella Scrutchfield (M) 1:33.85.

400 freestyle relay -- 1. Moline (Gault,Wyffels,Van Note,Tarpey) 4:07.89, 2. Moline 4:14.01, 3. United Township 4:57.48.

Girls tennis

Geneseo 4, United Township 1

Singles -- Chloe Adams (G) def. Nicole Boodhoo 6-1, 6-1; Alison Bowers (G) def. Khrystina Reynolds 6-4, 6-0

Doubles -- Ava Bieneman/Alli Miller (G) def. Nan Li/Iman Adam 7-5, 4-6, 11-9; Reese Williams/Hailey Pappas (UT) def. Ali Craig/Mary Thomas 7-5, 5-7, 10-6; Emma Dunker/Emma Claeys (G) def. Rabha Haroun/Afi Apaloo 6-0, 6-0

Alleman 7, Sterling 2

Singles -- Brooke McKeown (A) def. Abby Aitken 6-1, 6-0; Lucy Rector (A) def. Saryn Seeley 6-1, 6-4; Kate Rector (A) def. Sarah Kirchoff 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Andersen (A) def. Kenzie Hubbard 6-3, 6-3; Hayley Hoffman (A) def. Kaleigh Martinez 6-3, 6-3; Moira Roddy (S) def. Abby Miller 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. 

Doubles -- Aitken/Seeley (S) def. Andersen/Hoffman 6-3, 6-1; Miller/Alexis Engels (A) def. Roddy/Anna Meltzer 6-4, 6-7 (7-4), 11-9; Lucy Sobaski/Sylee Prudent (A) def. Olivia Pitkin/Angelina Ramos 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. 

Boys soccer

United Township 3, Galesburg 0

Halftime -- UT 2, Galesburg 0. Goals -- Chan Nwal (assisted by Cameron Winters) 16th minute, Marcos Rojas (assisted by Nwal) 20th minute, Marcos Vasquez (assisted by Winters) 46th minute. Shots -- UT 14, G 2. Corner kicks -- UT 2, G 0. Keeper saves -- UT 0, G 10. Fouls -- UT 8, G 9.

Record -- United Township (11-7-1).

Rock Island 1, Geneseo 0 (2OT)

Halftime -- RI 0, Geneseo 0. Goals -- RI, Isaac Almanza (direct kick) 85th minute. Shots -- RI 17, GHS 4. Saves -- RI, Michael Machuca 1; GHS, Zach Bauer 8. Corners -- RI 5, GHS 4. Fouls -- RI 9, GHS 14. 

Records -- Rock Island (11-1-1, 6-0 WB6); GHS (10-5-1, 3-3-1 WB6).

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments