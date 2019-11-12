Signings
Area athletes
Athletes from area schools and conferences signing with colleges this school term. Information confirmed by area high school athletic departments and/or the colleges:
Baseball
Graysen Drezek, North Scott (Kirkwood)
Vincent Esposito, Rock Island (Illinois-Springfield)
Jake Matthaidess, North Scott (Kirkwood)
Basketball
Ty Anderson, North Scott (Northern Iowa)
Grace Boffeli, North Scott (Northern Iowa)
Solomon Gustafson, Rock Island (Quincy)
Sydney Happel, North Scott (Quincy)
Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo (Colorado State)
Softball
Rachel Anderson, North Scott (Grand View)
Ava Bieneman, Geneseo (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville)
Kayla DePoorter, Moline (Western Illinois)
Brooke Kilburg, North Scott (Kirkwood)
Drew Lewis, North Scott (Kirkwood)
Bailey Mitchell, Geneseo (Quincy)
Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine (Northern Iowa)
Carlie Sammon, Assumption (Minnesota State-Mankato)
Greta Specht, Moline (Quincy)
Volleyball
Sommer Daniel, Tipton (Utah)
Mackenzie Grafton, Orion (Lewis)
Sarah Jacobsen, Orion (Illinois State)
Maddie Peterson, Moline (Bradley)
Kayla Veto, Moline (Upper Iowa)
Track & Field
Courtney Lindsey, Rock Island/Iowa Central (Texas Tech)
Wrestling
Chloe Clemens, Pleasant Valley (Indian Hills CC)
Eli Loyd, Pleasant Valley (Indian Hills CC)
Football
Iowa playoffs
Semifinals
Today's games
Eight-player
Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.
Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Marys (11-0), noon
Class 3A
C.B. Lewis Central (10-1) vs. Western Dubuque (11-0), 5:30 p.m.
Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Class A
St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.
West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Bettendorf (9-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (11-0), 4 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.
West Lyon (10-1) vs. West Sioux (10-1), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.
Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.
Illinois playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday's games
Class 1A
Morrison (11-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (11-0), 1 p.m.
Freeport Aquin (11-0) at Lena-Winslow (11-0)
Arcola (9-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (11-0)
Carrollton (9-2) at Athens (9-2)
Class 2A
Sterling Newman (10-1) at Knoxville (11-0)
Clifton Central (11-0) at Fieldcrest (11-0)
Pana (10-1) at Nashville (10-1)
Decatur St. Teresa (10-1) at Auburn (8-3)
Class 3A
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-2) at Princeton (10-1)
Wilmington (10-1) at Byron (10-1)
Quincy Notre Dame (8-3) at Breese Mater Dai (10-1)
Vandalia (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0)
Class 4A
Wheaton St. Francis (10-1) at Coal City (11-0)
Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-1) at Richmond-Burton (11-0)
Kankakee McNamara (8-3) at Murphysboro (9-2)
Effingham (10-1) at Fairbury Prairie Central (9-2)
Class 5A
Chicago St. Rita (8-3) at Country Club Hills (10-1)
Sycamore (10-1) at Rockford Boylan (11-0)
Mascoutah (8-3) at Joliet Catholic (8-3)
Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-3) at Rochester (10-1)
Class 6A
Cary-Grove (9-2) at Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1)
Deerfield (9-2) at Lake Forest (7-4)
Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) at East St. Louis (11-0)
Chatham Glenwood (11-0) at New Lenox Providence (8-3)
Class 7A
Chicago Phillips (9-1) at Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0)
Willowbrook (10-1) at Lake Zurich (8-3)
Batavia (9-2) at Nazareth Academy (11-0)
Rolling Meadows (11-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (8-3)
Class 8A
Minooka (11-0) at Chicago Brother Rice (7-4)
Gurnee Warren (11-0) at Bolingbrook (8-3)
Chicago Marist (7-4) at Loyola Academy (8-3)
Homewood-Flossmoor (10-1) at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (11-0)
Volleyball
Iowa state tournament
at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)
Class 5A
Today's semifinals
Cedar Falls (42-1) vs. Ankeny (37-5), 10 a.m.
Pleasant Valley (30-5) vs. WDM Valley (41-4), 10 a.m.
Class 4A
Today's semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3) vs. West Delaware (40-5), noon
Western Dubuque (23-13) vs. Marion (31-10), noon
Class 3A
Wednesday's scores
Union Community 15-20-26-25-15, Assumption 25-25-24-21-9
Mount Vernon 25-23-21-29-15, West Liberty 13-25-25-27-11
Carroll Kuemper 25-25-22-30, Unity Christian 18-23-25-28
Red Oak 26-25-25, Nevada 24-15-19
Today's semifinals
Union Community (31-11) vs. Mount Vernon (34-10), 2 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper (36-4) vs. Red Oak (34-6), 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday's scores
Western Christian 25-25-25, Hudson 19-20-17
Osage 25-25-25, Grundy Center 17-14-16
Dyersville Beckman 25-25-25, Van Buren County 18-11-14
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, Wilton 23-20-17
Today's semifinals
Western Christian (39-5) vs. Osage (37-6), 4 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman (41-8) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (30-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Wednesday's scores
Sidney 25-25-25, Springville 15-17-11
North Tama 25-25-26, LeMars Gehlen 20-22-24
Holy Trinity 25-25-19-25, Council Bluffs St. Albert 16-23-25-15
Wapsie Valley 25-25-16-25, Janesville 23-19-25-14
Today's semifinals
Sidney (36-6) vs. North Tama (27-6), 6 p.m.
Holy Trinity (29-10) vs. Wapsie Valley (24-15), 6 p.m.
Union 15-20-26-25-19, Assumption 25-25-24-21-9
Kills -- Union, Jasmyn Bush 26, Belle Weber 14, Lexi Nolan 9; Assumption, AJ Schubert 20, Kylie Welch 13, Emma Schubert 12, Lauren Loken 7, Claire Smith 7. Assists -- Union, Allie Driscol 47; Assumption, Annabelle Costello 52. Aces -- Union, Bush 5, Belle Olson 2; Assumption, Bri Gartner 2, Katie Anderson 2, E. Schubert, A. Schubert, Costello. Blocks -- Union, Sam Glenn 2; Assumption, Loken 4, Welch 2. Digs -- Union, Bush 15, Weber 15, Sophie Winkelpleck 14, Lexi Nolan 13; Assumption, Welch 17, E. Schubert 15, Costello 8, Gartner 9, Anderson 9.
Records: Union 31-11; Assumption 32-6 (final)
Mount Vernon 25-23-21-29-15, West Liberty 13-25-25-27-11
Kills -- Mount Vernon, Lauren Schrock 29, Camryn Ellyson 14, Madi Cranston 12, Natalie Welch 8; West Liberty, Macy Daufeldt 25, Martha Pace 14, Madison McIntosh 5. Assists -- Mount Vernon, Summer Brand 60; West Liberty, Morgan Peterson 41. Aces -- Mount Vernon, Brand 9, Ellson 3; West Liberty, Karsyn Ruess 4, Pace 3. Blocks -- Mount Vernon, Ellyson 3; West Liberty, Pace 3, Averi Goodale 3, Isabel Morrison 2. Digs -- Mount Vernon, Jorie Randall 19, Caitlin Babcock 13, Rachel Axtell 10, Lauren Ryan 9; West Liberty, Monica Morales 15, Daufeldt 10, Peterson 9, Pace 9, Ruess 8.
Records: Mount Vernon 34-10; West Liberty 31-8 (final)
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, Wilton 23-20-17
Kills -- CGD, Morgan Middleton 34, Kendall Lienemann 12, Lexie Lane 2, Alaina Freisleben 2, Summer Traub; Wilton, Ella Caffery 13, Kelsey Drake 11, Alexa Garvin 5, Taylor Garvin 5. Assists -- CGD, Freisleben 42, Emma Conlon, Middleton, Jadyn Jondle; Wilton, Caffery, 16, Drake 16, Alexa Garvin. Aces -- CGD, Jondle 5, Freisleben 2, Middleton. Blocks -- CGD, Lane, Middleton; Wilton, Caffery. Digs -- CGD, Jondle 15, Lienemann 13, Middleton 9, Clarissa Hasty 4, Conlon 3, Lane 3, Freisleben, Summer Traub, Nicole Waters; Wilton, Drake 13, Caffery 8, Taylor Garvin 5, Mallory Lange 5, Peyton Souhrada 4, Taylor Drayfahl 4, Alexa Garvin 2.
Records: CGD 30-6; Wilton 35-4 (final)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.