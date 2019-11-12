Signings

Area athletes

Athletes from area schools and conferences signing with colleges this school term. Information confirmed by area high school athletic departments and/or the colleges:

Baseball

Graysen Drezek, North Scott (Kirkwood)

Vincent Esposito, Rock Island (Illinois-Springfield)

Jake Matthaidess, North Scott (Kirkwood)

Basketball

Ty Anderson, North Scott (Northern Iowa)

Grace Boffeli, North Scott (Northern Iowa)

Solomon Gustafson, Rock Island (Quincy)

Sydney Happel, North Scott (Quincy)

Isaiah Rivera, Geneseo (Colorado State)

Softball

Rachel Anderson, North Scott (Grand View)

Ava Bieneman, Geneseo (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville)

Kayla DePoorter, Moline (Western Illinois)

Brooke Kilburg, North Scott (Kirkwood)

Drew Lewis, North Scott (Kirkwood)

Bailey Mitchell, Geneseo (Quincy)

Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine (Northern Iowa)

Carlie Sammon, Assumption (Minnesota State-Mankato)

Greta Specht, Moline (Quincy)

Volleyball

Sommer Daniel, Tipton (Utah)

Mackenzie Grafton, Orion (Lewis)

Sarah Jacobsen, Orion (Illinois State)

Maddie Peterson, Moline (Bradley)

Kayla Veto, Moline (Upper Iowa)

Track & Field

Courtney Lindsey, Rock Island/Iowa Central (Texas Tech)

Wrestling

Chloe Clemens, Pleasant Valley (Indian Hills CC)

Eli Loyd, Pleasant Valley (Indian Hills CC)

Football

Iowa playoffs

Semifinals

Today's games

Eight-player

Turkey Valley (11-0) vs. Don Bosco (11-0), 9 a.m.

Audubon (11-1) vs. Remsen St. Marys (11-0), noon

Class 3A

C.B. Lewis Central (10-1) vs. Western Dubuque (11-0), 5:30 p.m.

Solon (11-0) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-1), 8:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Class A

St. Ansgar (11-0) vs. Grundy Center (10-1), 10 a.m.

West Hancock (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Bettendorf (9-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (11-0), 4 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (10-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Van Meter (11-0) vs. Iowa City Regina (9-2), 10 a.m.

West Lyon (10-1) vs. West Sioux (10-1), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Algona (11-0) vs. OABCIG (11-0), 4 p.m.

Waukon (11-0) vs. Williamsburg (8-3), 7 p.m.

Illinois playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday's games

Class 1A

Morrison (11-0) at Annawan-Wethersfield (11-0), 1 p.m.

Freeport Aquin (11-0) at Lena-Winslow (11-0)

Arcola (9-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (11-0)

Carrollton (9-2) at Athens (9-2)

Class 2A

Sterling Newman (10-1) at Knoxville (11-0)

Clifton Central (11-0) at Fieldcrest (11-0)

Pana (10-1) at Nashville (10-1)

Decatur St. Teresa (10-1) at Auburn (8-3)

Class 3A

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-2) at Princeton (10-1)

Wilmington (10-1) at Byron (10-1)

Quincy Notre Dame (8-3) at Breese Mater Dai (10-1)

Vandalia (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0)

Class 4A

Wheaton St. Francis (10-1) at Coal City (11-0)

Elmhurst IC Catholic (10-1) at Richmond-Burton (11-0)

Kankakee McNamara (8-3) at Murphysboro (9-2)

Effingham (10-1) at Fairbury Prairie Central (9-2)

Class 5A

Chicago St. Rita (8-3) at Country Club Hills (10-1)

Sycamore (10-1) at Rockford Boylan (11-0)

Mascoutah (8-3) at Joliet Catholic (8-3)

Sacred Heart-Griffin (8-3) at Rochester (10-1)

Class 6A

Cary-Grove (9-2) at Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (10-1)

Deerfield (9-2) at Lake Forest (7-4)

Oak Lawn Richards (10-1) at East St. Louis (11-0)

Chatham Glenwood (11-0) at New Lenox Providence (8-3)

Class 7A

Chicago Phillips (9-1) at Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-0)

Willowbrook (10-1) at Lake Zurich (8-3)

Batavia (9-2) at Nazareth Academy (11-0)

Rolling Meadows (11-0) at Wheaton Warrenville South (8-3)

Class 8A

Minooka (11-0) at Chicago Brother Rice (7-4)

Gurnee Warren (11-0) at Bolingbrook (8-3)

Chicago Marist (7-4) at Loyola Academy (8-3)

Homewood-Flossmoor (10-1) at Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (11-0)

Volleyball

Iowa state tournament

at Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center)

Class 5A

Today's semifinals

Cedar Falls (42-1) vs. Ankeny (37-5), 10 a.m.

Pleasant Valley (30-5) vs. WDM Valley (41-4), 10 a.m.

Class 4A

Today's semifinals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3) vs. West Delaware (40-5), noon

Western Dubuque (23-13) vs. Marion (31-10), noon

Class 3A

Wednesday's scores

Union Community 15-20-26-25-15, Assumption 25-25-24-21-9

Mount Vernon 25-23-21-29-15, West Liberty 13-25-25-27-11

Carroll Kuemper 25-25-22-30, Unity Christian 18-23-25-28

Red Oak 26-25-25, Nevada 24-15-19

Today's semifinals

Union Community (31-11) vs. Mount Vernon (34-10), 2 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper (36-4) vs. Red Oak (34-6), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday's scores

Western Christian 25-25-25, Hudson 19-20-17

Osage 25-25-25, Grundy Center 17-14-16

Dyersville Beckman 25-25-25, Van Buren County 18-11-14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, Wilton 23-20-17

Today's semifinals

Western Christian (39-5) vs. Osage (37-6), 4 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman (41-8) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (30-6), 4 p.m. 

Class 1A

Wednesday's scores

Sidney 25-25-25, Springville 15-17-11

North Tama 25-25-26, LeMars Gehlen 20-22-24 

Holy Trinity 25-25-19-25, Council Bluffs St. Albert 16-23-25-15 

Wapsie Valley 25-25-16-25, Janesville 23-19-25-14 

Today's semifinals

Sidney (36-6) vs. North Tama (27-6), 6 p.m.

Holy Trinity (29-10) vs. Wapsie Valley (24-15), 6 p.m.

Union 15-20-26-25-19, Assumption 25-25-24-21-9

Kills -- Union, Jasmyn Bush 26, Belle Weber 14, Lexi Nolan 9; Assumption, AJ Schubert 20, Kylie Welch 13, Emma Schubert 12, Lauren Loken 7, Claire Smith 7. Assists -- Union, Allie Driscol 47; Assumption, Annabelle Costello 52. Aces -- Union, Bush 5, Belle Olson 2; Assumption, Bri Gartner 2, Katie Anderson 2, E. Schubert, A. Schubert, Costello. Blocks -- Union, Sam Glenn 2; Assumption, Loken 4, Welch 2. Digs -- Union, Bush 15, Weber 15, Sophie Winkelpleck 14, Lexi Nolan 13; Assumption, Welch 17, E. Schubert 15, Costello 8, Gartner 9, Anderson 9. 

Records: Union 31-11; Assumption 32-6 (final)

Mount Vernon 25-23-21-29-15, West Liberty 13-25-25-27-11

Kills -- Mount Vernon, Lauren Schrock 29, Camryn Ellyson 14, Madi Cranston 12, Natalie Welch 8; West Liberty, Macy Daufeldt 25, Martha Pace 14, Madison McIntosh 5. Assists -- Mount Vernon, Summer Brand 60; West Liberty, Morgan Peterson 41. Aces -- Mount Vernon, Brand 9, Ellson 3; West Liberty, Karsyn Ruess 4, Pace 3. Blocks -- Mount Vernon, Ellyson 3; West Liberty, Pace 3, Averi Goodale 3, Isabel Morrison 2. Digs -- Mount Vernon, Jorie Randall 19, Caitlin Babcock 13, Rachel Axtell 10, Lauren Ryan 9; West Liberty, Monica Morales 15, Daufeldt 10, Peterson 9, Pace 9, Ruess 8. 

Records: Mount Vernon 34-10; West Liberty 31-8 (final)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-25-25, Wilton 23-20-17

Kills -- CGD, Morgan Middleton 34, Kendall Lienemann 12, Lexie Lane 2, Alaina Freisleben 2, Summer Traub; Wilton, Ella Caffery 13, Kelsey Drake 11, Alexa Garvin 5, Taylor Garvin 5. Assists -- CGD, Freisleben 42, Emma Conlon, Middleton, Jadyn Jondle; Wilton, Caffery, 16, Drake 16, Alexa Garvin. Aces -- CGD, Jondle 5, Freisleben 2, Middleton. Blocks -- CGD, Lane, Middleton; Wilton, Caffery. Digs -- CGD, Jondle 15, Lienemann 13, Middleton 9, Clarissa Hasty 4, Conlon 3, Lane 3, Freisleben, Summer Traub, Nicole Waters; Wilton, Drake 13, Caffery 8, Taylor Garvin 5, Mallory Lange 5, Peyton Souhrada 4, Taylor Drayfahl 4, Alexa Garvin 2.

Records: CGD 30-6; Wilton 35-4 (final)

