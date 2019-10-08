Volleyball

MAC standings

;;;Conf;;Overall

;;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;6;0;26;2

Pleasant Valley;;6;0;22;3

North Scott;;5;1;20;4

Bettendorf;;3;3;13;9

Clinton;;3;4;10;18

Dav. Central;;2;4;5;14

Dav. North;;2;5;8;19

Muscatine;;1;5;5;12

Dav. West;;0;6;0;12

Wednesday's score

North Scott 25-24-25-25, Muscatine 13-26-12-16

Today's match

Pleasant Valley at Davenport West

Kills -- M, Madi Petersen 16, Hannah Wieskamp 9, Hannah Reynolds 5, Kaitlyn McGinnis 4, Indiana Stephens 3; NS, Ella McLaughlin 14, Emma Powell 12, Kendall McNaull 8, Lexi Richards 6, Grace Graham 6. Assists -- M, Salyars 23, Ashlyn McGinnis 12, Rylie Moss; NS, Sam Lee 24, Taylor Robertson 11, Rachel Anderson 4, Katherin Belken 3, Paige Blaskovich, Powell.. Digs -- M, Rylie Moss 19, Kaylynn Salyars 15, Aricka Ramser 12, Ashlyn McGinnis 8, Petersen 6, Wieskamp 3, Reynolds 2, Stephens; NS, Powell 21, Anderson 11, Robertson 10, Blaskovich 10, McLaughlin 10, Richards 6, Lee 6, Molly Engler 2, Belken 2, Grace Graham. Blocks -- M, Reynolds 3; NS, McNaull 2, McLaughlin, Olivia Young. Aces -- M, Wieskamp 3; NS, Lee 3, Anderson, Wenck, Robertson.

Mercer County 25-25, Ridgewood 20-23

Kills -- R, Grace Althaus 4, Skya Barton 4; MC, Karli Stineman 8. Assists -- R, Brecken Adamson 5; MC, Sheridan Hank. Aces -- R, Jones 3, Lillian Hucke 3. Blocks -- R, Paige Leander 7; MC, Stineman 2. Digs -- R, Madi Jones 9; MC, Stineman 11.

Orion 25-25, Sherrard 8-10

Kills -- O, Mackenzie Grafton 8, Sarah Jacobsen 7, Emiliah Morrison 7; S, Carley Whitsell 4, Sydney Adamson 3, Emma Hofman 2, McKenna Blackwell 2. Assists -- O, Ashley Awbrey 14, Faith Catour 9; S, Taylor Williams 3, Hofmann 2. Digs -- O, Grafton 12, Jacobsen 5, Kati Kratzberg 4; S, Lauren McMiden 6, McKenna Blackwell 5. Blocks -- O, Hailee James 3; S, Charlotte Fraere 1. Aces -- O, Jacobsen 4, Awbrey 3, Morrison 2; S, Hofman 1, Sarah Sorrell 1.

Boys Soccer

Orion-Sherrard 9, Riverdale 2

Haltime -- O-S 7, R 1.  Goals -- O-S, Kaleb Smith (Tanner Irey) 1st minute, O-S, Caleb Spranger (Nathan Schmoll) 6th minute, O-S, Eric Erdmann (unassisted) 7th minute, O-S,  Irey (Erdmann) 24th minute, R, Ella Fornero-Green (unassisted) 25th minute, O-S, Ethan Meisenberg (Erdmann) 27th minute, O-S, Erdmann (unassisted) 29th minute, O-S, Jacob Kruse (Peyton Bradarich) 33th minute, R, Easton Day (unassisted) 54th minute, O-S, Tyler Syslo (Kruse) 58th, O-S, Bradarich (Kruse) 75th minute. Shots -- O-S 25, R 4. Saves -- O-S (Trey Erdmann 2), R (Regan Walston 11). Corners -- O-S 8, R 3. Offsides -- O-S 0, R 0. Fouls -- O-S 4, R 1.

Record: O-S 16-7

Girls tennis

Moline 9, Galesburg 0

Singles -- Monika Birski (M) def. Silvia Prado-Ragan, 6-0, 6-1; Kate Schaechter  (M) def. Kennedi Davis, 6-4, 6-1; Lauren Myers (M) def. Camellia Schwarteman, 6-2, 6-1; Camille Keys (M) def. Camryn Anderson, 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Gustafson (M) def. Gwendolyn Allison, 6-0, 6-2; Matti Brower (M) def. Amanda Castellano, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles -- Camille Keys/Matti Brower (M) def. Camellia Schwarteman/Gwendolyn Allison, 6-2, 6-3; Lauren Myers/Man Dim (M) def. Amanda Castellano/Camryn Anderson, 6-3, 6-0; Sarah Gustafson/Kensey Harris (M) def. Kennedi Davis/Alexis Flemming, 7-5, 6-0.

