Volleyball
MAC standings
;;;Conf;;Overall
;;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;6;0;26;2
Pleasant Valley;;6;0;22;3
North Scott;;5;1;20;4
Bettendorf;;3;3;13;9
Clinton;;3;4;10;18
Dav. Central;;2;4;5;14
Dav. North;;2;5;8;19
Muscatine;;1;5;5;12
Dav. West;;0;6;0;12
Wednesday's score
North Scott 25-24-25-25, Muscatine 13-26-12-16
Today's match
Pleasant Valley at Davenport West
North Scott 25-24-25-25, Muscatine 13-26-12-16
Kills -- M, Madi Petersen 16, Hannah Wieskamp 9, Hannah Reynolds 5, Kaitlyn McGinnis 4, Indiana Stephens 3; NS, Ella McLaughlin 14, Emma Powell 12, Kendall McNaull 8, Lexi Richards 6, Grace Graham 6. Assists -- M, Salyars 23, Ashlyn McGinnis 12, Rylie Moss; NS, Sam Lee 24, Taylor Robertson 11, Rachel Anderson 4, Katherin Belken 3, Paige Blaskovich, Powell.. Digs -- M, Rylie Moss 19, Kaylynn Salyars 15, Aricka Ramser 12, Ashlyn McGinnis 8, Petersen 6, Wieskamp 3, Reynolds 2, Stephens; NS, Powell 21, Anderson 11, Robertson 10, Blaskovich 10, McLaughlin 10, Richards 6, Lee 6, Molly Engler 2, Belken 2, Grace Graham. Blocks -- M, Reynolds 3; NS, McNaull 2, McLaughlin, Olivia Young. Aces -- M, Wieskamp 3; NS, Lee 3, Anderson, Wenck, Robertson.
Mercer County 25-25, Ridgewood 20-23
Kills -- R, Grace Althaus 4, Skya Barton 4; MC, Karli Stineman 8. Assists -- R, Brecken Adamson 5; MC, Sheridan Hank. Aces -- R, Jones 3, Lillian Hucke 3. Blocks -- R, Paige Leander 7; MC, Stineman 2. Digs -- R, Madi Jones 9; MC, Stineman 11.
Orion 25-25, Sherrard 8-10
Kills -- O, Mackenzie Grafton 8, Sarah Jacobsen 7, Emiliah Morrison 7; S, Carley Whitsell 4, Sydney Adamson 3, Emma Hofman 2, McKenna Blackwell 2. Assists -- O, Ashley Awbrey 14, Faith Catour 9; S, Taylor Williams 3, Hofmann 2. Digs -- O, Grafton 12, Jacobsen 5, Kati Kratzberg 4; S, Lauren McMiden 6, McKenna Blackwell 5. Blocks -- O, Hailee James 3; S, Charlotte Fraere 1. Aces -- O, Jacobsen 4, Awbrey 3, Morrison 2; S, Hofman 1, Sarah Sorrell 1.
Boys Soccer
Orion-Sherrard 9, Riverdale 2
Haltime -- O-S 7, R 1. Goals -- O-S, Kaleb Smith (Tanner Irey) 1st minute, O-S, Caleb Spranger (Nathan Schmoll) 6th minute, O-S, Eric Erdmann (unassisted) 7th minute, O-S, Irey (Erdmann) 24th minute, R, Ella Fornero-Green (unassisted) 25th minute, O-S, Ethan Meisenberg (Erdmann) 27th minute, O-S, Erdmann (unassisted) 29th minute, O-S, Jacob Kruse (Peyton Bradarich) 33th minute, R, Easton Day (unassisted) 54th minute, O-S, Tyler Syslo (Kruse) 58th, O-S, Bradarich (Kruse) 75th minute. Shots -- O-S 25, R 4. Saves -- O-S (Trey Erdmann 2), R (Regan Walston 11). Corners -- O-S 8, R 3. Offsides -- O-S 0, R 0. Fouls -- O-S 4, R 1.
Record: O-S 16-7
Girls tennis
Moline 9, Galesburg 0
Singles -- Monika Birski (M) def. Silvia Prado-Ragan, 6-0, 6-1; Kate Schaechter (M) def. Kennedi Davis, 6-4, 6-1; Lauren Myers (M) def. Camellia Schwarteman, 6-2, 6-1; Camille Keys (M) def. Camryn Anderson, 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Gustafson (M) def. Gwendolyn Allison, 6-0, 6-2; Matti Brower (M) def. Amanda Castellano, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles -- Camille Keys/Matti Brower (M) def. Camellia Schwarteman/Gwendolyn Allison, 6-2, 6-3; Lauren Myers/Man Dim (M) def. Amanda Castellano/Camryn Anderson, 6-3, 6-0; Sarah Gustafson/Kensey Harris (M) def. Kennedi Davis/Alexis Flemming, 7-5, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.