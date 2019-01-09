Boys basketball

MAC statistical leaders

Points per game -- D.J. Carton (Bettendorf) 24.0; Keshawn Pegues (Central) 19.6; Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 16.3; Sean Peeters (Assumption) 14.8; Cortaviaus Seales (North Scott) 14.8; Carter Duwa (PV) 14.4; Ty Anderson (North Scott) 14.0; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 12.8; Josh English (Central) 12.6; Michael Alexander (Burlington) 12.5; Hunter Snyder (PV) 12.3.

Rebounds per game -- Bret Myli (Clinton) 8.6; Keshawn Pegues (Central) 8.3; Ty Anderson (North Scott) 7.7; DJ Carton (Bettendorf) 7.4; Hunter Snyder (PV) 7.2; Jayden Houston (North) 6.6; Quincy Wiseman (North) 6.4; Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 6.4; Anthony Valainis (Assumption) 6.0; Carlton Martinez-Hale (Burlington) 5.5; Sean Peeters (Assumption) 5.1

Assists -- DJ Carton (Bettendorf) 58; Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 37; Amari Porter (Central) 29; Josh English (Central) 29; Grayson Heiser (Assumption) 28; John Miller (Central) 28; Jamil Haymond (West) 27; Cortaviaus Seales (North Scott) 27; LJ Henderson (Clinton) 26; Malik Westerfield (West) 26; Sam Kilburg (North Scott) 23.

Steals -- Diontrel Wommack (Central) 29; Keshawn Pegues (Central) 27; John Miller (Central) 25; Malik Westerfield (West) 25; Jamil Haymond (West) 23; Kaiden Phillips (Central) 22; Sean Peeters (Assumption) 19; Cortaviaus Seales (North Scott) 17; Jayden Houston (North) 16; Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 15; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 15.

Blocks -- Dylan Peeters (Assumption) 26; Anthony Valainis (Assumption) 18; Bret Myli (Clinton) 17; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 15; Kaiden Phillips (Central) 13; Keshawn Pegues (Central) 12; Aldane Barrett (West) 12; Ty Anderson (North Scott) 11.

Tuesday's late result

North Scott 55, Burlington 39

NORTH SCOTT (10-0, 8-0) -- Nick Stanton 0 0-0 0, Luke Jennings 0 0-1 0, Layne Hamann 0 0-0 0,  Carson Rollinger 3 4-4 10, Jackson Guffey 0 0-0 0, Cortaviaus Seales 8 3-3 20, Sam Kilburg 2 0-0 4, Brayden Walker 0 0-0 0, Ty Anderson 8 1-3 17, Landon Eiland 1 0-0 2, Trent Allard 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-11 55

BURLINGTON (2-8, 1-7) -- Michael Alexander 4 0-0 11, Brendon Hale 2 0-0 5, KT Thompson 1 0-0 2, Cayson Chipp 0 0-0 0, Charley Carlson 0 0-0 0, Anakin Kelly 1 1-3 3, Deron Draine 0 0-0 0, Carlton Martinez-Hale 0 0-0 0, Taylor Bunton 0 0-0 0, Amarion Davis 2 3-4 7, Hunter Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nate Spear 1 0-0 2, Trent Burnett 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 4-7 39

North Scott;12;16;20;7;--;55

Burlington;13;9;6;11;--;39

Three-point goals -- Burlington 5 (Alexander 3, Hale, Burnett); North Scott 1 (Seales). Team fouls -- North Scott 12, Burlington 13.

Camanche 65, Monticello 55

CAMANCHE -- Carson Seeser 8 2-2 23, Caleb Delzell 6 1-2 14, Cam Soenkson 6 0-0 14, Zayne Feller 3 0-3 6, Jaxon White 2 0-0 4, Zach Erwin 1 0-2 2, Calvin Ottens 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 3-9 65.

MONTICELLO -- Justin Recker 9 6-7 29, Connor Lambert 1 4-4 7, Luke Lambert 2 1-2 5, Devin Kraus 2 0-0 5, Tyler Luensman 2 0-0 5, Grahm Schneiter 2 0-0 4, Brayden Cleeton 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-13 55.

Camanche;21;11;13;20;--;65

Monticello;12;18;9;16;--;55

3-point goals -- Camanche 8 (Seeer 5, Soenkson 2, Delzell); Monticello 8 (Recker 5, Kraus, Luensman, C. Lambert). Team fouls -- Camanche 15; Monticello 14. Fouled out -- none.

North Cedar 65, Bellevue 49

NORTH CEDAR -- Ethan Sahr 10 5-5 29, Keon McCollough 9 0-0 20, Alex Woodward 2 3-4 8, Kael Unruh 3 0-0 6, Logan Thimmes 1 0-0 2, James Garner 0 0-0 0, Jon Scheer 0 0-0 0, Tyler Alexander 0 0-0 0, Gage Walshire 0 0-0 0, Cole Kamerling 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-11 65.

BELLEVUE -- Trey Daugherty 8 0-0 20, Cole Heim 4 3-4 12, Paxton Felderman 4 0-0 8, Riley Konrardy 1 1-2 3, Andrew Swartz 1 0-0 2, Jackson Wagner 1 0-0 2, Trevor Hager 1 0-0 2, Max Jackson 0 0-0 0, Liam Dunne 0 0-0 0, Ethan Klemme 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-6 49.

North Cedar;14;15;16;20;--;65

Bellevue;11;14;18;6;--;49

3-point goals -- NC 7 (Sahr 4, McCollough 2, Woodward); Bellevue 5 (Daugherty 4, Heim). Team fouls -- NC 11; Bellevue 11. Fouled out -- NC 1 (Alexander).

Bureau Valley 59, Orion 41

BUREAU VALLEY -- Kale Barnett 10 6-7 26, Tyler Gustafson 6 3-3 17, Ben Shipp 3 0-1 6, Nate Paup 2 0-0 5, Hardy 1 0-0 2, Simon 1 0-1 2, Tucker Hartz 0 1-2 1, Allen Guenther 0 0-0 0, Dalton Dean 0 0-0 0, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Matt Philhower 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Thomas Gosch 0 0-0 0, Devan Batten 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-14 59.

ORION -- Josh Johnson 9 2-3 24, Alex Nimrick 2 1-2 5, Caleb Spranger 2 0-0 4, Seth West 1 2-2 4, Tanner Ivey 1 0-0 2, Josh Spranger 1 0-0 2, Logan Kane 0 0-0 0, Zach Zwirlein 0 0-0 0, Christian Grems 0 0-0 0, Ryan Jungwirth 0 0-0 0, Cade Weiss 0 0-0 0, Jacob Kruse 0 0-0 0, Ben Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Cole Lievens 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-8 41.

Bureau Valley;18;15;11;15;--;59

Orion;11;5;14;11;--;41

3-point goals -- BV 3 (Gustafson 2, Paup); Orion 4 (Johsnon 4). Team fouls -- BV 15; Orion 15. Fouled out -- none.

Girls basketball

MAC statistical leaders

Points per game -- Grace Boffeli (North Scott) 17.0; Carli Spelhaug (PV) 16.8; Kylie Wroblewski (Bettendorf) 16.5; Megan Gandrup (Clinton) 15.5; Macy Beinborn (PV) 13.0; Ivy Wilmington (North) 12.3; Presley Case (North Scott) 12.0; Bella Sims (North) 11.4; Alicia Garcia (Muscatine) 11.2; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 10.5; Ashley Fountain (Bettendorf) 10.1.

Rebounds per game -- Kylie Wroblewski (Bettendorf) 11.0; Grace Boffeli (North Scott) 10.7; Anne Awour (North) 8.0; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 7.3; Adrea Arthofer (PV) 7.2; Angel Baylark (Burlington) 5.8; Alicia Garcia (Muscatine) 5.4; Molly Chapman (Clinton) 5.4; Kylee Devore (West) 5.2; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 5.1; Lauren Herrig (Assumption) 5.1.

Assists -- Presley Case (North Scott) 51; Carli Spelhaug (PV) 49; Bella Sims (North) 48; Mallory Lafever (PV) 40; Macy Mulholland (Clinton) 37; Megan Gandrup (Clinton) 34; Dawsen Dorsey (Assumption) 33; Adrea Arthofer (PV) 31; Chloe Engelkes (North Scott) 29; Rylie Rucker (North Scott) 29.

Steals -- Carli Spelhaug (PV) 64; Mallory Lafever (PV) 46; Bella Sims (North) 40; Presley Case (North Scott) 40; Lauren Herrig (Assumption) 37; Katie Anderson (PV) 35; Adrea Arthofer (PV) 32; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 31; Bailey Wiemann (Burlington) 29; Chloe Engelkes (North Scott) 25.

Blocks -- Kylie Wroblewski (Bettendorf) 28; Alicia Garcia (Muscatine) 28; Adrea Arthofer (PV) 26; Kylee Devore (West) 23; Molly Shannon (West) 12; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 10; Macey Rogers (Muscatine) 9; Angel Baylark (Burlington) 9.

Riverdale 39, Orion 32

RIVERDALE -- Lodico 4 3-8 11, Weaver 3 2-4 9, Sharp 2 0-2 6, Haas 2 0-2 5, Hanrahan 1 2-7 4, Garber 1 0-2 3, Jackson 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 8-27 39.

ORION -- Taets 5 3-4 13, McCunn 3 0-0 6, Parsons 1 2-2 4, Farwell 2 0-0 4, Blackert 1 0-0 2, Fausett 1 0-0 2, James 0 1-6 1. Totals 13 6-12 32.

Riverdale;11;8;7;13;--;39

Orion;9;2;8;13;--;32

3-point goals -- Riverdale 5 (Sharp 2, Haas, Garber, Weaver); Orion 0. Team fouls -- Riverdale 13; Orion 24. Fouled out -- none.

Wethersfield 51, Ridgewood 43

WETHERSFIELD -- Nichols 7 1-1 16, Litton 4 8-9 16, Anderson 4 1-2 9, Witte 2 0-0 5, Lay 1 0-0 3, Winter 1 0-0 2, Krause 0 0-0 0, Cheesman 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Daniels 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-12 51.

RIDGEWOOD -- Paige Leander 5 0-0 10, Hallica Warren-Anderson 3 2-3 8, Brecken Adamson 1 5-6 7, Brooke Jackson 2 0-0 6, Lauren Anderson 2 0-0 5, Lauren Curry 2 0-0 5, Megan Kenney 1 0-0 2, Kendall Lewis 0 0-2 0, Lizzy Ratliff 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Tatum Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 43.

Wethersfield;19;10;11;11;--;51

Ridgewood;4;19;13;7;--;43

3-point goals -- Wethersfield 3 (Lay, Nichols, Witte); Ridgewood 4 (Jackson 2, Anderson, Curry). Team fouls -- Wethersfield 11; Ridgewood 11. Fouled out -- none.

Wrestling

Bettendorf 45, Davenport Assumption 15

285 -- Julien Broderson (DA) dec. Griffin Liddle, 7-2; 106 -- Dustin Bohren (Bett) dec. Ethan Forker, 5-4; 113 -- Jacob Faber (Bett) major dec. Colin Wehr, 8-0; 120 -- Aiden Evans (Bett) pinned TJ Fitzpatrick, 1:24; 126 -- Noah Gonzalez (DA) dec. Kohler Ruggles, 9-7 (SV-1); 132 -- Jacob Felderman (DA) dec. Ryan Cole, 4-2 (SV-1); 138 -- Rylan Hughbanks (Bett) tech. fall Parker Foley, 21-6 (5:04); 145 -- Logan Adamson (Bett) tech. fall Adam Laubenthal, 20-4 (5:34); 152 -- Bradley Hill (Bett) major dec. Evan Forker, 16-8; 160 -- Voyen Adamson (Bett) dec. Joe Deckert, 6-1; 170 -- Will Jefferson (Bett) dec. Logan Schimanski, 6-0; 182 -- Alex Blizzard (Bett) pinned Clay Harland, 2:57; 195 -- Kane Schmidt (Bett) pinned Tim Kendall, 0:45; 220 -- Seth Adrian (DA) pinned Luke Jefferson, 1:23. 

Geneseo 63, United Township 15

106 -- Carson Raya (G) won by forfeit. 113 -- Dawson DeCap (G) won by forfeit. 120 -- Cade Hornback (G) pinned Justin Derain, 1:15. 126 -- Luke Henkhaus (G) pinned Trevor Lannoo, 1:51. 132 -- Hunter Aldrich (UT) dec. (OT) Clay DeBaillie, 10-8. 138 -- Logan Golding (UT) won by forfeit. 145 -- Augie Schmitt (G) won by forfeit. 152 -- Nathan Carroll (G) won by forfeit. 160 -- Kyle State (G) pinned Dylan Roberson, 0:15. 170 -- Harrison Neumann (G) pinned Oscar Vergara, 3:12. 182 -- Cade Harris (UT) won by forfeit. 195 -- Mick Mooney (G) pinned Tyler Demarest, 2:38. 220 -- Rob Stohl (G) dec. Elizar Tapia, 4-0. 285 -- Billy Blaser (G) pinned Tete Houdekar, 5:25.

Sherrard 66, Putnam/Hall 6

106 -- Double forfeit. 113 -- N. Bynum (S) pinned C. Haper, 3:02. 120 -- Dylan Russell (S) won by forfeit. 126 -- R. Roelf (S) won by forfeit. 132 -- A. Fratzke (S) won by forfeit. 138 -- J. Hanson (S) pinned T. Harper, 5:16. 145 -- A. Ryckengham (S) pinned D. Sobin, 1:15. 152 -- C. Caldwell (S) won by forfeit. 160 -- R. Frere (S) won by forfeit. 170 -- W. Frere (S) pinned B. Silvester, 2:44. 182 -- J. Bynum (S) pinned E. Sartain, 3:02. 195 -- G. White (S) pinned J. Davis, 1:13. 220 -- J. McCony (P) pinned J. Vanderlinde, 1:50. 285 -- Double forfeit.

Rockridge Triangular

Morrison 48, Rockridge 33

106 -- Jaxson Brokaw (R) won by forfeit. 113 -- Cole McCabe (R) won by forfeit. 120 -- Colton Linke (M) pinned Colin Swailes, 1:19. 126 -- Nick Berenger (R) dec. Andrew Schmidt, 8-6. 132 -- Ryan Kennedy (M) pinned Preston Matlick, 0:46. 138 -- Dalton Krueger (R) pinned Kayden White, 2:56. 145 -- Nolan Throne (R) won by forfeit. 152 -- Kyle Roberts (M) pinned Hunter Locke, 5:47. 160 -- Thomas Dauphin (M) won by forfeit. 170 -- Damon Pearson (R) won by forfeit. 182 -- Aaron Wolf (M) pinned Sam Buser, 1:10. 195 -- Nathan Schaefer (M) pinned Connor Schafer, 2:34. 220 -- Brevin Pruis (M) won by forfeit. 285 -- Riley Wilkens (M) won by forfeit.

Mercer County 55, Morrison 22

106 -- Carson Clawson (MC) won by forfeit. 113 -- Broctyn King (MC) won by forfeit. 120 -- Colton Linke (MOR) pinned Jon Donahue, 0:53. 126 -- Noah Miller (MC) pinned Andrew Schmidt, 1:38. 132 -- Camden Whitenack (MC) maj. dec. Ryan Kennedy, 8-0. 138 -- Caden White (MOR) pinned Carson Tippie, 1:28. 145 -- Colin Miller (MC) dec. Kyle Roberts, 9-8. 152 -- Seth Speaker (MC) won by forfeit. 160 -- Griffin Kernan (MC) pinned Thomas Dauphin, 1:32. 170 -- Caleb Smith (MC) def Brian Jiminez (MOR), 1:58. 182 -- Steven Speaker II (MC) pinned Aaron Wolf, 2:33. 195 -- Nathan Schaefer (MOR) pinned Evan Lilly, 1:32. 220 -- Riley Wilkens (MOR) maj. dec. Jayden Klingamen, 14-0. 285 -- Alec Lilly (MC) won by forfeit.

Mercer County  51, Rockridge 26

106 -- Jaxson Brokaw (R) won by forfeit. 113 -- Broctyn King (MC) pinned Cole McCabe (R), 3:50. 120 -- Colin Swailes (R) dec. Carter Donahue, 9-2. 126 -- Noah Miller (MC) dec. Nick Berenger, 9-5. 132 -- Camden Whitenack (MC) pinned Preston Matlick, 1:35. 138 -- Dallas Krueger (R) pinned Carson Tippie, 3:15. 145 -- Nolan Throne (R) tech fall Collin Miller, 16-0 1:30. 152 -- Seth Speaker (MC) pinned Hunter Locke, 3:00. 160 -- Griffin Kernan (MC) won by forfeit. 170 -- Caleb Smith (MC) pinned Damon Pearson, 1:16. 182 -- Steven Speaker II (MC) pinned Sam Buser, 1:07. 195 -- Connor Schafer (R) pinned Evan Lilly, 1:32. 220 -- Jayden Klingaman (MC) won by forfeit. 285 -- Alec Lilly (MC) won by forfeit.

