Baseball
Alleman 7, Erie-Prophetstown 2
Erie-Prophetstown;010;001;0;--;2;3;4
Alleman;100;033;x;--;7;5;2
Johnson, Hammer (5), Rosenow (6) and Daubman; Snyder, Ferrari (6) and Lara. WP -- Snyder; LP -- Johnson. Two or more hits -- Alleman (Ferrari 2). HR -- Alleman (Ferrari, VanDerGinst). RBI -- EP (Hammer); Alleman (VanDerGinst 2, Ferrari).
Softball
West Carroll 9, Morrison 8
Morrison;000;8000;0;--;8;8;5
West Carroll;101;021;4;--;9;7;1
West Carroll stats only
Maddie Mack and Madison Magill. WP -- Mack. Two or more hits -- Mack 4, Magill. 2B -- Mack. RBIs -- Meek 4, Magill 2, Jaycie VanKamper.
Alleman 8, Erie-Prophetstown 3
Erie-P'town010;200;0--3;3;8
Alleman;100;106;x--8;6;2
WP: Maria Guerrero. LP: Calisa Steel. Two or more hits: E-P: Adyyson Scott 2. A: Avrie Schmidt 2. 2B: E-P: Erica Thulen. HR: E-P: Scott. Two or more RBIs: E-P: Scott 2. A: Schmidt 2.
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard United 6, LaSalle-Peru 1
Halftime score -- OSU 4, LP 1. Goals -- Jamie Abbott, OSU (unassisted), 10th minute; Delani Martin, LP (unassisted), 31st minute; Karsyn McCunn OSU (Emily Teel), 35th minute; Abbott, OSU (Teel), 37th minute; Own goal, OSU, 39th minute; McCunn OSU (Teel), 68th minute; Abbott, OSU (Gabby Sherer), 77th minute. Shots -- OSU 19, LP 4. Saves -- OSU (Mary Mount 4); LP (Lea Selquist 13). Offsides -- OSU 1, LP 1. Fouls -- OSU 5, LP 3. Corner kicks -- OSU 11, LP 2.
Team records -- Orion-Sherrard 2-0; LaSalle-Peru 0-1
