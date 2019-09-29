Following are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:

Wednesday, Oct. 2

New Era Lutheran Church: Ye Old Country Store: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the church, 3455 New Era Road, Muscatine. Arts, crafts, a raffle, and a quilt. Food, priced separately, will be available all day. Proceeds will go to the church.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene: 7th annual Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 2921 38th St. Crafters and vendors at this indoor, handicapped-accessible fair. Also, a bake sale, rock painting and a silent auction. All proceeds will go to missions projects.

Sherrard, Illinois, Boosters: Pumpkin Fest, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the village park, 513 3rd St. About 35 vendors selling crafts, food, flea market items. Also, a silent auction and a pumpkin pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. in the fire station on 1st Street. The cost is a donation. Proceeds of the fest go to the village park, the baseball/softball association and the elementary school.

