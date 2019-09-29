Following are bazaars in the Quad-City area this week:
Wednesday, Oct. 2
New Era Lutheran Church: Ye Old Country Store: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the church, 3455 New Era Road, Muscatine. Arts, crafts, a raffle, and a quilt. Food, priced separately, will be available all day. Proceeds will go to the church.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rock Island First Church of the Nazarene: 7th annual Craft and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 2921 38th St. Crafters and vendors at this indoor, handicapped-accessible fair. Also, a bake sale, rock painting and a silent auction. All proceeds will go to missions projects.
Sherrard, Illinois, Boosters: Pumpkin Fest, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the village park, 513 3rd St. About 35 vendors selling crafts, food, flea market items. Also, a silent auction and a pumpkin pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. in the fire station on 1st Street. The cost is a donation. Proceeds of the fest go to the village park, the baseball/softball association and the elementary school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.