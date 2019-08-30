On Saturday, the Q.C. Gearheads will be in Delmar, Iowa, for their sixth 61 Kartway Cruise Night. Cars will be parked on the infield of the race track and are encouraged to slowly cruise the track. No racing will be done, and there is no entry fee. The night will begin with a cruise from 5202 Brady St., Davenport to Delmar beginning at 5 p.m. Movies will be shown at dusk on a giant screen.
5 p.m. Saturday, from Davenport to 1578 Highway 61, Delmar, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.