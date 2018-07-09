Baseball
Iowa district pairings
Class 1A District 8
Today's games
At North Linn -- Maquoketa Valley (16-14) vs. Easton Valley (15-19), 5 p.m.; Central City (7-26) vs. North Linn (36-3), 7 p.m.
At Calamus -- Midland (16-12-1) vs. Bellevue Marquette (10-17), 5 p.m.; Springville (11-16-1) vs. Calamus-Wheatland (18-13), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 7
Today's games
At Dyersville -- Camanche (15-11) vs. Monticello (23-5), 5 p.m.; Northeast (9-19) vs. Dyersville Beckman (27-11), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 8
Today's games
At Wilton -- West Branch (11-14) vs. West Liberty (10-15), 5 p.m.; Durant (8-20) vs. Wilton (22-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A District 10
Today's games
At Mediapolis -- Central Lee (19-7) vs. Van Buren (12-8), 5 p.m.; Wapello (15-11) vs. Mediapolis (22-5), 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 7
Friday's games
At Cedar Rapids -- Marion (21-14) vs. Central DeWitt (26-11), 5 p.m.; Anamosa (2-10) vs. Cedear Rapids Xavier (26-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A District 8
Friday's games
At Maquoketa -- Dubuque Wahlert (20-16) vs. Mount Vernon (14-17), 5 p.m.; Assumption (27-9) vs. Maquoketa (3-30), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 4
Friday's games
#6 Waterloo East (1-35) at #1 Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-8), 7 p.m.
#5 Bettendorf (13-23) at #2 Western Dubuque (29-6), 7 p.m.
#4 Pleasant Valley (18-18) at #3 Linn-Mar (22-12), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 5
Friday's games
#6 Clinton (12-18) at #1 North Scott (23-9), 7 p.m.
#5 Dubuque Senior (12-23) at #2 Davenport Central (23-9), 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport West (15-14) at #3 Dubuque Hempstead (18-13), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Substate 6
Friday's games
#6 Muscatine (4-22) at #1 Iowa City West (28-9), 7 p.m.
#5 Burlington (14-18) at #2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (25-12), 7 p.m.
#4 Davenport North (15-15) at #3 Cedar Rapids Washington (21-15), 7 p.m.
Monday's results
Davenport Central 14, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
Davenport North 3, Central DeWitt 2
Dubuque Hempstead 14, Pleasant Valley 13
Muscatine 11-7, Keokuk 1-4
Baseball
Davenport Central 14, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
Davenport Central;433;31;--;14;11;2
Washington;000;10;--;1;3;1
WP -- Eddie VanCamp. LP -- Matyk Hilton. Two or more hits -- Central, Spencer Darling 3, Nick Fleming. 2B -- Central, Spencer Darling, Mason Gersdors; Washington, Lincoln Riley. HR -- Central, Spencer Darling, Josh Hann. RBI -- Central, Spencer Darling 5, Josh Hann 4, Will Kranz 2, Nick Fleming, Elijah Mitchell; Washington, Joe McKinstry
Records -- Davenport Central 24-9, Cedar Rapids Washington 18-14
IHSBCA final rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston (30-5); 2. Urbandale (29-6); 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-8); 4. Iowa City West (28-9); 5. Southeast Polk (28-10); 6. Indianola (30-3); 7. Davenport Central (23-9); 8. Waukee (24-10); 9. West Des Moines Dowling (26-10); 10. West Des Moines Valley (25-13)
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Linn-Mar; North Scott; Western Dubuque
Class 3A
1. Harlan (25-3); 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (26-9); 3. Davenport Assumption (27-9); 4. Carlisle (28-7); 5. Solon (28-9); 6. Sioux City Heelan (26-10); 7. Waverly-Shell Rock (27-7); 8. West Deleware (22-7); 9. North Polk (19-8); 10. Decorah (19-6)
Others receiving votes: Boone; Central DeWitt; Fairfield; Grinnell; Oskaloosa; Saydel
Softball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 4
Monday's results
Lisbon 2, Kee High 0
Class 2A Region 7
Monday's results
Louisa-Muscatine 3, East Marshall 0
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's results
Wilton 11, Bellevue 0
Class 3A Region 8
Monday's results
Assumption 7, Mount Vernon 0
Class 4A Region 6
Today's game
Keokuk (17-17) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-16), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Today's game
Davenport West (26-15) at Dubuque Hempstead (30-11), 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Today's game
Burlington (31-9) at Pleasant Valley (32-7), 7 p.m.
Iowa state softball tournament
Class 1A
Monday, July 16
Collins-Maxwell (27-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (25-13) at Buena Vista University Diamond, 11 a.m.
Lisbon (33-8) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-14) at Diamond 2, 11:30 a.m.
Akron-Westfield (26-4) vs. New London (20-9) at Buena Vista University Diamond, 1 p.m.
AGWSR (26-7) vs. Janesville (26-11) at Diamond 2, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday, July 16
Louisa-Muscatine (35-6), vs. Wilton (25-15) at Buena Vista Diamond, 3 p.m.
Central Springs (27-3) vs. Logan-Magnolia (27-6), at Diamond 2, 3:30 p.m.
Des Moines Christian (22-6), vs. Earlham (27-11) at Buena Vista Diamond, 5 p.m.
Alta-Christian (22-3), vs. Iowa City Regina (23-15), at Diamond 2, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday, July 16
Davenport Assumption (36-3) vs. Benton Community (27-14) at Buena Vista Diamond, 7 p.m.
Humboldt (30-3) vs. Atlantic (30-5) at Diamond 2, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 17
Albia (31-4) vs. Spirit Lake (28-7) at Buena Vista Diamond, 11 a.m.
Waterloo Columbus Catholic (38-2) vs. Roland-Story (28-4), at Diamond 2, 11:30 a.m.
Assumption 7, Mount Vernon 0
Mount Vernon;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
Assumption;030;040;x;--;7;11;2
Amanda Roe and Mandy Morrical. Hannah Kelley, Allie Timmons (6) and Anna Wohlers. WP -- Kelley. LP -- Roe. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Olivia Wardlow 3, Carlie Sammon, Nicole Yoder. 2B -- Assumption, Sammon, Yoder. HR -- Assumption, Hannah Wislander. RBI -- Assumption, Wislander 3, Yoder, Wardlow.
Records: Mount Vernon 23-18 (final); Assumption 36-3-1
Wilton 11, Bellevue 0 (5 inn.)
Bellevue;000;00;--;0;4;5
Wilton;320;33;--;11;13;0
Grace Tath and Eliza Scheckel; Mila Johnson and Emily Coss. WP -- Johnson (12-4). LP -- Tath (15-9). Two or more hits -- Wilton, Coss, Chloe Wells, Kortney Drake, Mallory Lange, Karlie Schult. 2B -- Wilton, Drake, Wells, Lange, Alexis Maurer, Taylor Garvin. 3B -- Bellevue, Ashley Nemmers; Wilton, Coss. RBIs -- Wilton, Wells 2, Gravin 2
Team records -- Bellevue 16-14 (final); Wilton 25-15
Louisa-Muscatine 3, East Marshall 0
East Marshall;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
L-M;102;000;X;--;3;7;1
WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Hoskey. Two or more hits -- L-M, Kylee Sanders, Katie Koppe. 2B -- L-M, K. Sanders; East Marshall, Duncan. RBI -- L-M, Hailey Sanders.
Records -- Louisa-Muscatine 35-6; East Marshall 26-8
