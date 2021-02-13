Q-C reports 66 new virus cases Saturday

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period. County health officials reported 25 new cases on Friday and 32 new cases Saturday. The total number of cases is 12,601 since the pandemic was announced. COVID-related deaths in the county stand at 302.

The health department was closed Friday for Abraham Lincoln's birthday, which is why two days of numbers were reported Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,092 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID cases in the state to 1,160,523 since the pandemic was announced. Illinois health officials reported 53 COVID-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 19,926 since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of public health on Saturday reported 589 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID cases in the state to 328,719 since the start of the pandemic. Iowa also reported 13 additional deaths because of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 5,236 since the pandemic was announced.

Iowa health officials on Saturday also reported 34 new COVID cases in Scott County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 16,712 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 196 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic was announced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.