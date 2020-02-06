Q-C taco joints

The Quad-Cities is home to some of the most delicious tacos you will ever eat. Americanized or authentic, there is a plethora of options all over the Quad-Cities.

With recommendations from readers, we rounded up a list of taco joints. There really was no way to include every single taco restaurant in the Q-C, so if you'd like to add your favorite to the list, shoot us a message on Facebook or drop an email to landerson@qconline.com!