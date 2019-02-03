Jimmy Lamacki laughed and took a sip of his beer.
Shouts, claps and a chorus of “Oh!” erupted from here and there throughout the bar as the New England Patriots topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever.
There were high-fives, group photos and beer. Lots of beer.
It was Super Bowl Sunday, and the folks at The Doc's Inn were doing it right. A nacho bar was splayed out by the front doors, patrons lined the bar and friends and families sat in groups in booths and at tables, their eyes quickly switching between each other, their phones and any one of the nearly dozen TV screens streaming the game.
When you're surrounded by TVs, every seat is the best in the house.
Lamacki was clad in a Tom Brady New England Patriots jersey and a patriotic Chicago Cubs ball cap with red and blue stars — a perfect complement to his jersey.
“I think Tom Brady is kind of a funny man for certain reasons that I can't say,” he said, smirking. “But he's a good quarterback.”
Lamacki said he has been a football fan for about 20 years, since he was 6 years old.
"I grew up in a big sports household, so Bears, Cubs, Bulls," he said. "But I started liking the Bears because of Walter Payton, Devin Hester, Brian Urlacher. (I) looked up to those guys and they never let me down."
Watching games in the atmosphere of Super Bowl get-togethers only adds to the enjoyment of the game, Lamacki said.
“I guess I like the gatherings — the food, the beer, the people," he said. "It's usually, like, one big party everybody can have fun at.
"I wish the Bears were in it but, you know, there's always next year.”
The bulk of The Doc's Inn crew seemed to be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams. Lamacki was likely the only person in the place wearing a Patriots jersey. He didn't seem to mind.
“(I'm) a big Tom Brady fan,” he said. “I like the comebacks. Despite all the jargon that's been said about him, I like how he plays and he never gives up.”
Doc's regulars Rachel Campos and Victoria Trujillo, of Silvis, favored the Rams Sunday night, but only because they preferred them over the Patriots.
“I'm a Bears fan; she's a Dallas Cowboys fan,” Trujillo said.
Even if your team isn't playing — and even if you don't like football — it's still fun to come out and watch, they said.
Doc's Inn owner John Stopoulos wove in between the bar and the tables, chatting and laughing with customers and staff members.
There's “a lot of Patriot haters in here tonight,” he said, smiling.
Typically on Super Bowl Sunday, “I root against whoever my customers are rooting for,” he said, laughing. It's more fun that way, he said.
Two years ago, he said, “the Patriots were down, I think, by 17 at halftime," Stopoulos said. "And I bet them all a buck that they'd come back and win and they did. So I got to do some good strutting that day.”
Posts, check-ins and memes flittered on social media about the game and the halftime show as folks across the Quad-Cities and beyond watched and celebrated. At Doc's, some chatted during commercials and dished about how they thought the game would turn out.
The same was expected across the river at Rookies Sports Bar and Grill in Davenport.
Super Bowl Sunday has “just naturally become a house-party day,” general manager Morgan Alpen said Friday. So Rookies “started bringing that vibe into the bar.”
The spot has a pretty solid base of regulars, she said, but the crowd can be hit and miss on Super Bowl Sunday. More often than not, though, “It's a good crowd,” she said — not unlike a typical Friday night.
The fact that Rookies is a family-owned business helps," she said.
"People do really come out to support them (the owners),” she said. “You know the staff. We know your first name. I think it's great."
