QC area high school results for Saturday, Jan. 11

Girls basketball
Saturday's results
IHMVCU Shootout
Alleman 48, Davenport West 36
Pleasant Valley 63, United Township 51
Davenport Central vs. Annawan, ppd.
Assumption vs. Sherrard, ppd.
Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54
Moline 48, Davenport North 42
North Scott vs. Geneseo, ppd.
ALLEMAN (3-17) -- Averie Schmidt 8-14 6-9 22, Caroline Adam 0-5 2-4 2, Tyla Thomas 2-9 0-0 4, Annabelle Nienhaus 0-2 1-2 1, Samantha Coleman 2-8 11-12 15, Averi Rangel 1-6 0-0 2, Sophie Terronez 1-1 0-0 2, Sophia Fernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Norah Harson 0-1 0-2 0, Annie Rouse 0-0 0-0 0, Katie Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Lily Beardsley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 20-29 48
DAVENPORT WEST (1-10) -- Jessie Chalupa 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Fuller 3-6 4-5 10, Kylee DeVore 0-9 0-0 0, Grace Schneiderman 1-5 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Powell 5-14 4-5 14, Ashlyn Utterback 1-1 0-0 2, Timeka Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Sarah Madden 0-0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Thomas 2-7 2-2 6, Abbey Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Perry 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 13-53 10-12 36
Alleman;7;18;11;12—48
Dav. West;4;6;12;14—36
Three-point goals -- A 0-7 (Thomas 0-2, Coleman 0-2, Rangel 0-2, Schmidt 0-1), DW 0-4 (Schneiderman 0-2, Powell 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds -- A 46 (Coleman 9, Schmidt 8), DW 33 (Powell 6). Assists -- A 6 (Coleman 3), DW 3 (Fuller, Thomas, Abbey Smith). Steals -- A 4 (Thomas 2), DW 4 (Chalupa, Utterback, Sanders, Perry). Turnovers -- A 10, DW 9. Team fouls -- A 14, DW 25. Fouled out -- DW (Schneiderman)
Pleasant Valley 63, United Township 51
UNITED TOWNSHIP (6-16) -- Jade Hunter 6-14 4-5 16, Janeah Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Karina Castaneda 0-2 0-0 0, Davi Morgan 0-3 2-5 2, Jasmine Bell 11-21 5-7 29, Abida Diasso 0-0 0-0 0, Aria Fix 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Julianna Mohr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 11-17 51
PLEASANT VALLEY (5-6) -- Regan Denny 5-11 0-2 13, Ellie Scranton 0-3 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 4-11 4-4 14, Ilah Perez-Johnson 5-10 5-7 17, Riley Vice 0-2 0-0 0, Anna Carius 0-0 0-0 0, Halle Vice 2-6 2-2 7, Sophia Lindquist 3-4 0-0 7, Megan Schlitz 0-4 2-2 2, Jessi Meyer 0-4 3-6 3. Totals 19-55 16-23 63
Pleasant Valley;12;18;14;19;--;63
United Township;15;15;14;7;--;51
Three-point goals -- UT 2-11 (Jas. Bell 2-8, Morgan 0-3); PV 9-30 (Denny 3-7, Kerkhoff 2-8, Perez-Johnson 2-3, H. Vice 1-4, Lindquist 1-2, Schlitz 0-3, Scranton 0-2, Meyer 0-1). Rebounds -- UT 36 (Jas. Bell 12, Morgan 7); PV 33 (Perez-Johnson 10, Scranton 6). Assists -- UT 6 (Morgan 2, Gordon 2); PV 13 (Perez-Johnson 3). Steals -- UT 9 (Jas. Bell 4); PV 20 (Perez-Johnson 6). Blocks -- UT 1 (Morgan); PV 0. Turnovers -- UT 16, PV 29. Team fouls -- UT 17, PV 13. Fouled out -- UT (Hunter). Technical foul -- UT (Gordon).
Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54
ROCK ISLAND (16-6) -- Emily Allison 1-3 6-6 8, Hannah Simmer 7-14 0-2 16, Imari McDuffy 3-4 1-1 7, Bre Williams 2-4 2-2 7, Brooklynn Larson 3-9 3-3 9, Jamyah Winter 3-4 0-3 6, Morgan Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Ceara Hickman 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 0-2 0-0 0, Ella Engholm 3-4 0-0 6, Bree Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 12-17 63
BETTENDORF (7-4) -- Emma Dennison 2-4 0-1 4, Kaalyn Petersen 3-7 2-4 8, Grace McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0, Ashley Fountain 3-8 8-10 15, Maggie Erpelding 3-10 2-2 10, Izzy Appel 0-2 2-2 2, Kate Schermerhorn 5-13 2-3 15, Navaeh Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Kate McAleer 0-2 0-0 0, Chloe Lewandowski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 16-22 54
Rock Island;15;21;11;16—63
Bettendorf;19;8;12;15—54
Three-point goals -- RI 3-11 (Simmer 2-4, Williams 1-2, Larson 0-3, Allison 0-1, Rice 0-1), Bett 6-21 (Schermerhorn 3-6, Erpelding 2-7, Fountain 1-3, McAleer 0-2, Dennison 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, Lewandowski 0-1). Rebounds -- RI 30 (Winter 7), Bett 33 (Dennison 5, Petersen 5, Appel 5). Assists -- RI 8 (McDuffy 5), Bett 8 (Erpelding 3). Steals -- RI 10 (Simmer 3), Bett 7 (Erpelding 3). Blocks -- RI 4 (Simmer 4), Bett 3 (Petersen, Appel, Lewandowski). Turnovers: RI 16, Bett 18. Team fouls -- RI 17, Bett 15.
Moline 48, Davenport North 42
MOLINE (16-5) -- Whitney Taylor 2-12 0-0 5, Caroline Hazen 1-4 0-2 2, Kelsi Curtis 5-15 3-5 17, Bralee Trice 2-10 3-6 8, Cierra McNamee 4-17 4-5 12, Nadi McDowell 1-5 0-0 2, Bella Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Paige Melton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-66 10-18 48
NORTH (7-3) -- Anne Awour 1-4 0-0 2, Me'Kiyah Harris 6-11 1-2 13, Camry Dillie 3-13 0-0 7, Ivy Wilmington 4-9 0-0 9, Bella Sims 3-14 0-2 8, Lindsey Broders 0-5 0-0 0, Jordan Burch 1-3 0-0 3, Emma Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Tayja Clayton 0-3 0-0 0, Layla Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 1-4 42
Moline;11;7;11;19;--;48
North;20;9;10;3;--;42
Three-point goals -- Moline 6-23 (Curtis 4-11, Taylor 1-6, Trice 1-4, McDowell 0-1, Smith 0-1); North 5-27 (Sims 2-7, Dillie 1-10, Wilmington 1-4, Burch 1-2, Harris 0-3, Clayton 0-1). Rebounds -- Moline 60 (McNamee 21, Taylor 12); North 41 (Awour 9, Sims 9). Assists -- Moline 10 (McNamee 4); North 14 (Sims 5). Steals -- Moline 9 (Trice 3, Curtis 3); North 10 (Dillie 3, Sims 3). Blocks -- Moline 1 (Trice); North 11 (Awour 10). Turnovers -- Moline 17, North 13. Team fouls -- Moline 11, North 16. Fouled out -- none.
Boys basketball
Saturday's score
MAC
North Scott 62, Medford (Wis.) 38
Girls bowling
Geneseo 1712, PV 1494
High game -- Jenah Hart, G, 257.
High 2-game series -- Hart, G, 393.
Geneseo -- Hart 136-257--393, Karis Ostrowski 161-179--340, Emma Kass 193-137--330, Miranda Roener 200-125--325, Madison Holevoet 156-168-324, Jenna Marrone 119-192--311.