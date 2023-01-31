 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

QC COLLEGE REPORT: BHC cagers split Arrowhead Conference games

  • Updated
  • 0

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 72, Highland CC 64: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team hit enough free throws down the stretch to close out a 72-64 Arrowhead Conference victory over Highland Community College on Tuesday evening in the BHC Building 3 Gym.

The victory – BHC’s ninth straight – kept the Lady Braves perfect in six league games and moved them to 16-9 for the season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Highland 109, Black Hawk 92: The Black Hawk College men’s basketball team dropped to 8-14 for the season with a 109-92 loss to Highland Community College in Arrowhead Conference play.

The high-scoring setback dropped the Braves to 2-4 in league play.

-- Staff report

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News