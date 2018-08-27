090317-FESTIVAL-OF-PRAISE-007 (copy)
Buy Now

An artist performing with Bryan McCleery on stage raises his arms in worship during the Festival of Praise at the LeClaire Park bandshell in Davenport in 2017.

The QC Festival of Praise, a night of worship music, returns to LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport, this weekend with music from Jason Gray, Kathy Troccoli and The Browns. Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets, cost $15 and are available at all Quad-City area Chik-fil-A locations. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/404294. Tickets cost $20 at the gate on the day of the show. Admission is free for kids ages 12 and under. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

7 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire Park, $15 in advance 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments