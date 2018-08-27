The QC Festival of Praise, a night of worship music, returns to LeClaire Park, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport, this weekend with music from Jason Gray, Kathy Troccoli and The Browns. Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets, cost $15 and are available at all Quad-City area Chik-fil-A locations. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/404294. Tickets cost $20 at the gate on the day of the show. Admission is free for kids ages 12 and under.
7 p.m. Saturday, LeClaire Park, $15 in advance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.