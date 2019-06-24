From 4:30 p.m. until midnight Friday, noon until midnight Saturday in the neighborhood of Mary’s on 2nd, 832 W. 2nd St., Davenport., Pridefest continues with music, vendors, food and beverages in an event that celebrates the LGBTQ community and diversity. Weekend admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children. Among the features will be the Backseat Betty Band 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
