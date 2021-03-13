QC Restaurant Week returns March 22-28

Visit Quad Cities announces QC Restaurant Week returns this spring on March 22-28, 2021.

“Our Quad Cities restaurant community is vital to our regional destination’s success,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “We encourage Quad Citizens and visitors to support these locally owned and operated small businesses in whatever way they can. Restaurants bring people together and represent a large number of hospitality jobs in the QC. We need them to thrive because their authenticity and unique experiences help shape our brand and story.”

Visit Quad Cities encourages food lovers to explore www.qcrestaurantweek.com and to checking as new restaurants are added. In addition to supporting local restaurants, Quad Citizens have a chance to win local restaurant gift cards. Individuals who purchase a meal from one of the QC Restaurant Week restaurants between March 22-28 can fill out the entry form on the website with a picture of their receipt, photo of themselves at the restaurant, or posing with their carryout meal for a chance to win.

Follow Visit Quad Cities on social media for updates on QC Restaurant Week, restaurant gift card giveaways, and other happenings @QuadCities on Facebook, and @VisitQuadCities on Instagram and Twitter. Post about your QC Restaurant Week meals using #QCRestaurantWeek.

