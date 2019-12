The QC Rock Academy Battle of the Bands will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Stardust Davenport, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. Admission is $10, with tickets available at www.eventbrite.com. Some of the Quad-Cities’ most talented teens will perform, including bands Been There Done That, Last Thursday, Crushed Monkey, Made Ya Look, Strictly Business, Tell Tale Heart and Daze Off, plus the final QCRA show for Hum Hum & the Crash.