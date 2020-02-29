QC Storm fall in shootout to Evansville, pick up a point

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — It seemed on Saturday as if the Quad City Storm and Evansville Thunderbolts had enough of one another this weekend and still couldn't get away from each as they played a fight-filled SPHL contest that went into overtime and a shootout.

After beating Evanzville goalie Brian Billett three times in regulation, the Storm couldn't get a puck past him in the deciding shootout and dropped a 4-3 decision to the hosting Thunderbolts on the back end a weekend series.

Zane Jones and Derek Sutliffe each scored on QC netminder Ryan Mulder in the shootout.

QC's Gregg Burmaster, Shane Bennett, Dakota Klecha and Vincent Beaudry were all stoned in the shootout.

The result on the heels of Friday's loss drops the Storm to 15-19-7, 37 points and tied for ninth with Roanoke in the 10-team league. Evansville moved to 24-14-6, 54 points and moved into fifth place.

Jones got the Thunderbolts on the board, beating Storm goalie Ryan Mulder 8:40 into the first period.

About four minutes later, Tyler Brower doubled the Evansville lead with a goal of his own to make it 2-0.

