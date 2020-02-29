QC Storm fall in shootout to Evansville, pick up a point

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — It seemed on Saturday as if the Quad City Storm and Evansville Thunderbolts had enough of one another this weekend and still couldn't get away from each as they played a fight-filled SPHL contest that went into overtime and a shootout.
After beating Evanzville goalie Brian Billett three times in regulation, the Storm couldn't get a puck past him in the deciding shootout and dropped a 4-3 decision to the hosting Thunderbolts on the back end a weekend series.
Zane Jones and Derek Sutliffe each scored on QC netminder Ryan Mulder in the shootout.
QC's Gregg Burmaster, Shane Bennett, Dakota Klecha and Vincent Beaudry were all stoned in the shootout.
The result on the heels of Friday's loss drops the Storm to 15-19-7, 37 points and tied for ninth with Roanoke in the 10-team league. Evansville moved to 24-14-6, 54 points and moved into fifth place.
Jones got the Thunderbolts on the board, beating Storm goalie Ryan Mulder 8:40 into the first period.
About four minutes later, Tyler Brower doubled the Evansville lead with a goal of his own to make it 2-0.
Beaudry had a quick answer for Quad City at the 14:08 mark of the first period, scoring off assists from Taylor Pryce and Dean Yakura. It was Beaudry's 11th goal of the season.
The second period featured zero goals, but the teams managed to combine for 58 penalty minutes.
Quad City's Ryan Devine and Evansville's Noah Corson kicked off the penalties with five-minute majors for fighting at the 4:51 mark.
The Storm's Klecha and the Thunderbolts' Hayden Hulton joined them in getting five minute majors for fighting at the 18:32 mark, and two seconds later QC's Devine and Braedyn Asseltine got both five minute majors and game misconducts for instigating — last five minutes.
Each team also tallied a pair of two-minute penalties in the period.
QC's Burmaster took advantage of the last of those penalties to tie the game with a power play goal at the 1:06 mark of the third period. It was Burmaster's third goal of the weekend series against Evansville and fourth since he was acquired from Huntsville Feb. 4.
After Corson put the Thunderbolts ahead 3-2 at the 5:19 mark of the third the Storm power play struck again.
Thirteen seconds after Evansville was whistled for slashing, Stephen Gaul scored his 13th goal of the season off assists from Ricky Kramer and Taylor Pryce to tie the score 3-3 with 10:24 left in regulation, which how regulation ended.
QC's Mulder made 35 saves through the overtime period and Billett had 30 saves on 33 QC shots.