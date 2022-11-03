QC STORM THIS WEEK

Games: The Quad City Storm (4-1-0-0, 8 points) host a pair of home games this weekend and both are against a very familiar foe. The “Cold War on I-74” resumes with two more games against the Peoria Rivermen (2-2-0-0, 4 points). Both games are set for a 7:10 puck drop at Vibrant Arena.

Twitter: @BobbyMetcalf88 (Friday), @TJ_DA (Saturday)

Moving up, moving out: Tommy Stang’s stay in the Quad-Cities was a relatively short one. A late add to the roster because of an ECHL call-up, the centerman is back out of the room. The 25-year-old Minnesota native was loaned this week to the Kalamazoo Wings. In three games with QC, he has scored three points (one goal and two assists). … In other moves this week, the Storm waived LW Connor Inger, LW Chad Lopez and defenseman Nick Papandrea as the SPHL mandated team rosters be at 19. ... Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny was waiting for word on goaltender Bailey Brkin, who was released by the ECHL Iowa Heartlanders on Thursday. He needed to clear waivers before he could return to QC. ... Late Thursday, the Storm signed Shane Bennett. The 29-year-old forward has scored 156 points (68 goals, 88 assists) in 199 SPHL games. Last season with QC he scored 24 goals and recorded 32 assists.

Honored: QC’s Michael Moran was named Warrior Player of the Week this week. In last weekend’s three games, the 27-year-old LW scored five goals (two on the power play) and logged one assist. He had a +4 rating and leads the league with six goals.

Storylines: A QC and Peoria have squared off twice already this season, meeting on the opening weekend of the season and QC taking wins by scores of 6-2 and 2-1. … QC is alone in first place in the SPHL, a first for the QC franchise. … QC leads the league in goals scored with 23, although that is in five games while most teams have played four. … QC had four players among the Top 10 leading scorers in the SPHL — T2 Moran (6-2-8) and Leif Mattson (2-6-8), T6 Cole Golka (4-3-7) and Filip Virgili (3-4-7). ... With opening-weekend starting goalie Brkin's status in limbo, netminding duties this weekend might again go to Kevin Resop and Ryan Edquist.

Promotions: Friday is Day of the Dead night presented by Ray’z Barbershop and features the team wearing special sweaters that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds benefit Mercado on Fifth. … Saturday is Scout Night presented by the Illowa Council.

Coach Dave Pszenyczny: “It's another team that we have to play against that's standing in the way of two points. There's obviously a little bit more into it with the location of both teams, but at the end of the day, we have to make sure we play with pride at home. We had a humbling weekend (in a 5-2 road loss to Vermilion County). When you're having success, you don't really fix much because you don't want to tinker with it and overwhelm the players. But at the same time, we needed Saturday night to realize that if we don't work hard 'hey, we are a very good team, but if we don't work this is the result.' It was nice to go through that early because you learn from it.”

-- Compiled by Tom Johnston