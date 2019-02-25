The QC Theatre Workshop presents "A Doll’s House, Part 2," a 2017 play written by Lucas Hnath inspired Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Ticket pricing follows a "Pay What It's Worth" policy. For more information and/or to make a reservation, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.

