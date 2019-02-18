The QC Theatre Workshop presents "A Doll’s House, Part 2," a 2017 play written by Lucas Hnath inspired Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport. Ticket pricing follows a "Pay What It's Worth" policy. For more information and/or to make a reservation, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, QC Theatre Workshop, Pay what it's worth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.