After 38 years with the Quad-City Times, Doxsie now joins Hall of Fame

When Don Doxsie came to the Quad-Cities in 1984, there was no Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

The annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports was in its infancy, at that point the Quad-City Times High School Sports Banquet, which started in 1982 and only invited athletes and their coaches.

A lover of history, Doxsie recognized the area was full of rich athletic talent, from NFL star Roger Craig, to Augustana football coaching legend Bob Reade, U.S. Open winner Jack Fleck and NBA coaching legend Don Nelson.

So in 1987, Doxsie pitched the idea to create the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame and blend it with the annual high school sports banquet to create the new Salute to Sports.

"I thought it was a fantastic idea," said former Quad-City Times editor Dan Hayes, who hired Doxsie in 1984 and was involved in creating the Salute to Sports in 1987. "I thought Don had a great vision and, boy, I sure was on board immediately."

With college basketball coach Bobby Knight as the guest speaker, the event — which included athletes and their parents — sold 1,000 tickets in 48 minutes.

"So we kind of knew we had something," Doxsie said.

Though there's been some tinkering with the format of the event, it has become an annual fixture on the local sports calendar for the past 36 years.

And now, Doxsie gets to be a part of his creation.

After a 38-year career with the Quad-City Times, which included two stints as sports editor, Doxsie has been selected as one of three members of the 36th induction class into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

He, along with fellow Hall of Fame selections Deb Menke and Billy Argo, will be formally honored at the Quad-City Times Salute to Sports, 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.

The program, which is free for the public to attend, will also recognize the top high school athletes and teams from the Quad-Cities region in its return to an in-person format after being held virtually for two years due to COVID-19.

"When you start something like this, you never think that someday, this will happen," Doxsie said. "It means a lot to me, obviously, to have started this thing and to see it grow and ... continue to grow and be supported and now be a part of it myself is very humbling."

Finding his voice

Born in 1953 in Melrose Park, Ill., Doxsie has always loved sports. Though now he's a towering 6-foot-7, he wasn't an athlete at Proviso East or York High School, but knew he wanted sports to be a part of his career.

"I didn’t think I had the personality to be a coach but I did have the ability to, at a pretty early age, to write," Doxsie said. "So it just seemed like the natural avenue for me to be involved in sports, is to write about it."

An avid reader, Doxsie grew up with the words of the Chicago sportswriters of the time — including Robert Markus and Cooper Rollow of the Chicago Tribune and Jerome Holtzman of the Chicago Daily News and Sun Times.

When he was 15, he wrote a letter to John Justin Smith of the Chicago Daily News bemoaning the fact that Smith suggested that Chicago White Sox third baseman Pete Ward was better than Chicago Cubs third baseman and Hall of Famer Ron Santo.

It was the first item of Doxsie's to be published in a newspaper, but it wouldn't be the last.

Despite deciding his career path early on, Doxsie never actually worked for either of his high school papers, too young to take journalism at Proviso East, and too old to take it at York.

He attended the College of DuPage in 1971, where he came under the tutelage of Gordon Richmond, a longtime newspaper man who had retired into teaching. It was through Richmond's teachings that Doxsie learned to embrace constructive criticism, something not every student was cut out for.

At the start of term, there were a couple dozen students in the class. After two weeks, five remained. Doxsie one of them.

"It wasn’t easy for anybody because he was brutally honest with everybody," Doxsie said. "I don’t remember every being discouraged. It was not an easy class at all but I already knew this is what I wanted to do. As tough as it was, it was one of the best classes I ever took."

He became sports editor of the school paper as a sophomore and began working as a stringer for the Wheaton Daily Journal in 1972, covering high school sports.

"It was one thing to learn in the classroom, how to do this, how to do that," Doxsie said, "but to actually get out and put it into practice and see how you could make it work for yourself was of great value."

Coming to Iowa

Following his graduation from Northern Illinois University in December of 1975, Doxsie took a job working for the Mattoon Journal-Gazette. He wasn't covering sports, instead writing up city council meetings and police news. While he only worked there 10 months, the time spent on the other side of the newsroom was valuable to his ability to go beyond what happened on the playing field.

"It’s easy to get locked into sports and think it’s all about how many yards this guy gained," Doxsie said. "I think as I got further along in my career I became a pretty versatile writer who could handle almost anything. I could go out and cover news rather than just sports if I had to and I don’t know if that would have been the case if it weren’t for those 10 months in Mattoon where that’s all I did."

From Mattoon, he became sports editor of the Woodstock Daily Sentinel, where he became friends with Mike Chapman, who was the editor of the paper at the time.

Chapman left in 1978 to become sports editor of the Cedar Rapids Gazette, and within months, hired Doxsie to join him in Iowa.

Doxsie quickly found interesting stories. He worked out with the Iowa fencing team, took batting practice with the Cedar Rapids' Midwest League team, and even wrestled Iowa legend Dan Gable.

By 1982, he was the beat writer for the Iowa basketball team, just in time to cover Lute Olson's final year before the legendary head coach departed for the University of Arizona.

When Quad-City Times sports editor Gary Richards planned to step away in 1983, Doxsie had made enough of a name for himself that he was suggested as his replacement.

"He's a really nice person but he's also just a terrific writer. He has all this insight and the guy has an amazing catalog of knowledge about sports," Hayes said. "He's been such a treasure for the Quad-City Times and I think for the whole area.

"I've always told people, I think he's the best sportswriter in the country."

Doxsie accepted the job, and became the sports editor of the Times in January of 1984. He served in that role until 1987, when he stepped down to have more time to write. He returned to the sports editor role in 2003 and served in that capacity until 2016, when he again voluntarily stepped down to focus more on writing.

Before his retirement in 2021, he won multiple awards from the Iowa Associated Press Media Editors and Iowa Newspaper Association and was twice named as Iowa's best sports columnist by the INA.

"Don Doxsie is hands down one of the greatest sportswriters in Quad-Cities history. His writing and reporting chronicled freshmen in high school gyms, Big 10 stars, Olympians and athletes of all kinds in between," Quad-City Times executive editor Matt Christensen said. "Don connected with thousands of people in his impressive career, he told thousands of stories, and he deserves to be recognized among our community’s best."

Covering the best

As Doxsie was becoming a fixture in the Quad-Cities, so too was a little road race known as the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

When he first arrived in the Quad-Cities, the Bix was in its 10th year and had grown from 84 entries in its first running to one of the premiere events in the Midwest, with 6,000 participants in 1984.

"I have to admit, I wasn’t quite sure what to make of it," Doxsie said. "But when I saw it for the first time, I understood and gained an appreciation for the event and what it is and what it means to the community.

Though never a runner himself, Doxsie eventually became the newspaper's face for the race, and in the process, became friends with longtime Bix race director Ed Froehlich. Together, the pair oversaw the event's meteoric growth, with as many as 23,000 people participating in 1999.

"I would say he was one of the most valuable players in the game for us because he was constantly writing great stories, he took the time to get to know the elite athletes that came in, knew their records, and spurred on that local enthusiasm for the race," Froehlich said. "He had new angles to look at it and made the Bix a family event, a sporting event, an elite race, that was all captured by his writing. He was a very good writer and he kept the consistency, whether he was a sports writer or a sports editor. ... It was a good relationship."

In 1994, Doxsie wrote "Run with the Best," a book commemorating the 20th anniversary of the race, and as it nears its 48th running this July, it continues to be recognized as one of the top non-marathon races in the country, drawing elite talent every year.

"He is, as much as Bill Wundram, in my mind, responsible for a whole lot of the Bix 7 success," Hayes said.

A life-changing trip

Throughout his career, Doxsie has had the great fortune to be at seminal moments in sports history. He covered the bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and was at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. He's covered Super Bowls, Final Fours and 15 college football bowl games.

In 2016, he covered the Chicago Cubs' 108-year-old drought-snapping World Series win, a special opportunity for Doxsie, who grew up a Cubs fan.

But when he looks back on his career, one experience stands above the rest.

In 2000, he and a staff photographer went to Kenya for two weeks to try and explain why runners from that country won the Bix every year.

It was truly a life-changing adventure for Doxsie. He remembers landing in Nairobi and heading out to a track meet at a dilapidated stadium in the heart of the city, the track made out of dirt and barbed wire between the seats to prevent riots during soccer games.

He remembers riding out to visit former Bix champion John Korir in the Ngong Hills and looking out and seeing people living in small shacks.

"We go inside this apartment in this old cinderblock building that looks like a prison and Korir is in there, he takes us to his back room where he lives and there's his Bix trophies up on his shelf," Doxsie said. "We went there without any sort of preplan and stumbled across stuff like that, it was just amazing. But to see the way people live there and see masses of kids walking and running six, seven miles to and from school every day ... it was an eye-opening experience.

"It certainly added to my understanding of why the people of Kenya are as good as they are. They grow up doing it. They don’t watch TV, they’re not eating anything unhealthy and they’re doing a marathon every day, from a very early age."

The trip turned into an award-winning six-part series that was nominated for a Pulitzer.

"I think that added to the, not only the excitement of the community, but I think it added to the stature of the Bix 7 too," Hayes said. "There was a time where there was kind of a racial thought among some people with all these foreigners coming in and winning these races, but it helped explain why there was the success of these runners and I think it was really good for everybody."

Honest and fair

When Doxsie looks back on his 46-year career, there's plenty of highlights, professional and personal.

In 1983, he married Gale Roth, whom he'd met while playing softball in Cedar Rapids, and the couple raised two children, Ryne and Emily.

"She came to watch the third baseman and fell in love with the center fielder," Doxsie said of Gale.

He made a name for himself in the Quad-Cities as a brutally honest columnist, and would occasionally rub readers the wrong way. In 1985, his criticism of then-Iowa basketball coach George Raveling drew so much ire that the Times published nearly a full page of letters from readers, complete with a cartoon of Doxsie at his typewriter.

"His arrogance is obnoxious, as is his 'cutesy' jocular style. If he would only 'hold his tongue' out a little farther, someone could take a scissors to it," Davenport resident Tom Knight wrote at the time. "I hope he breaks his typing finger."

Doxsie still has that newspaper, and laughs when thinking back on moments like that.

"I have to think some of it goes back to reading all those Chicago papers as a kid growing up and some of those people didn’t pull any punches," he said. "They were very blunt and honest and called things as they saw them and that definitely influenced me.

"You've got to take it all with a grain of salt. To be honest, some of those people probably had valid points, but a lot of them were just stupid. I'd love to say I just ignored it but I probably read every single thing. Some of it I took to heart, but some of it was pretty easy to disregard."

Despite that criticism, he never changed the way he operated, unafraid to call things as he saw them.

"When Don would write something, it would get somebody honked off but he's a totally honest guy and he had sense enough to have a tough enough skin that he never let it stop him," Hayes said. "He never kow-towed to anybody, he always wrote the way it was and I think that's what got him the respect that I think has become universal."

And when Doxsie was wrong, he was more than ready to admit it.

"If you're in this to make friends, you're probably in the wrong business, not if you're really being honest and up front in what you're saying and writing about people," he said. "But if you are honest and if you're fair about it and you admit when you're wrong, people may not like you, but they'll respect you, and that's the most important thing."

Still a believer

Throughout his career, Doxsie has watched as the newspaper industry has changed.

When Doxsie joined the Times in 1984, the paper published three morning editions as well as an afternoon edition five days a week. The sports department had beat writers for Iowa, Illinois and Iowa State that covered both home and away games for football. Throughout his career the Times covered the Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls, and trips to places like Kenya, while maybe a little off the beaten path, weren't an impossibility.

As the arrival of the internet made access to news much faster and easier, the Times wasn't immune, with coverage and staffing scaled back in recent years. Though he's disheartened by that trend, Doxsie truly believes in the power of the newspaper, and while its format might change, he doesn't think it will ever truly go extinct.

"It’s tough but it’s the way of the world, it’s the fact of life, the way things have gone, that we’re doing things differently than we did," Doxsie said. "Where would we be without local news? It has to survive in some way, it's so much a part of the fabric of communities like this one.

"I have to think it's always going to be there in some form."

Another writing venture

In recent years, Doxsie has found another avenue for his storytelling ability, publishing two books, both about baseball.

"No sport has such a rich, long, deep tradition as baseball does so I've always been very interested in baseball history," Doxsie said.

In 2009, he published "Iron Man McGinnity," a biography of Hall of Fame pitcher Joe McGinnity, a Henry County, Ill., native who played in the majors for 10 years and was inducted in the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.

In 2015, he published "Iowa Baseball Greats: Sixteen Major Leaguers who Were in the Game for Life."

And now that he's retired, he's got more books on the way.

"When you do this long enough, you want to leave some sort of legacy, and people, other than me, aren't saving pieces of newspaper," Doxsie said. "I wanted to have something out there that people will read and still be able to value and appreciate long after I'm gone."

And the public can forever appreciate the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame, thanks to Doxsie's vision.

