Argo, Doxsie and Menke to be inducted into QC Hall of Fame

Billy Argo and Deb Menke coached high school teams to championship-level success. Don Doxsie, meanwhile, chronicled high school, college and professional sports in the Quad-Cities for almost 40 years.

Argo, Menke and Doxsie comprise the 36th group of inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

After not holding a Salute to Sports program the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Wednesday, June 8, at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m. and is free for the public to attend, also will recognize the top high school male and female athletes and teams from the past year in the Q-C.

Argo, Menke and Doxsie will be the 112th, 113th and 114th members of the Hall of Fame, which was established by Doxsie and the Quad-City Times in 1987. They also will be commemorated with plaques hung on the suite level at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

The 57-year-old Argo was a standout baseball player at Davenport Assumption High School and Iowa State University. He was a 32nd-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1987 and spent three years in their farm system playing 245 games.

A member of Assumption's first state championship team in 1981, Argo served as the school's head baseball coach from 2001-18, winning state titles in ’04, ’06, ’08, ’14, ’17 and ’18. He made the decision to step down after the Knights beat Harlan 11-1 in the Class 3A title game in 2018.

Winner of 540 career games, Argo's six state championships are third-most among Iowa baseball coaches all-time. His teams also finished runner-up on three occasions.

Menke, who played basketball in high school at Winterset, Iowa, and later at Division II Northwest Missouri State University, spent 25 years at North Scott High School as a teacher, coach and athletic director.

The 71-year-old coached the Lancers to a state volleyball championship in 1985 and a state runner-up finish in basketball that same school year. In her three seasons coaching North Scott basketball, the team compiled a 57-16 record.

After leaving the sidelines, Menke became the first female athletic director in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in 1989 and stayed in that position for eight years. She was named the Iowa athletic director of the year in 1993 and the first female winner of the Bernie Saggau Award of Merit.

Menke left to become an associate principal at Pleasant Valley in 1997 and was elevated to principal in 2001 before retiring in 2009.

Doxsie, 68, retired last December after working in journalism for 49 years. He was employed as a columnist at the Quad-City Times from 1984 to 2021, including two stints as sports editor.

Raised in the Chicago area, Doxsie graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1975. He worked at the Mattoon Journal-Gazette in downstate Illinois covering the police beat and school board meetings before leaving to become the sports editor of the Woodstock (Ill.) Sentinel for 2 1/2 years.

Doxsie spent five years at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and then was hired as the sports editor of the Quad-City Times as a 30-year-old in January 1984.

Winner of state and national writing awards and first in the country in enterprise reporting in the 2000 APE contest, Doxsie is the author of three books, including "Iron Man McGinnity" and "Iowa Baseball Greats."

