 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
QUAD-CITY SPORTS HALL OF FAME

Argo, Doxsie and Menke to be inducted into QC Hall of Fame

  • 0

Billy Argo and Deb Menke coached high school teams to championship-level success. Don Doxsie, meanwhile, chronicled high school, college and professional sports in the Quad-Cities for almost 40 years.

Argo, Menke and Doxsie comprise the 36th group of inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

After not holding a Salute to Sports program the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Wednesday, June 8, at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m. and is free for the public to attend, also will recognize the top high school male and female athletes and teams from the past year in the Q-C.

Argo, Menke and Doxsie will be the 112th, 113th and 114th members of the Hall of Fame, which was established by Doxsie and the Quad-City Times in 1987. They also will be commemorated with plaques hung on the suite level at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

People are also reading…

The 57-year-old Argo was a standout baseball player at Davenport Assumption High School and Iowa State University. He was a 32nd-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1987 and spent three years in their farm system playing 245 games.

A member of Assumption's first state championship team in 1981, Argo served as the school's head baseball coach from 2001-18, winning state titles in ’04, ’06, ’08, ’14, ’17 and ’18. He made the decision to step down after the Knights beat Harlan 11-1 in the Class 3A title game in 2018.

Winner of 540 career games, Argo's six state championships are third-most among Iowa baseball coaches all-time. His teams also finished runner-up on three occasions.

Menke, who played basketball in high school at Winterset, Iowa, and later at Division II Northwest Missouri State University, spent 25 years at North Scott High School as a teacher, coach and athletic director.

The 71-year-old coached the Lancers to a state volleyball championship in 1985 and a state runner-up finish in basketball that same school year. In her three seasons coaching North Scott basketball, the team compiled a 57-16 record.

After leaving the sidelines, Menke became the first female athletic director in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in 1989 and stayed in that position for eight years. She was named the Iowa athletic director of the year in 1993 and the first female winner of the Bernie Saggau Award of Merit.

Menke left to become an associate principal at Pleasant Valley in 1997 and was elevated to principal in 2001 before retiring in 2009.

Doxsie, 68, retired last December after working in journalism for 49 years. He was employed as a columnist at the Quad-City Times from 1984 to 2021, including two stints as sports editor.

Raised in the Chicago area, Doxsie graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1975. He worked at the Mattoon Journal-Gazette in downstate Illinois covering the police beat and school board meetings before leaving to become the sports editor of the Woodstock (Ill.) Sentinel for 2 1/2 years.

Doxsie spent five years at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and then was hired as the sports editor of the Quad-City Times as a 30-year-old in January 1984.

Winner of state and national writing awards and first in the country in enterprise reporting in the 2000 APE contest, Doxsie is the author of three books, including "Iron Man McGinnity" and "Iowa Baseball Greats."

+2 
Billy Argo

Argo
+2 
071516-Staff-Mugs-Doxsie

Doxsie
+2 
Deb Menke

Menke

QUAD-CITY SPORTS HALL OF FAME

1987 — Roger Craig, Jack Fleck, Elmer Layden, Don Nelson, Bob Reade

1988 — Ken Anderson, Mel Kenyon, “Iron Man’’ Joe McGinnity, Paul Moon, John O’Donnell

1989 — Jesse Day, Jim Fox, Michael Nunn

1990 — HV “Shorty’’ Almquist, Virginia Lohmiller, Don Morris

1991 — Ken Bowman, George “Sonny’’ Franck, William “Baby Doll’’ Jacobsen

1992 — Gene Baker, Warren Giles, Jerry Jurgens

1993 — Wally Hilgenberg, Gayle Hopkins, Fred “Duke’’ Slater

1994 — Mike Berlin, Gene Duffy, Jerry Hillebrand

1995 — Simon Roberts, Ira Dunsworth, Joe Collier

1996 — Ruth Johnson, Gene Oliver, Jim Sundberg

1997 — Kim Clarke, Leo Kilfoy, Murray Wier

1998 — Booker Edgerson, Ed Froehlich, Merv Habenicht, John Lujack

1999 — Jim Hester, Jerry Leggett, Duncan Reid

2000 — Mark Johnson, Sharm Scheuerman, Jamie Williams

2001 — Amy Baker, Ron Hallstrom, Steve Kuberski

2002 — Brad Hopkins, Dan Steele, Darrin Steele, George Stone

2003 — Al Feuerbach, Bill Freese, Alvino Pena

2004 — Jim Jensen, Eric Juergens, Carl Widseth

2005 — Sonny Gamber, Kenny Ploen, Dean Stone

2006 — Korrie (Klier) Johnston, Connie Shafar, Ronnie Weedon

2007 — Dearrel Bates, Jim Leach, Pat Miletich

2008 — Beth Bader, Jim Borcherding, Bill Fennelly

2009 — Tavian Banks, Pete Bush, Dave Wessel

2010 — Tom Derouin, Don Grensing, Jack Spencer

2011 — Bret Bielema, Thom Cornelis, Acie Earl

2012 — Lisa Bluder, Jim Jamieson, Matt Lackey

2013 — Paul Olsen, Cathy Noth, Ray Shovlain

2014 — Judd Anderson, Karl Noonan, Don Sharp

2015 — Gary Conelly, Linda (Grensing) Crum, Dan Knight

2016 — Pat Angerer, Ricky Davis, Robin (Becker) Pingeton

2017 — Jeff Bradley, Jay Hatch, James Jones

2018 — Jenni Fitzgerald, Franc Freeman, Adam Lingner

2019 — Curtis Craig, Murray Hurt, Jayme Olson

2020 — Jim Hasley, Scott Thompson, Andy Yohe

2021 — Mike Butcher, Grey Giovanine, Christine Thorburn

2022 — Billy Argo, Don Doxsie, Deb Menke

FINALISTS

Billy Argo, Don Doxsie and Deb Menke were among the 10 finalists for this year's Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame class. The others considered in the final round of voting were Sol Butler, Bob Fry, Brett Greenwood, Austin Howard, Robby Lawler, Diane Lichtenberg and Dave Wrath.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News