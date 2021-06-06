Basketball more than a game to Giovanine

With every half-step he takes away from the game that has been his life, Grey Giovanine gains an even greater understanding of what it has truly been about.
"The wins and the packed gyms, the big games, those are all so cool in the moment, but that is all so fleeting. At the end of the day, the relationships are what truly matter. That is what endures," Giovanine said.
From growing up and cutting his basketball teeth as the son of a legendary Illinois high school coach to learning from some of the college game’s top coaches, those experiences became the bedrock, the foundation of Giovanine’s career.
Experiences gained as an assistant coach at Wichita State and Rice and during six seasons leading the NCAA Division I program at Lamar prepared him for 21 seasons as the head coach of an Augustana College team he grew into one of the elite NCAA Division III programs in the nation.
The school’s all-time winningest coach, a three-time national coach of the year who led the Vikings to a pair of appearances in national championship games, Giovanine has been selected for induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
He joins major-league baseball pitcher and pitching coach Mike Butcher and Olympic cyclist Christine Thorburn in being honored this month in the 35th group of inductees.
"The longer I coached, the more I realized that it truly is about the young people you work with and the impact you can have in preparing them for life," Giovanine said.
Giovanine’s classroom for teaching those lessons was the basketball court, and for more than two decades as the head coach at Augustana, that is where he made his mark in the Quad-Cities.
A lasting legacy
This past winter, his first away from the game as a coach in more than 35 years, Giovanine had a chance to watch that impact.
His legacy includes 36 former players who have gone on to coach, something that truly hit home as Giovanine listened to two of his former players from Lamar, Terry Johnson of Ohio State and Ron Coleman of Illinois, work on opposing benches in the Big Ten Conference championship game in March.
"On the broadcast, I could hear them both interacting with their teams and it was so cool," Giovanine said. "Hearing the two of them, thinking back to when I had the chance to coach them, it was special."
Giovanine coached both during his six seasons as the head coach at Lamar, where he built the program from the ground up.
The work started with putting the "student" back into the phrase "student-athlete" at a program that was one of six in the nation that had not graduated a single player in the six years prior to Giovanine’s arrival.
Inheriting a roster that returned just three scholarship players, Giovanine and his staff got the academic side of things in order while showing growth on the court.
His overall record at Lamar was a modest 80-85, but the team showed annual growth from the 10-17 record during the 1993-94 season — his first as the program’s coach — to 17-11 in his last season in 1998-99. Wins over Baylor, LSU, USC and Ole Miss provided indications that things were trending in the right direction.
His final three teams at Lamar finished with winning records, but Giovanine opted to return to his home state after that season following administrative changes at Lamar.
Family led him home
With three sons ages 5, 3 and 1 and a desire to spend a more time with his wife, Kelly, and his young family — something Giovanine found next to impossible at the Division I level — he found the timing right to contemplate a move.
"When I walked across campus that first time, I was convinced Augustana was a great place," Giovanine said. "The players were so enthused about being there. The people were great and the community, I couldn’t think about a better place for us to raise our family."
As Giovanine was settling in at Augustana, a Lamar team filled with players he recruited was playing its way to a Sun Belt Conference title and a berth in the NCAA tournament in 2000.
"I was so happy for those guys, but I was also convinced that I had made the right move," Giovanine said.
The Vikings finished 10-15 in his first season on the Rock Island campus, the only time in Giovanine’s tenure Augustana finished with a record below .500 either overall or in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
But the foundation for success was being set at the Carver Center.
"Grey had a tremendous ability to communicate with this players, and with his experience at Division I, he was working with a group that wanted to learn from someone who had been at that level," said Tom Jessee, an assistant coach at Augustana throughout Giovanine’s tenure who was named earlier this year to lead the Vikings’ programs.
Jessee said Giovanine set high expectations.
"He ran the program like he had as a coach at the Division I level. In Division III, that was unique 25 years ago, but the players, they bought in and success followed," Jessee said.
Augustana won the first of its 10 regular-season CCIW championships under Giovanine in 2003.
Success at Augustana
The Vikings won six conference tournament championships and made 10 appearances in the NCAA Division III Tournament while building a 433-150 record during Giovanine’s tenure, which ended with his retirement following the 2019-20 season.
No Division III program in the country was as dominant as the Vikings were during a five-season stretch from 2014-19 when Augustana compiled a 131-26 record and reached at least the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament annually.
During that time frame, Augustana became the first program to ever capture five consecutive CCIW championships and was the first to be ranked by D3hoops.com in its final top five for five straight seasons.
The Vikings’ 17 NCAA tourney wins during those five seasons were the most by any program at any level of competition.
Giovanine’s 2014-15 team finished 27-5 and reached the NCAA Division III national championship game. The following season, a senior-led team matched the best record in program history at 29-2 while reaching the national quarterfinals.
Augustana, despite losing its top six scorers from the 2015-16 team, returned to the Final Four and made its second appearance in the Division III title game while building a 24-9 record during the 2016-17 season.
The Vikings reached the NCAA quarterfinals the following year with a 25-6 record and returned to the Sweet 16 with a 26-4 record in 2018-19.
With success came opportunities to return to the Division I level, mostly from institutions looking to rebuild their programs.
Giovanine flirted with the notion on a couple of occasions, only to dismiss the idea and remain at Augustana.
"I had a better job. I had lived the Division I life for almost 20 years," he said. "It was nice to be around our team, be around my family, to have great administrative and community support.
"Our teams were competing for national titles, playing in the most competitive Division III league in the country, playing in an environment at the Carver Center that many Division I programs could only hope for. I was in a great situation at Augustana, the only place I wanted to be."
The family game
Basketball has always been a part of who Giovanine is.
By the time he played on state-tournament teams at Western High School in Buda, Ill., teams coached by his father Chips Giovanine, he had already long been a regular in the gym at his father’s practices.
Giovanine recalls when he was a fourth-grader he caught a ride from the elementary school in Sheffield, Ill., to Buda to attend practices being led by his father, whose resume included 674 wins in 34 years as a coach.
"Basketball has always been in my DNA," Giovanine said. "I was a gym rat from the time I could pick up a ball."
He played on teams coached by his father that reached the Illinois Class 1A state quarterfinals in 1975 and finished fourth in the 1976 state tournament.
"This game has always been so good to our family," Giovanine said. "I was able to play for my father, was able to play college basketball on a scholarship, had a lot of great mentoring from a lot of great coaches and worked for some great people."
He played at Highland Community College in Freeport, where he scored 1,024 points and earned an opportunity to play at Central Missouri State.
Giovanine captained a 1979-80 team there that finished 26-2, leading the nation with a 90.4% touch at the free-throw line for a team that spent five weeks as the top-ranked Division II team in the country.
Learning from legends
Equally important, his time at Central Missouri provided him a chance to learn from some legendary coaches.
His coaches there were Tom Smith and Lynn Nance, a former Iowa State coach who worked at Kentucky for Joe B. Hall, also a former Central Missouri coach. Gene Bartow had coached there as well and, like Hall, maintained ties to the program.
Proximity provided Giovanine with a chance to work summer camps at Kansas, where Ted Owens was leading the Jayhawks program and, as was the case at Central Missouri, Giovanine had a chance to get to know and talk basketball with some of the game’s best coaches in the era.
He soaked in conversations with young coaches such as John Calipari, Bill Self and Tom Izzo, all working the same camp at the beginning of their own coaching careers.
"For a young college player, those opportunities were invaluable," Giovanine said. "To go to Phog Allen Fieldhouse and be talking basketball with those guys, there was nothing better. They energized me at a time when I was realizing more and more that I wanted to coach the game."
Smith, who left Central Missouri in 1980 to become the head coach at Valparaiso, provided his former player with that opportunity as an assistant after Giovanine spent one season working as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.
It was through Owens, who had gone on to coach at Oral Roberts, that Giovanine landed a position at that school, which ultimately connected him with Scott Thompson, a Moline High School product who was inducted into the Q-C Sports Hall of Fame last year.
Giovanine worked as an assistant on Thompson’s staffs at Rice from 1987-92 and Wichita State from 1992-93 before tackling the task of building a program at Lamar.
"I’ve been so fortunate to be around so many good people in this game, to have so many good experiences," Giovanine said. "But, it still always comes back to the people and relationships you make along the way. I’ve been blessed."
Stepping away
In retirement from coaching, Giovanine has found ways to stay connected with college athletes and new ways to feed his competitive needs.
He spent the past winter watching teams coached by friends and former players, something he didn’t have time to do for years as a coach who always was busy preparing for that next opponent on the schedule.
He also works for WorldStrides Sports, creating international travel opportunities for intercollegiate sports teams similar to the 10 international trips his teams enjoyed on tours to Europe, Asia and South America.
Giovanine has invested in a pontoon boat and a kayak to enjoy on a lake at his new northern Illinois home, continues to sharpen his golf skills and has found a new competitive challenge in autocross racing.
"It's amazing how much there is to do when you retire," Giovanine said. "Just enjoying every day."