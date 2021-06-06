Basketball more than a game to Giovanine

"The longer I coached, the more I realized that it truly is about the young people you work with and the impact you can have in preparing them for life," Giovanine said.

Giovanine’s classroom for teaching those lessons was the basketball court, and for more than two decades as the head coach at Augustana, that is where he made his mark in the Quad-Cities.

A lasting legacy

This past winter, his first away from the game as a coach in more than 35 years, Giovanine had a chance to watch that impact.

His legacy includes 36 former players who have gone on to coach, something that truly hit home as Giovanine listened to two of his former players from Lamar, Terry Johnson of Ohio State and Ron Coleman of Illinois, work on opposing benches in the Big Ten Conference championship game in March.

"On the broadcast, I could hear them both interacting with their teams and it was so cool," Giovanine said. "Hearing the two of them, thinking back to when I had the chance to coach them, it was special."

Giovanine coached both during his six seasons as the head coach at Lamar, where he built the program from the ground up.