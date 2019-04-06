The annual class of inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame, as always, is a diverse group.
It includes two of the most versatile and accomplished high school athletes — one male, one female — ever to come out of the Iowa Quad-Cities, both of whom continued to achieve at a high level in the college ranks. And it includes a man who chronicled the exploits of Illinois athletes for close to four decades.
Jayme Olson, Curtis Craig and the late Murray Hurt will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on May 5 as part of the Quad-City Times’ annual Salute to Sports at Bettendorf High School.
Craig was the oldest of seven children in a family that also included Roger Craig, one of the first five inductees into the Hall of Fame in 1987.
Curtis starred in football, track and wrestling at Davenport Central High School from 1971-74. He helped the Blue Devils to two state track championships, placed in the state wrestling meet three times (including a runner-up finish as a junior) and was widely regarded as one of the top high school running backs in the country in 1973. He rushed for 1,785 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior that fall, including 246 yards and five TDs in the state championship game.
He went on from there to earn four varsity letters in football at the University of Nebraska, gaining 1,590 all-purpose yards and scoring 12 touchdowns in his Cornhuskers career.
He now serves as a campus supervisor at Southeast High School in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Olson achieved the rare feat of being both an all-state basketball player and a state swimming champion during her years at Bettendorf High School. She was named the Quad-City Times female athlete of the year in 1994.
She then became a four-time All-Big 8 basketball player at Iowa State, leading the Cyclones to their first NCAA tournament berth in 1997. She graduated as ISU’s career scoring leader with 1,799 points and held 28 school records at that time.
She was the girls varsity basketball coach at Bettendorf from 2002-09 and now serves as the associate principal at Bettendorf Middle School.
Hurt began covering sports for the Galesburg Register Mail at the age of 17 in 1949 and eventually became part of the sports staff at the Rock Island Argus. He served as the paper’s sports editor from 1965-83 and continued as a columnist for the Argus and Moline Dispatch until his death in 1994.
He also was a pioneer in the electronic media in the Quad-Cities, doing radio and television work for WHBF in the 1950s and 1960s.
He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Writers Hall of Fame in 1986.
Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame
Past inductees
1987 — Roger Craig, Jack Fleck, Elmer Layden, Don Nelson, Bob Reade
1988 — Ken Anderson, Mel Kenyon, “Iron Man’’ Joe McGinnity, Paul Moon, John O’Donnell
1989 — Jesse Day, Jim Fox, Michael Nunn
1990 — HV “Shorty’’ Almquist, Virginia Lohmiller, Don Morris
1991 — Ken Bowman, George “Sonny’’ Franck, William “Baby Doll’’ Jacobsen
1992 — Gene Baker, Warren Giles, Jerry Jurgens
1993 — Wally Hilgenberg, Gayle Hopkins, Fred “Duke’’ Slater
1994 — Mike Berlin, Gene Duffy, Jerry Hillebrand
1995 — Simon Roberts, Ira Dunsworth, Joe Collier
1996 — Ruth Johnson, Gene Oliver, Jim Sundberg
1997 — Kim Clarke, Leo Kilfoy, Murray Wier
1998 — Booker Edgerson, Ed Froehlich, Merv Habenicht, John Lujack
1999 — Jim Hester, Jerry Leggett, Duncan Reid
2000 — Mark Johnson, Sharm Scheuerman, Jamie Williams
2001 — Amy Baker, Ron Hallstrom, Steve Kuberski
2002 — Brad Hopkins, Dan Steele, Darrin Steele, George Stone
2003 — Al Feuerbach, Bill Freese, Alvino Pena
2004 — Jim Jensen, Eric Juergens, Carl Widseth
2005 — Sonny Gamber, Kenny Ploen, Dean Stone
2006 — Korrie (Klier) Johnston, Connie Shafar, Ronnie Weedon
2007 — Dearrel Bates, Jim Leach, Pat Miletich
2008 — Beth Bader, Jim Borcherding, Bill Fennelly
2009 — Tavian Banks, Pete Bush, Dave Wessel
2010 — Tom Derouin, Don Grensing, Jack Spencer
2011 — Bret Bielema, Thom Cornelis, Acie Earl
2012 — Lisa Bluder, Jim Jamieson, Matt Lackey
2013 — Paul Olsen, Cathy Noth, Ray Shovlain
2014 — Judd Anderson, Karl Noonan, Don Sharp
2015 — Gary Conelly, Linda (Grensing) Crum, Dan Knight
2016 — Pat Angerer, Ricky Davis, Robin (Becker) Pingeton
2017 — Jeff Bradley, Jay Hatch, James Jones
2018 — Jenni Fitzgerald, Franc Freeman, Adam Lingner
2019 — Curtis Craig, Murray Hurt, Jayme Olson
