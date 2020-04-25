× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As an elementary school kid in Moline in the 1960s, Scott Thompson pretty much lived at Wharton Field House.

If he wasn’t watching his father’s Moline High School basketball teams play in front of overflow crowds in the old arena, he was pedaling his bicycle down the street to shoot baskets there or to just hang out while the Maroons practiced.

He couldn’t have imagined then where it would take him.

Thompson ended up being an all-state basketball player at Moline and an All-Big Ten player at Iowa, spent nearly a quarter century coaching basketball at six universities and then enjoyed a highly successful third career in which he has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research and medical facilities.

All of it has added up to a spot in the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. Thompson, now 65 and living in Tucson, Ariz., will be part of the 34th group of inductees into the hall this spring.

It hasn’t been a smooth path. There have been an almost equal number of highs and lows, including his own personal battle with cancer, but Thompson likes the way it has turned out.

"I’m really proud of what I’ve done," he admitted. "Ultimately, you go back and say ‘What would I have done differently?’ and I don’t think there’s anything I would have done differently."

Those who have known Thompson since the early days of his career aren’t surprised at his long list of successes. Mike Gatens, Thompson’s roommate for four years at Iowa, always assumed he would be a great coach.

"He was just a bright guy," Gatens said. "His dad was his high school coach at Moline High School and he kind of grew up in a basketball family to say the least."

Moline roots

Thompson first moved to the Quad-Cities when he was in the fifth grade. His father, Herb, had been a three-year starter at Iowa in the early 1950s, and after coaching basketball at Waverly and Mason City, he was hired as the head coach at Moline in 1964.

That’s when Scott began making almost daily visits to Wharton.

"That was what I knew from all those years that my father was coaching there," Thompson said. "I have great memories about the Quad-Cities. I’d never trade that. The things that I learned and the people that I met have been something that shaped my life forever."

It was inevitable that he would end up playing for the Maroons and his dad.

He was Moline’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore in 1969-70, averaging 10.2 points per game. The Maroons went only 6-17 but they won three of their last four games, setting the stage for two highly successful seasons that followed.

In 1970-71, Thompson averaged 12.4 points per game for a team that went 20-6 and won the championship of the newly formed Western Big 6 Conference. In the postseason, they won each of their three regional games — against Riverdale, Alleman and East Moline — by two points in overtime before defeating Macomb and then suffering a season-ending 62-59 loss to Kewanee in the sectional championship game.

"It was such a great time for high school sports," Thompson said. "At Wharton Field House, every game was sold out. It was the days before ESPN so on Friday and Saturday they were packed."

Moline had slightly less team success in Thompson’s senior season, compiling an 18-5 record, but the 6-foot-3 guard emerged as one of the premier players in the state, averaging 16.9 points per game.

He had probably his best game in mid-December against East Moline, connecting on the first 12 shots he attempted and finishing with a career-best 33 points. Moline Dispatch sports editor Paul Carlson called it "the greatest shooting exhibition" he had ever seen.

Following his heart

Although Thompson always had been an Iowa fan, there was a recruiting battle for his services between Iowa and Illinois, which was then coached by Harv Schmidt, Herb Thompson’s predecessor as the coach at Moline. Scott also took an official visit to Duke but ultimately decided to sign with the Hawkeyes and head coach Dick Schultz.

"My heart was there," he said.

The 1972-73 season was the first time that freshmen were eligible to compete at the varsity level in college, but Thompson faced stiff competition and encountered a string of injuries, including a bruised thigh, a pulled hamstring and a cut over his eye that required four stitches. He ended up playing only for the Hawkeyes’ junior varsity team that season.

He began seeing extensive action for the varsity the following year, averaging 7.4 points per game as the top reserve on an 8-16 team.

But Schultz was fired in 1974 and replaced by a tall, dapper coach who had enjoyed great success at Long Beach State. Some guy named Lute Olson.

"Nobody knew who he was because he was coming out of Long Beach, Calif., so there was no history that anybody knew about," Thompson said.

But he quickly saw that Olson knew exactly what kind of players he wanted and knew exactly how to deploy them.

"I didn’t consider myself a great player, but he was able to maximize players’ talents," Thompson said. "I was a pretty good shooter, and he fit me into the system and helped coach me in the areas where I became an All-Big Ten player. I think there are many players who he helped maximize their talents."

Thompson got off to a great start in his junior year but then missed four games with mononucleosis, which impacted his stamina for weeks afterward. He still averaged 10 points per game, and the Hawkeyes went 10-16.

Senior stardom

Everything fell into place for both he and the Hawkeyes the following season as he averaged 19.5 points per game in helping Iowa to a 19-10 record. The Hawkeyes finished fifth in an especially rugged Big Ten and would have made the NCAA tournament had it been a 68-team field then.

Olson continually referred to Thompson as "the best pure shooter in the Big Ten" and he had some of his best moments against the best competition.

"We were playing Indiana at home our senior year and he just lit it up in the first half and the Fieldhouse was going nuts at halftime," Gatens said. "Then I don’t think Quinn Buckner let him get a shot off in the second half. I’m not sure he touched the ball very much."

Thompson still finished with 28 points against the eventual national champions. He also had 30 points each in a pair of January road games against second-place Michigan and fourth-place Michigan State.

He finished with what was then the sixth highest single-season point total in Iowa history (567) and narrowly missed making first-team All-Big Ten, collecting the most votes of any player on the second team.

Indiana not only won the Big Ten title that season but had one of the best teams in NCAA history, going all the way through the season undefeated. And the Hoosiers defeated Michigan in the NCAA championship game.

"Quite a year to be All-Big Ten," Thompson admitted. "There were some pretty good players in the league that year."

He also was named the Hawkeyes’ MVP. He and Herb are believed to be the only father and son in Big Ten history to be both a team MVP and captain.

Call him coach

Thompson was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the fourth round (No. 55 overall) in the 1976 NBA draft and played for the Pistons in the NBA’s summer league before getting cut in fall camp.

It was the year that the American Basketball Association folded, leaving a lot of players with pro experience to catch on with NBA clubs.

"There was a lot of players floating around and there were about half the number of teams in the NBA that there is now," Thompson said.

He got a chance to continue his playing career for a year, however, competing for Athletes in Action, a Christian-based team that traveled the country playing exhibition games against college teams. AIA managed to beat No. 1-ranked San Francisco and No. 4 UNLV that season.

Thompson came back to the Quad-Cities after that and contemplated becoming a high school coach and teacher like his father before accepting a post as a graduate assistant at the University of Denver.

Then he was contacted by Dick Kuchen, the assistant coach who had recruited him to Iowa. Kuchen was on Digger Phelps’ staff at Notre Dame and said the Fighting Irish were looking for a third assistant.

Thompson jumped at that opportunity and it paid off when the Irish, led by Bill Laimbeer, Orlando Woolridge and Kelly Tripucka, made the Final Four for the only time in their history in his first season.

Thompson spent three years at Notre Dame, where he managed to recruit a sharpshooting guard named John Paxson, before Olson offered him a job back at Iowa.

Return to Iowa

The Hawkeyes had just made the Final Four in 1980 and Olson hired him to replace Tony McAndrews, who left to become the head coach at Colorado State.

Thompson continued to learn and grow as a coach for the next three years under Olson. The Hawkeyes made the NCAA tournament all three years and moved into the new Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the middle of the 1982-83 season. They advanced to the sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament at the end of that season before Thompson’s career took another detour.

Following a tough loss to Villanova in the regional semifinal at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Arizona athletic director Cedric Dempsey walked over to Iowa AD Bump Elliott and asked for permission to talk to Olson about becoming the Wildcats’ head coach.

Olson and his wife, Bobbi, flew directly to Arizona from Kansas City and within days, Olson told his coaching staff at Iowa that he was leaving.

"I thought he’d lost his marbles," Thompson said.

Arizona had been 4-24 that season and it didn’t even give Olson a long-term deal. But he and Bobbi loved the desert.

"The timing was just right," Thompson said. "But I thought he’d be at Iowa forever.

"He asked me to go with them, and I said ‘I think you’ve lost your marbles but I’m going to go with you.’"

Major rebuild

At Arizona, Thompson became a key figure in Olson’s rebuilding efforts.

"He basically asked me to be his right-hand man and I was involved with trying to lay the groundwork for everything, from scheduling to recruiting materials to uniforms to promotions to try to get people there for games," Thompson said.

He said the talent level on the roster was awful and the standards for the program within the athletic department were very low.

"I was getting criticized for wanting a four-color recruiting brochure," he said.

But he and the rest of the staff managed to bring in some good junior college players to provide immediate help, and they signed a lightly recruited high school kid from California named Steve Kerr.

Like Thompson, Kerr was a gifted shooter who fit perfectly into Olson’s system and eventually maximized his abilities. He went on to become a key component in the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s and an ultra-successful coach with the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson said he and Kerr developed a special bond. Thompson was the coach who opened up the gym every night so Kerr could come in and hone his shot. He was the first person to get to Kerr’s dorm room after his father, the president of the American University of Beirut, was assassinated by a Shia Lebanese militia in 1984. He was the one who carried Kerr off the court after he suffered a serious knee injury while playing for the U.S. team at the World Championships in 1986.

"We were together at some impactful moments in his life," Thompson said. "He’s just a real special guy."

Hired by Rice

By 1986, Arizona was winning Pac-10 championships and Thompson, as Olson’s top aide, was being sought out for head coaching jobs.

In 1987, he was hired as the new head coach at Rice University, a highly regarded academic institution that was then in the old Southwest Conference and getting trounced on a nightly basis by powerhouse programs at Houston, Texas, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Owls had endured 19 consecutive losing seasons.

"It was crazy that I took the job," Thompson said. "I wouldn’t trade the experience, but it wasn’t unlike going to Northwestern with how difficult a job it was. But Rice was even in bigger despair. It took us three years to barely get our head above water."

The Owls went 6-21 in Thompson’s debut season but by the fourth year they were above .500. In 1991-92, they went 20-11, securing Rice’s first 20-win season in 38 years.

That made Thompson an even hotter commodity on the coaching market and although he liked Rice, he accepted an offer to become the head coach at Wichita State.

Thompson recalled how the Shockers had defeated Iowa on their home floor in the opening round of the 1981 NCAA tournament, but the program had fallen into disrepair in the years since. Within his first two years on the job, the university changed presidents a couple of times and went through three athletic directors.

"It was just unstable at the time and I just couldn’t get it turned," Thompson said.

After four straight losing seasons, he was fired but quickly caught on as the head coach at Cornell in the Ivy League. It was another situation where his team was in the shadow of more powerful and established programs in its conference.

“I wouldn’t trade the experience I had at Wichita or at Cornell,’’ he said. “I wouldn’t trade those experiences. You met great people.’’

A third career

In 1999, after his third season at Cornell, Thompson went in for a routine physical exam.

"One thing leads to another and I find out I have Stage 3 colon cancer," he said. "You talk about something hitting you like a ton of bricks.

"It was in an advanced stage in all my lymph nodes. I was just fortunate to make it. I ended up trying to coach one more year, but it was awful because I was going through treatments."

Somehow, Thompson was able to conceal his medical situation from the general public while coaching Cornell through the 1999-2000 season. He didn’t want people feeling sorry for him and he didn’t want opposing coaches using it against him in recruiting efforts.

"So I just didn’t tell anybody," he said. "I went through six months of chemo and nobody knew. I did Midnight Madness on the night I did a chemo treatment. I just didn’t want those guys at Harvard or Princeton to say (to recruits) ‘Gee, Scott’s a great guy. I hope he makes it.’"

In 2000, he finally had to step down as the head coach and took an administrative position in the Cornell athletic department. As he gradually regained his health, he decided to pursue a career as an athletic director but he found he was having great success as a fundraiser.

Bobbi Olson was going through a battle with cancer at around the same time and in 2004, Thompson got a call from Lute, asking if he wanted to be the chief development officer at the University of Arizona’s cancer center.

He spent eight years in that job and in ensuing years served in similar positions at UCLA and the University of Florida, helping to oversee multi-billion dollar fundraising campaigns at both places.

"I’m just really proud of the impact I had in doing that," Thompson said.

In 2016, he decided to go in a different direction. He had met and married his wife, Rebecca, in Arizona and both their children graduated from the University of Arizona. It’s a place that felt like home.

So they moved back to Tucson and Thompson founded Legend Leadership Group LLC. He does a large number of speaking engagements, does some consulting work dealing with leadership and philanthropy, does some financial advising and works closely with the Coaches vs. Cancer organization, as he has for many years.

It’s a slightly more leisurely position and it has given him time to reflect on the great mentors he had — including Lute Olson and his father — and realize he himself has influenced the lives of others.

"You have an impact on people and sometimes you don’t even know it," he said.

