Franc Freeman’s life was all about growing things.
For nearly 30 years, he cultivated great wrestlers and young men as the highly successful wrestling coach at Bettendorf High School. For the past couple of decades, he turned his attention to nurturing hostas, asparagus, show rabbits and pigeons on a plot of land north of town.
Freeman, who died Tuesday at the age of 81 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, was equally adept at all those things.
"He shaped me into the man and wrestler that I became …," Paul Glynn Sr. said last year when Freeman was inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
Glynn was one of eight individual state champions that Freeman coached at Bettendorf, and he continued on to wrestle for the legendary Dan Gable at Iowa.
"Coach Gable taught me some of these very same lessons and was a heck of a coach," Glynn added, "but when I think back, I still consider Franc the best coach I have ever had."
Many of those who wrestled for Freeman recalled that when he was speaking to someone, he made a habit of reaching out and touching them on the arm or shoulder to make sure he commanded their attention.
Jim Bellig, a member of some of Freeman’s early Bettendorf teams, said it wasn’t just wrestlers who benefited from the Freeman touch.
"I would see the way he would spend time trying to mentor kids that did not have sports, band, etc., to lean on for support or direction," Bellig said. "Kids that he knew maybe did not have the benefit of a good home situation for support.
"He did not favor the athletes, as you saw some coaches do. He spent time and energy with kids who needed the support most."
Freeman got his start in wrestling at Davenport High School in the 1950s although he didn’t even go out for the team until his junior year. As a senior in 1956, he finished second in the state at 120 pounds.
After serving in the Navy, he intended to go to work in his father’s foundry in Davenport but his old high school coach, Jim Fox, suggested that he try to wrestle at the college level. Freeman enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College (now Northern Iowa) and was an NCAA Division I All-American there in each of his last two years, placing second at 123 pounds as a senior.
His first job in coaching was at the newly opened Billings West High School in Montana. After two years there, he became head wrestling coach and business education teacher at Bettendorf in 1964 and he stayed in that position until he retired in 1991.
He won 250 dual meets and two state team titles, in 1981 and 1982. The 1982 team had only one individual state champion (Brian McCracken, who repeated at 185 pounds), but the Bulldogs placed in 10 of 13 weight classes and scored 167.5 team points, setting a state record that stood for 19 years.
Freeman often referred to the 1982 team as “the toughest bunch I ever had."
You had to be tough to wrestle for Freeman. He had a rough, gruff, no-nonsense approach that instilled a high level of discipline in his proteges.
"You had to play by the rules if you wanted to be on his team," his wife, Sally, said.
Many years ago, Franc and Sally purchased a 10-acre plot of land north of Bettendorf where they started a tree farm and landscaping enterprise. They sold that business in 2002 but still lived on the property, where they grew hostas and a wide variety of other things.
Freeman sold about 2,300 different varieties of hostas, many of which he developed himself and named for people and things close to him. Most of them were registered with the American Hosta Society.
As the years passed, Freeman collected a long list of honors. He was inducted into multiple halls of fame, including the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2012, Bettendorf named its new wrestling room in his honor.
He is survived by Sally; his daughter, Kim; a sister, Sandy Fedler; a brother, Melvin; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport with funeral services Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bettendorf Christian Church. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park.
