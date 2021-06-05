GREY GIOVANINE TIMELINE

1987 — Became an assistant coach on a staff at Rice headed by Moline native Scott Thompson.

1992 — Moved to Wichita State as an assistant when Thompson was named the head coach, putting together a recruiting class ranked in the top 25 nationally in his lone season as the Shockers’ recruiting coordinator.

1993 — Named the head coach at Lamar, taking over a program with three returning players and leading it to a 10-17 record in the first of his six seasons.

1997 — Led Lamar to the first of three consecutive winning seasons with a team that finished 15-12.

1999 — With wins over Baylor, LSU and Ole Miss on its record, coached Lamar to a 17-11 record.

1999 — Opted to leave Division I basketball behind, returned to his home state and was named the men’s basketball coach at Augustana College.

2000 — Led the Vikings to a 10-15 record in his first season, the only time in 21 seasons as the Augustana coach that his team finished below .500 both overall and in league play.

2001 — Coached Drew Carstens, the first of six players to earn NCAA Division III All-American honors during the Giovanine era. The guard led the Vikings to a 17-8 record.