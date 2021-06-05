GREY GIOVANINE TIMELINE

1959 — Born on July 15 in Princeton, Ill., the son of Gerald "Chips" and Mary Ellen Giovanine.
1975 — Led a Buda Western team coached by his father to its first-ever appearance in the Illinois Class A state high school tournament, finishing the season with a 29-1 record.
1976 — Playing for the smallest school in the Illinois Class A state tournament field as a senior, helped Buda Western finish a 31-2 season with a fourth-place finish in the state.
1978 — After playing primarily as a distributor from his spot in the backcourt at the high school level, thrived as a scorer for two seasons at Highland Community College. He scored a school-record 1,024 career points at the Freeport, Ill., junior college.
1980 — Captained a 26-2 team at Central Missouri State that ranked No. 1 nationally at the NCAA Division II level throughout a sizable portion of the season and led the nation with a 90.4% touch at the free throw line.
1981 — Hired as a graduate assistant at Central Missouri State.
1981 — Earned a degree in psychology from Central Missouri State.
1982 — Named an assistant coach at Valparaiso, where he worked for three seasons.
1985 — Hired as an assistant coach at Oral Roberts, a role he filled for two seasons.
1987 — Became an assistant coach on a staff at Rice headed by Moline native Scott Thompson.
1992 — Moved to Wichita State as an assistant when Thompson was named the head coach, putting together a recruiting class ranked in the top 25 nationally in his lone season as the Shockers’ recruiting coordinator.
1993 — Named the head coach at Lamar, taking over a program with three returning players and leading it to a 10-17 record in the first of his six seasons.
1997 — Led Lamar to the first of three consecutive winning seasons with a team that finished 15-12.
1999 — With wins over Baylor, LSU and Ole Miss on its record, coached Lamar to a 17-11 record.
1999 — Opted to leave Division I basketball behind, returned to his home state and was named the men’s basketball coach at Augustana College.
2000 — Led the Vikings to a 10-15 record in his first season, the only time in 21 seasons as the Augustana coach that his team finished below .500 both overall and in league play.
2001 — Coached Drew Carstens, the first of six players to earn NCAA Division III All-American honors during the Giovanine era. The guard led the Vikings to a 17-8 record.
2003 — Won the first of 10 regular-season championships in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin as the coach at Augustana, finishing 11-3 in conference play.
2006 — Won the first of three consecutive CCIW regular-season championships, finishing with an 11-3 record in league play in 2006, 2007 and 2008.
2006 — Made the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament since 1993. Augustana finished a 23-6 season by reaching the Sweet 16.
2006 — Was named the CCIW coach of the year for the first of nine times in his career.
2006 — Coached the first of three Vikings to earn most outstanding player recognition in the CCIW during his tenure, Rick Harrigan.
2007 — Won the CCIW men’s basketball tournament title for the first of six times during his tenure, beating Elmhurst 78-70 in the title game.
2007 — Led Augustana to its first back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division III tourney since a run of four straight from 1980-83, part of a 22-6 season.
2008 — With a conference title-winning team that finished 23-6, Augustana reached the Midwest Regional finals in the NCAA Division III tourney.
2011 — Led the Vikings to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III tournament during a 27-4 season that including a league-winning 11-3 record in the CCIW.
2015 — Augustana capped a 27-5 season with an appearance in the NCAA Division III national championship game, dropping a 70-54 decision to Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
2015 — Named the NCAA Division III national coach of the year by Basketball Times.
2016 — On a team led by two-time CCIW most outstanding player Hunter Hill, the Vikings equaled the best record in the history of the Augustana program. The Vikings finished 29-2 and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tourney.
2017 — Despite losing its top six scorers from the previous season, Augustana made its second appearance in the NCAA Division III national title game in three years. Babson edged the Vikings 79-78 for the championship.
2017 — Selected by D3hoops.com as its national Division III coach of the year.
2017 — Inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
2018 — Augustana reached the national quarterfinals, finishing with a 25-6 record.
2019 — After winning an unprecedented fifth consecutive CCIW championship, finishing 15-1 in league play, the Vikings reached the round of 16 in the NCAA Division III tournament during a 26-4 season.
2019 — Selected by Basketball Times as its NCAA Division III national coach of the year for the second time in five years.
2020 — Announces retirement after 21 seasons at Augustana, leading the program to a 433-150 overall record and 214-88 record in conference play. The 10 CCIW regular-season championships won by Giovanine-coached teams are the second most by any coach in league history.