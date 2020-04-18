Hasley, Thompson and Yohe to be inducted into Hall of Fame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As so often is the case, the trio of annual inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame is a diverse group.

The 34th group of honorees includes the Quad-Cities’ godfather of golf, a former basketball star who also excelled as a coach and administrator, and a hockey player who rose above a teenage tragedy to become a leading figure in his sport.

Jim Hasley, Scott Thompson and Andy Yohe will be added to the Hall of Fame, bringing the total number of honorees to 108.

They were scheduled to be recognized May 17 at the 39th annual Salute to Sports, but that event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a virtual Salute to Sports at some point later in May.

Plaques for the three new Hall of Famers will be added to the others that are displayed on the suite level of the press box at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.

Hasley has been one of the driving forces on the local golf scene for more than a half century. He served as the head pro at Duck Creek Golf Course for three years then was the head pro for all of Davenport’s municipal courses for 31 years after that.