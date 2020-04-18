Hasley, Thompson and Yohe to be inducted into Hall of Fame

As so often is the case, the trio of annual inductees into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame is a diverse group.
The 34th group of honorees includes the Quad-Cities’ godfather of golf, a former basketball star who also excelled as a coach and administrator, and a hockey player who rose above a teenage tragedy to become a leading figure in his sport.
Jim Hasley, Scott Thompson and Andy Yohe will be added to the Hall of Fame, bringing the total number of honorees to 108.
They were scheduled to be recognized May 17 at the 39th annual Salute to Sports, but that event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a virtual Salute to Sports at some point later in May.
Plaques for the three new Hall of Famers will be added to the others that are displayed on the suite level of the press box at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
Hasley has been one of the driving forces on the local golf scene for more than a half century. He served as the head pro at Duck Creek Golf Course for three years then was the head pro for all of Davenport’s municipal courses for 31 years after that.
He founded the Quad-Cities’ First Tee program in 2001 and has served as a mentor and coach for many of the best golfers the area has produced over the past several decades.
He was named Iowa’s PGA Pro of the Year in 1985 and 2001 and was inducted into the Iowa Golf Hall of Fame in 2010. The annual Iowa-Illinois match play event on the Quad City Amateur Tour is named the Hasley Cup in his honor.
Thompson was a three-year starter for basketball teams coached by his father, Herb, at Moline High School and earned all-state honors in 1972, averaging 16.9 points per game. He then won three letters at the University of Iowa and averaged 19.6 points per game as a senior in 1976, earning team MVP and second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Thompson then served as an assistant coach for 10 seasons at Notre Dame, Iowa and Arizona. He became the head coach at Rice University in 1987 and in 1991-92 helped the Owls win 20 games for the first time in 38 years. He then spent four years as the head coach at both Wichita State and Cornell before being forced to step down in 2000 because of colon cancer.
In the ensuing years, he served as an administrator at Cornell and as the lead fundraiser for cancer centers at Arizona, UCLA and Florida before founding Legend Leadership Group in 2016.
Yohe started out as an outstanding roller hockey player in Bettendorf before losing both his legs in a train accident as a 16-year-old in 1994.
He then used his skills in the sport of sled hockey, serving as an outstanding defenseman and captain of the U.S. teams that won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Paralympics. He also helped the U.S. win a bronze medal in the 2006 Paralympics.
In the World Championships, he helped the U.S. win gold in 2009, silver in 2017 and bronze in 2008.
