Julie (Hurt) Snyder fondly remembers what it was like to go places with her dad during the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.
Murray Hurt seemingly knew everyone in the Illinois Quad-Cities. Or at least everyone knew him.
“He loved to talk to people and hear their point of view and their stories,’’ Snyder said. “He loved watching high school sports and watching these young people develop their athletic skills and become whatever life had in store for them.
“It was a remarkable thing to spend time with him and all these people who were strangers to me. They felt like they knew him personally because he came into their home every week.’’
Hurt, who passed away in 1994, spent nearly four decades coming into readers’ homes as a sportswriter and sports editor of the Rock Island Argus and in later years as a general interest columnist for the Argus and Moline Dispatch.
Whether he was writing about a high school basketball game or his boyhood in Galesburg, his smooth but folksy style resonated with the community.
His contributions will be commemorated May 5 when he is inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame at the 38th annual Salute to Sports.
“He was just a great guy, fun-loving, never really said a bad word about anybody. Everybody was his friend,’’ said Murray Hancks, who began as a protégé of Hurt’s at the Argus and became one of his closest friends.
“An unbelievable writer,’’ Hancks added. “I’ve read stuff from people all around the country and there was nobody any better than him.’’
Hancks said Hurt not only wrote very well but did it very fast.
“He had an amazing ability to put into words what everybody was thinking,’’ Hancks said. “He could do it in just a few seconds. He’d sit down and crank out a column that would take most people two or three hours. He’d do it in 25 minutes.’’
John Marx, who succeeded Hurt as the Argus/Dispatch columnist, said Hurt’s columns during his sports department days were “works of art.
“He could spin a yarn about a high school football game, a college basketball game or bring you to your respective knees enlightening us about the trials and tribulations of the Bears, Cubs, Cardinals and Sox,’’ Marx said.
Modest roots
Hurt, born in 1932, grew up in Galesburg with two brothers and a sister in the midst of the Great Depression.
He recalled in a column shortly before his death that his parents, Thomas and Kathryn Hurt, never owned their own home until “well into the 1940s and it wasn’t much to look at.’’
Older brother Nolan, also a long-time sportswriter for the Argus, wrote at the time of Murray’s death that they never really knew they were poor.
Murray wrote in 1993 that he actually felt fortunate to have grown up in the Depression because “nothing could have given us a better foundation.
“In the case of our family, Dad lost a good job with the railroad when the Depression started making deep inroads into the lives of working Americans. And they lost the house they were buying,’’ he wrote.
“From that day on, until World War II started and railroads began hiring back, he like most other men of the era, did every dirty, filthy, backbreaking job there was to do — legally — to put food on the table and keep a roof over our heads … His sons took notice.’’
Kathryn Hurt set a similar example for her boys, teaching them to love books, respect their elders and appreciate what they had.
Each of the Hurt kids had just one set of good clothes that they wore to school each day. When they got home from school, they changed into other clothes and Kathryn made sure the school clothes were washed and ironed and ready for the following day.
A pro at 17
It was Nolan Hurt, two years older than Murray, who grew up aspiring to a career in sports journalism. Any time anyone asked him what he planned to do with his life, he said “I want to be a sports writer. That way I never have to grow up.’’
Murray spent three years working at Steak and Shake while he was attending Corpus Christi High School in Galesburg. Immediately after graduation, he was the one who landed a job as a sportswriter with the Galesburg Register Mail, replacing a cousin who had been on the staff. The cousin’s national guard unit had been activated for the Korean War and 17-year-old Murray stepped into the breach.
Nolan also was away in the service, serving in the Air Force, when he heard his brother had taken a job as a sportswriter. He said it was the first inkling he had that Murray also planned to pursue it as a career.
The cousin returned in 1952 at about the time Murray was drafted into the Army and they essentially traded places. Murray spent the next 18 months in Berlin, Germany, serving as a radio operator and later overseeing a school in which infantry soldiers learned to operate field radios.
He was discharged in December 1954 and briefly returned to work at the Register Mail. A few months later, however, he was hired as the assistant sports editor of the Argus.
He became the sports editor in 1965 and spent 18 years in that job.
“It was a highlight for all athletes of my era to have Murray cover the game, for it meant a game story and an opinion piece about the game's star or a brilliant coaching move by those running the show,’’ Marx said.
Nolan Hurt said his kid brother “never let facts interfere with a good story. He was wont, as Murray himself might have turned the phrase, to embellish the truth a bit.’’
Nolan also recalled that Murray’s credo was to never take writing about sports too seriously.
“Always remember you’re working in the toy store,’’ he said.
Artisan of the language
Murray also was a stickler for using the language correctly. Kathryn Hurt, who wrote poetry in her later years, imbued that in her children.
“The only connection we have with our readers is our language,’’’ she often told them. “If we don’t use it correctly, we won’t get our thoughts across.’’
Several aspiring journalists credited Murray Hurt with shaping their careers.
“Murray made me the journalist I am today,’’ said Marc Nesseler, who got his start as an Argus part-timer in 1973, became full-time in 1979 and is now the sports editor of the Dispatch and Argus.
Bill Allee was hired by Hurt in 1976 and thought he had learned everything there was to know about writing at Augustana College. He quickly found there was much to learn from an artisan of the language like Hurt.
“His command of the English language was incredible …’’ Allee said. “To have that kind of command of the English language with only a little schooling, not a lot … He knew grammar as well as anybody in addition to knowing how to make a story sing.
“I would write a story and at that young age I thought, ‘Man, this is really good stuff and I’m really doing well,’ and he would just pick it apart.’’
Hancks first came to work for Hurt in 1968 and after fumbling around the typewriter keys trying to type in some Little League box scores on his first day on the job, Hurt stopped him.
“Why didn’t you tell me you didn’t know how to type?’’ he asked.
“You didn’t ask,’’ was Hancks’ response.
Hancks still lived at home with his parents at that time and Hurt told him: “You’re going to go home after work every day for the next month and practice typing for two hours and your mom is going to have to sign it.
“By the end of the month I could find my way around a typewriter,’’ Hancks said. “That was my introduction to journalism.’’
'Gumdrops'
When local television news stations decided to add sports reports as part of their programming in the late 1950s, they sometimes latched onto local newspaper people to fill those roles.
For a few years, Hurt did double-duty, trudging across the street to WHBF each night with a handful of wire copy and scores to give a brief sports report as part of the nightly 15-minute news program.
Hancks and others remember that Hurt also liked to have a good time when the work day was completed.
Early in his days at the Argus, he would down a few beers at a tavern called Albie’s. Later, his favorite hangout became Steve’s Old Time Tap.
“He could always be found on the last bar stool from the front door, with one arm propped up on the wooden lip of the bar holding one of his ‘gumdrops’ (his pet term for his favorite mixed drink) and leaning back against the wall in a pose that would have led one to believe he owned the joint,’’ former co-worker John Stiles wrote in a 2002 tribute to Hurt.
“I can’t count the number of Friday and Saturday nights he’d leave we underlings to put the final touches on the sports section while he’d steal away with a final ‘I’ll see everybody at Steve’s. The last one there is buying,’ he’d close with one of his patented deep laughs.
“Needless to say, Murray Hurt was never the last one there.’’
Hancks said “gumdrops’’ was a catch-all term for whatever Hurt happened to be drinking at the moment. Mostly, he said, he drank beer.
Branching out
Hurt left sports to become the Argus’ general interest columnist in 1983 and he continued in that role after the Argus merged with the Moline Dispatch in 1986.
He spent those final years writing about all sorts of things with the signature tagline: “It’s none of my business, but …’’
He admonished litterbugs, detailed what sort of vegetables he liked, wrote about how hard it was to stop smoking, speculated on what his friend Benny the Bungler might think of legalized gambling and frequently wrote about patriotic themes.
Some of his best work was devoted to memories of his parents and his childhood in Galesburg. In one column, he remembered attending a senior prom in which his date’s strapless dress broke as they were dancing and he had to inconspicuously waltz her to a place where she could get it repaired.
“When he took over as columnist, we got to see a different side, a true man of the people,’’ Marx said.
Through it all, Hurt developed a series of daily rituals.
Julie Snyder said that nearly every day Murray took her and the two children she had at the time to SouthPark Mall. They always ate lunch at Bishop’s and always followed that by pushing the strollers through the mall window-shopping.
“My son, who was then four or five years old, would always refer to him as ‘out to lunch Grandpa’ because that’s what we always did,’’ she said.
“He definitely was a creature of habit. You could set your clock by what he was going to do.’’
Hurt lived in an apartment on 17th Street in Rock Island then and he missed the days of having a backyard and a porch. So, nearly every morning he went over to the Sunset Park Marina and sat on his pontoon boat, reading the paper, sipping coffee and listening to the radio. He referred to that as his “back porch.’’
“The boat never had to leave the marina for him to be a happy boater,’’ Snyder said.
The final days
On March 18, 1993, Hurt broached an entirely new topic with his readers. He revealed that he had cancer.
“The doctor’s bad news was that I’m dying,’’ he wrote. “When someone tells you you’re going to die a long time before such an accomplishment fits into your plans, things tend to get rather emotional.’’
He said he wasn’t fishing for sympathy by going public. He explained that he merely wanted to diffuse the rumors that inevitably would arise.
“I have a cancer in one lung and like Jack’s tree stalk, it has reached upward and deposited a tumor in my brain,’’ he added. “It’s terminal.’’
The last line of the column: “Does this mean I can quit worrying about my cholesterol?’’
Twenty agonizing months later, Hurt died. More than 100 people attended his funeral. Among those in the throng, according to the Dispatch, were “bartenders, cops, judges, co-workers.’’
It’s been nearly a quarter century since his passing but those who knew him still feel the loss.
“He was more than a boss to me; he was one of my best friends, someone I could rely on to be there for me at any time of the day,’’ Hancks said. “We had a lot of fun together, at work and away from the office. I not only learned the profession from him, but he taught me a lot about being a man. Simply put, being around him provided me some of the best years of my life.
“I still miss him dearly.’’
