The Argo timeline

1964 — Born on Dec. 10
1982 — Starting catcher on Assumption's first state championship team, beating Des Moines East 6-4 in eight innings in the final
1983 — Graduated from Assumption, enrolled at Iowa State University
1984 — Named Big Eight Conference newcomer of the year
1987 — Drafted in 32nd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers
1987 — Played in 52 games for the Great Falls Dodgers rookie league team and batted .341 with 11 doubles
1989 — Married Kathleen Wolfe and later that year welcomed the first of their six children, Willie
1989 — Competitive baseball career ended after 245 minor league games
1990 — Began working toward his degree in sports management and was undergrad assistant coach with the Iowa baseball team
1991 — Coached American Legion baseball in the Quad-Cities
1992 — Completed his degree at the University of Iowa
1993 — Graduate assistant with the St. Ambrose baseball team
1998 — Completed teaching certificate program and was hired as physical education teacher at Smart Intermediate
1999 — Named sophomore baseball coach at Assumption
2001 — His first season as Assumption's varsity baseball coach
2004 — Coached Assumption to an 8-1 win over Charles City in the Class 3A title game in Carroll, his first championship as head coach
2006 — Won his second state crown at Assumption with an 8-6 triumph over North Polk in the 2A championship game at Principal Park
2008 — With his oldest son Willie a senior, Assumption beats Cherokee 4-2 for 2A title
2014 — His team edged Dallas Center-Grimes 1-0 for the 3A title at Principal Park
2017 — Won his 500th career game as Assumption's head coach and named MAC coach of the year for second straight season
2017 — Coached Assumption to a 44-win season and picked up his fifth state championship with a 10-1 rout over Harlan
2018 — Led Assumption to back-to-back state titles after an 11-1 drubbing of Harlan; announced after the game he was stepping down as head coach
2022 — Inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
2022 — Returns to Assumption as a volunteer assistant baseball coach
2022 — Selected for induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame