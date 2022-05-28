 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

The Argo timeline

  • 0
Argo at Salute

Billy Argo led Assumption baseball to six state championships, including the 2017 season where the Knights won 44 games behind Trenton Wallace, Ben Beutel, Nick Gottilla and Danny Powers.

 FILE PHOTO

1964 — Born on Dec. 10

1982 — Starting catcher on Assumption's first state championship team, beating Des Moines East 6-4 in eight innings in the final

1983 — Graduated from Assumption, enrolled at Iowa State University

1984 — Named Big Eight Conference newcomer of the year

1987 — Drafted in 32nd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers

1987 — Played in 52 games for the Great Falls Dodgers rookie league team and batted .341 with 11 doubles

1989 — Married Kathleen Wolfe and later that year welcomed the first of their six children, Willie

1989 — Competitive baseball career ended after 245 minor league games

1990 — Began working toward his degree in sports management and was undergrad assistant coach with the Iowa baseball team

1991 — Coached American Legion baseball in the Quad-Cities

People are also reading…

1992 — Completed his degree at the University of Iowa

1993 — Graduate assistant with the St. Ambrose baseball team

1998 — Completed teaching certificate program and was hired as physical education teacher at Smart Intermediate

1999 — Named sophomore baseball coach at Assumption

2001 — His first season as Assumption's varsity baseball coach

2004 — Coached Assumption to an 8-1 win over Charles City in the Class 3A title game in Carroll, his first championship as head coach

2006 — Won his second state crown at Assumption with an 8-6 triumph over North Polk in the 2A championship game at Principal Park

2008 — With his oldest son Willie a senior, Assumption beats Cherokee 4-2 for 2A title

2014 — His team edged Dallas Center-Grimes 1-0 for the 3A title at Principal Park

2017 — Won his 500th career game as Assumption's head coach and named MAC coach of the year for second straight season

2017 — Coached Assumption to a 44-win season and picked up his fifth state championship with a 10-1 rout over Harlan

2018 — Led Assumption to back-to-back state titles after an 11-1 drubbing of Harlan; announced after the game he was stepping down as head coach

2022 — Inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

2022 — Returns to Assumption as a volunteer assistant baseball coach

2022 — Selected for induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 22 years, the last 10 at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Doxsie timeline

The Doxsie timeline

1953 — Born in Melrose Park, Ill., the second of four children of David and Marilyn Doxsie.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News