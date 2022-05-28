The Argo timeline

1964 — Born on Dec. 10

1982 — Starting catcher on Assumption's first state championship team, beating Des Moines East 6-4 in eight innings in the final

1983 — Graduated from Assumption, enrolled at Iowa State University

1984 — Named Big Eight Conference newcomer of the year

1987 — Drafted in 32nd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers

1987 — Played in 52 games for the Great Falls Dodgers rookie league team and batted .341 with 11 doubles

1989 — Married Kathleen Wolfe and later that year welcomed the first of their six children, Willie

1989 — Competitive baseball career ended after 245 minor league games

1990 — Began working toward his degree in sports management and was undergrad assistant coach with the Iowa baseball team

1991 — Coached American Legion baseball in the Quad-Cities

1992 — Completed his degree at the University of Iowa

1993 — Graduate assistant with the St. Ambrose baseball team

1998 — Completed teaching certificate program and was hired as physical education teacher at Smart Intermediate

1999 — Named sophomore baseball coach at Assumption

2001 — His first season as Assumption's varsity baseball coach

2004 — Coached Assumption to an 8-1 win over Charles City in the Class 3A title game in Carroll, his first championship as head coach

2006 — Won his second state crown at Assumption with an 8-6 triumph over North Polk in the 2A championship game at Principal Park

2008 — With his oldest son Willie a senior, Assumption beats Cherokee 4-2 for 2A title

2014 — His team edged Dallas Center-Grimes 1-0 for the 3A title at Principal Park

2017 — Won his 500th career game as Assumption's head coach and named MAC coach of the year for second straight season

2017 — Coached Assumption to a 44-win season and picked up his fifth state championship with a 10-1 rout over Harlan

2018 — Led Assumption to back-to-back state titles after an 11-1 drubbing of Harlan; announced after the game he was stepping down as head coach

2022 — Inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

2022 — Returns to Assumption as a volunteer assistant baseball coach

2022 — Selected for induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame

