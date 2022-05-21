The Doxsie timeline

1953 — Born in Melrose Park, Ill., the second of four children of David and Marilyn Doxsie.

1968 — Had first item published in a newspaper in John Justin Smith’s “Voice From the Grandstand" column in the Chicago Daily News.

1971 — Graduated from York Community High School and enrolled at the College of DuPage.

1972 — Became sports editor of the College of DuPage Courier and began working part-time for the Wheaton Daily Journal.

1973 — Transferred to Northern Illinois University, graduating in December 1975.

1976 — Began working as news reporter for Mattoon Journal-Gazette. In December, became sports editor of the Woodstock Daily Sentinel.

1979 — Began working in sports department of the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

1983 — Married Gale Roth in Iowa City.

1984 — Hired as sports editor of the Quad-City Times.

1985 — Won first place for best sports story in Iowa APME writing contest.

1986 — Again won first place for best sports story from Iowa APME and won the sweepstakes award as the best work in all categories in the Iowa Newspaper Association contest for co-authoring a six-part profile of Iowa football coach Hayden Fry.

1987 — Proposed a plan to form the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame and blend the ceremonies with the Times’ high school sports banquet, creating the new Salute to Sports. Stepped down as sports editor later in the year to devote more time to writing.

1996 — Covered the Atlanta Olympics, filing 113 individual pieces of copy in 18 days. Won first place from Iowa APME for enterprise reporting.

2000 — Spent two weeks in Kenya and wrote a six-part series that won first in the nation in enterprise reporting in the Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. Named Iowa’s best sports columnist by INA, won first place in Iowa APME contest. Honored as the Times’ inaugural Journalist of the Year.

2002 — Covered the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

2003 — Returned to role of sports editor of the Times.

2006 — Named Iowa’s best sports columnist by INA.

2008 — Placed third in nation in APSE writing contest in project reporting.

2009 — Published “Iron Man McGinnity," a biography of Hall of Fame pitcher Joe McGinnity.

2015 — Published “Iowa Baseball Greats: Sixteen Major Leaguers Who Were in the Game for Life."

2016 — Stepped down as sports editor again to become a columnist and reporter.

2021 — Retired in December after nearly 38 years at the Times.

2022 — Selected for induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame

