The Menke timeline

  • Updated
Deb Menke

Deb Menke called North Scott High School to great success in volleyball and girls basketball.

 Submitted

1951 — Born on Jan. 14 in Winterset, Iowa

1968 — Graduated from Winterset High School, enrolled as an education major at Northwest Missouri State University

1972 — Was part of the first-ever women’s basketball team at Northwest Missouri State, a team which finished 9-2 and won the Missouri AIAW state championship

1972 — Accepted a teaching position with the North Scott Community School district, where her job also included overseeing the intramural athletics program for girls

1973 — Coached her first volleyball team at North Scott

1976 — Built her volleyball team at North Scott around junior Kori Knutson-Pollock, the first all-state player coached by Menke. After repeating that feat in 1977, she would become the first Division I athlete coached by Menke when she signed with Drake

1976 — Became the freshman girls basketball coach at North Scott

1984 — Guided the North Scott volleyball team to its first-ever Iowa state tournament appearance, finishing second to Fort Dodge

1985 — After guiding the sophomore team to a combined 36-0 record the previous two seasons, was named to coach the girls basketball team at North Scott

1985 — Coached the Lancers to their first state championship in volleyball, defeating perennial power Dubuque Wahlert in the state final

1985 — Was named the Iowa state high school volleyball coach of the year

1985 — Weeks after winning the Iowa Class 2A state volleyball, coached her first girls basketball game at the varsity level with a team ranked first in the state

1986 — Guided North Scott to an undefeated regular season and a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship in her first season as the Lancers’ girls basketball coach

1986 — Reached the Iowa 5-on-5 state basketball championship game with a 25-0 record but lost to Marshalltown in the title game

1986 — North Scott returned to the state volleyball tournament for a third consecutive year, finishing second to Dubuque Wahlert

1987 — Coached the Lancers to a state runner-up finish in five-player girls basketball for a second straight season, losing a three-point game to Western Dubuque in the state final

1988 — After coaching North Scott to a 57-16 record over three seasons, stepped down as the girls basketball coach in order to spend time supporting her two sons in activities as they reached the high school level

1989 — Was named the athletics and activities director at North Scott, becoming the first female to hold that position in the Mississippi Athletic Conference

1993 — Selected by the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association as its state athletic director of the year

1997 — Left North Scott after 25 years in the district to become the associate principal at Pleasant Valley High School

2001 — Named as the Southeast Iowa associate principal of the year

2001 — Was named as the principal at Pleasant Valley High School

2002 — Was named by the Northwest Missouri State M-Club to its athletics Hall of Fame

2004 — Elected to a four-year term on the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control, representing AA (large school) principals

2005 — Received the Southeast Iowa principal of the year award

2009 — Became the first female to receive the Bernie Saggau Award of Merit from the Iowa High School Athletic Association

2022 — Selected for induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame

