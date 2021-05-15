Thorburn, Giovanine and Butcher to be inducted into QC Hall

Giovanine became the head coach at Division I Lamar University in 1993 and compiled a record of 80-85 over six seasons.

In 1999, he became the head coach at Augustana and began a 21-year run in which he won more games than any coach in the school’s history, compiling a record of 433-150. He led the Vikings to 10 College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin titles and two appearances in the NCAA Division III championship game.

Giovanine's 2015-16 team was 29-2 and from 2014 through 2019 Augie won 17 NCAA tournament games, more than any team in any division. He was named the D-III national coach of the year in 2015, 2017 and 2019 before retiring last year.

Butcher was born in Davenport but grew up in Silvis and was a multi-sport athlete at United Township High School. He competed in wrestling and was a two-year starter as a defensive lineman in football but was an especially promising prospect in baseball.

He played two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of baseball’s last January draft in 1986. He opted not to sign but then was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the June draft and signed.