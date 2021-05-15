Thorburn, Giovanine and Butcher to be inducted into QC Hall

Christine Thorburn, Grey Giovanine and Mike Butcher had careers mitigated by what-might-have-beens.
Thorburn twice narrowly missed winning Olympic medals in cycling, Giovanine twice just missed winning NCAA Division III basketball national championships and Butcher never quite reached the pinnacle as a major league baseball pitcher and pitching coach.
But the overall achievements of all three were more than extraordinary enough to merit their induction into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
Thorburn, Giovanine and Butcher comprise the 35th group of inductees into the Hall of Fame, which was established by the Quad-City Times in 1987.
With the annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their achievements will be recognized in a virtual Salute to Sports that will be posted on the Times’ website sometime next month. As with the previous 108 inductees into the Hall of Fame, they also will be commemorated with plaques hung on the suite level at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
Thorburn grew up in Bettendorf and achieved early success as a distance runner. She ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7 as a third-grader, placed in the top 10 in the Class 3A state cross country meet for Pleasant Valley four straight years and was fourth in the 3,000 meters in the state track meet as a senior in 1988.
She also won the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meters in the Midwest Conference track meet as a freshman at Grinnell College before having her career sidetracked by illnesses and injuries. An outstanding student, she won a Fulbright Scholarship and enrolled at medical school at Stanford University, thinking her competitive athletic career probably was over.
At Stanford, she became involved in the sport of cycling and developed into one of the top female cyclists in the world in her 30s. She placed fourth in the time trial at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and was fifth in the event in the 2008 games in Beijing, just three seconds short of the bronze medal.
Thorburn, now a practicing rheumatologist in Palo Alto, Calif., and fellow Hall of Famer Kim Clarke are the only Quad-Citians ever to compete in the Summer Olympics more than once.
Giovanine grew up as the son of legendary high school coach Gerald "Chips" Giovanine and starred in basketball at Highland Community College and Central Missouri State. He led NCAA Division II in free throw percentage and helped Central Missouri to a 26-2 record in 1980.
His coaching career included stops as an assistant coach at Wichita State and Rice, where he served as an assistant under Moline High School graduate Scott Thompson, who was inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame last year.
Giovanine became the head coach at Division I Lamar University in 1993 and compiled a record of 80-85 over six seasons.
In 1999, he became the head coach at Augustana and began a 21-year run in which he won more games than any coach in the school’s history, compiling a record of 433-150. He led the Vikings to 10 College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin titles and two appearances in the NCAA Division III championship game.
Giovanine's 2015-16 team was 29-2 and from 2014 through 2019 Augie won 17 NCAA tournament games, more than any team in any division. He was named the D-III national coach of the year in 2015, 2017 and 2019 before retiring last year.
Butcher was born in Davenport but grew up in Silvis and was a multi-sport athlete at United Township High School. He competed in wrestling and was a two-year starter as a defensive lineman in football but was an especially promising prospect in baseball.
He played two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of baseball’s last January draft in 1986. He opted not to sign but then was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the June draft and signed.
He spent six years in the minor leagues before being brought to the major leagues by the California Angels early in the 1992 season. He spent most of the next four seasons as a relief pitcher with the Angels, working in 115 games and going 11-4 with nine saves. In 1993, he recorded eight saves with a 2.86 earned-run average.
Following the end of his playing career in 1999, Butcher went into coaching in the Angels’ farm system. In 2006, he was hired as the pitching coach of the Tampa Bay Rays and the following year he began a nine-year stint as the Angels’ pitching coach. He then served in the same role with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2016-19.