UT grad Butcher excelled as both pitcher and coach

As a kid growing up in Silvis, Mike Butcher pictured himself as the next George Brett or Mike Schmidt.
He was the starting third baseman for United Township High School and the East Moline American Legion Post 227 team, and 40 years later some still recall his tape-measure home runs and sizzling line drives.
“I really didn’t pitch that much in high school,’’ Butcher said. “I was mostly a third baseman. Even when I went to college I was a third baseman.’’
That makes it more than a little ironic that he ended up making his living on the other side of baseball’s ongoing equation.
Butcher spent more than three decades in professional baseball trying to keep other guys from hitting tape-measure home runs and sizzling line drives.
He did it well enough to earn a spot in the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. The 56-year-old Davenport native joins Olympic cyclist Christine Thorburn and former Augustana College coach Grey Giovanine in the 35th batch of inductees into the hall.
Until last season, Butcher was the last Quad-Citian to pitch in the major leagues, spending four seasons with the California Angels in the 1990s before having his career curtailed by injuries.
He then had an even longer career as a major league pitching coach, working 14 seasons with three different teams before retiring in 2019.
Butcher, now retired and living in Arizona, figures his success as a coach can be traced all the way back to the guidance he received as a young player in the Quad-Cities.
“I just felt I could always get the best out of a player no matter what,’’ he said. “I think that’s just kind of a gift that I got from some of the mentors that I had in the game ...
“I think it goes back to stuff I learned not only in high school but in college and then from some of the good coaches I had along the way. It just kind of helped me become who I was as a coach.’’
Multi-sport star
In the 1970s and ‘80s Butcher was like a lot of other kids in the Quad-Cities eager to compete in any sport he could.
He wrestled in his first couple of years at UT and was a two-year varsity starter for some very good football teams coached by Jim Sanders.
He was the 175-pound noseguard for a Panthers team that made it to the state semifinals in 1981, scooping up a fumble and returning it 14 yards for a touchdown in a playoff victory over Belleville East.
“He wasn’t very big but he was very tough, very quick,’’ Sanders said.
Sanders recalled that Butcher started in both the offensive and defensive lines as a senior in 1982.
“I loved football but I knew baseball was probably something I was going to be able to do in college,’’ Butcher said. “At least I was hoping at the time that I was going to be able to go to college to play baseball.’’
He saw some action as a pitcher in his two years on the UT varsity, but he always thought it was hitting that would get him somewhere.
Sanders, who also coached baseball for many years at UT, thought the same thing.
“He was an outstanding hitter,’’ Sander said. “He hit for average. There’s just some kids where when the bat hits the ball, it makes a different sound than everybody else.’’
Sanders recalled a game in which Butcher slammed a home run at UT’s home field that cleared the left-field fence by so much that it hit more than halfway up the wall of the school’s nearby swimming pool.
“I doubt that anybody ever measured it at the time,’’ Sanders said. “Back then we didn’t have the speed of the ball coming off the bat or the trajectory or anything else, but we had a giant bang when it hit the side of the swimming pool.’’
Sanders recalled another game in Butcher’s sophomore year in which he hit a ball that may have traveled 500 feet. Quincy’s sophomore diamond at that time was not fully fenced in and Butcher ripped a rocket to center-field that shot through an opening in the fence and seemed to roll forever. It was one of the longest ground-rule doubles ever.
The juco route
Butcher attracted interest from a handful of Division I baseball programs, including Illinois State, Iowa State, Southern Illinois, Central Michigan and Western Michigan. But he really wanted to go to one of the country’s superpowers, either Arizona State or Florida State.
“I thought the junior college route was probably the way to go to get to the school that I wanted to go to,’’ he said.
He developed an instant connection with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M coach Mike Clark, who he still speaks with frequently, and ended up going down to Miami, Okla., to play for the Golden Norse.
“He told me ‘You come here, I guarantee you’ll get a scholarship somewhere after junior college,’’’ Butcher said.
He still was primarily a third baseman in junior college but he began to be used more and more as a pitcher, compiling a 17-11 record in two years there, 8-3 as a sophomore.
He signed a letter of intent to continue his career at the University of Oklahoma, but he also attracted the attention of pro scouts.
A Cincinnati Reds scout named Larry Barton showed up at almost all of Butcher’s games and he and his wife took a liking to Butcher, often bringing him sandwiches following games.
Baseball then had a January draft — 1986 actually was the final year it existed — and the Reds selected Butcher in the fourth round. But when Barton broke the news to Butcher that they viewed him as a pitcher, he cringed.
“I did not want to pitch,’’ Butcher said.
He chose not to sign and was drafted again in June by the reigning world champion Kansas City Royals, this time in the third round, again as a pitcher.
“I said ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’’’ Butcher said. “It was like somebody is telling me something here so I may as well pitch. I enjoyed it. I just really liked playing third base a lot better at the time.’’
Turning pro
Butcher said he knows where the idea began that he was a pitching prospect.
“If I really roll it back, what happened was between games in a doubleheader … a Dodger scout came up to my coach, Mike Clark, and said ‘Hey, do you mind if we get Butcher on the mound and have him throw a few pitches?’’’ he said.
“I probably threw between 15 to 20 pitches and the scout says to me after I get done throwing ‘Do you have any idea how hard you’re throwing?’ I really had no idea. I said ‘I don’t know, 90?’ He says ’94 to 96.’ Then my coach looks at me and says ‘You’re starting Saturday.’ That’s how it all started.’’
After signing with the Royals, he began a lengthy trek through the minor leagues. It began in Eugene, Ore., in 1986 and took him to Appleton, Wis., and Fort Myers, Fla., in 1987 and four different places in 1988. The Royals released him in mid-season and he signed with the Angels, and actually pitched a few games with the hometown Quad-City Angels.
The Angels sent him to Midland in the Class AA Texas League in 1989 and left him there for three difficult seasons.
“I thought Double-A was tougher than pitching in the big leagues, to be honest with you,’’ Butcher said. “At least it was for me. I was kind of a two-pitch pitcher trying to start. It was just a tough league. Small field. Wind seemed to be blowing out every day. If you weren’t commanding counts, you weren’t pitching well. It was definitely a learning level for me.’’
His earned-run averages for those three seasons: 6.55, 6.21, 5.22.
Butcher later threw five different pitches but in Midland the Angels were trying to get him to master the change-up and he never developed a feel for it.
“In my last year in Double-A, I started throwing a cutter and as soon as I started throwing a cutter, it just opened up a whole new ballgame for me,’’ he said. “I pitched really well after I went to the bullpen that year and went to Triple-A the next year for a little over a month and then I was in the big leagues in 1992, 1993, 1994 and 1995.
“I just really needed a third pitch and I think we spent too much time trying to learn how to throw a change-up,’’ he added. “It just wasn’t happening with me at the time.’’
Making the majors
He made his major league debut with the Angels on July 6, 1992.
It’s a day that will live forever in Butcher’s brain. And heart.
The Angels were playing the Blue Jays in front of 55,000 fans in Toronto’s SkyDome and were trailing 3-0 when Butcher was brought in to relieve with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning.
“I was worried about tripping on the turf as I walked in from right field,’’ he recalled.
Then he proceeded to strike out Derek Bell, a hard-hitting outfielder in the second year of an 11-year career.
“I’ll always remember that,’’ Butcher said.
He pitched in 19 games with the Angels that season, registering a 3.25 earned-run average. He had shoulder surgery after the season but was even better in 1993, logging a 2.86 ERA in 23 games. He served as the Angels’ closer for part of the season and recorded eight saves.
He had another surgery, on his elbow, after that season, then didn’t pitch quite as well in the next two years.
“In 1994 and 1995, my arm felt great but I started to get some numbness in my hand,’’ Butcher said. “I don’t even really know where it came from but I started walking guys and losing command of the baseball.’’
He never had any pain in the hand but the loss of feeling in his thumb, index finger and middle finger persisted. It finally was diagnosed as nerve damage in 1996 but various remedies, including a cervical block, failed to help.
“I don’t know how it happened. I wish I did,’’ Butcher said. “I’m sure they would have treated it way differently now than they did then. That’s just the way it went. I was really ready to start taking off in my career.’’
He had signed with Seattle following the 1995 season but the Mariners traded him to Cleveland and he spent all of 1996 in Triple-A. He signed with Texas in 1997, went back to Cleveland in 1998 and ended up back with the Angels organization, but never got back to the major leagues.
He had a chance to go to Japan to play in 1999, but that fell through when he pitched poorly in a few games in the Mexican League.
“I just didn’t pitch well,’’ he said. “That’s all there was to it. I think I retired May 5 that year. It was just ‘I can’t do it anymore.’’’
Coaching career
Butcher got into coaching the following year when the Angels hired him to be the pitching coach of their Rookie League team in Butte, Montana, and he found a whole new life in baseball.
“I loved mentoring players and pushing them to get the best out of them and giving them a plan,’’ he said. “I loved it.’’
He worked his way up the ladder quickly, going from rookie ball to Double-A to Triple-A to being the club’s minor league pitching coordinator for three years.
He made an impression on his superiors when the Angels got to the World Series in 2002.
Butcher had been the pitching coach at Triple-A Salt Lake City that season and had coached several hurlers who played big roles for the big league club down the stretch, including John Lackey, Frankie Rodriguez, Scott Shields and Brendan Donnelly.
He joined the Angels in September and when they reached Game 7 of the Series, manager Mike Scioscia and pitching coach Buddy Black sought his opinion on who they should start on the mound.
“I said 100% John Lackey,’’ Butcher said. “They said ‘Butch, he’s a rookie.’ I said ‘He can handle it. This guy is built for this.’’’
Lackey made Butcher look good by throwing five strong innings and getting the win, with relief help from Donnelly and Rodriguez.
In 2006, long-time Angels employee Joe Maddon became the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays and he hired Butcher to be his pitching coach.
After one year with Maddon, Butcher was tired of being so far from his wife and kids in Arizona and looking to get closer to home.
Black had been hired as the manager of the San Diego Padres and Butcher was able to get out of his contract with the Rays and replace Black as pitching coach of the Angels.
He stayed in that job for nine years before the team decided to go in a different direction following the 2015 season. Butcher quickly was snapped up by the Arizona Diamondbacks, getting him even closer to home.
Endless memories
He figures all the struggles he endured through the minor leagues with learning new pitches, fighting through injuries, coping with adversity and not reaching the majors until the age of 27combined to make him a good coach.
“It was not being the greatest pitcher obviously but having to learn something,’’ he said. “I think one of my biggest things is I felt I was mentally stronger than everyone else and the guys I played against. Not a knock on anybody but there was plenty of guys that were a lot better than me but mentally I was better than them.
“That’s one of the reasons I think I made it because I was able to kind of battle through that. Working through a lot of struggles that I had, learning pitches, learning the position, I felt like it gave me a lot of tools to go out there and share that with other players and try to get them better.’’
Butcher retired as a coach in 2019 and life has slowed down now.
But the memories remain.
The strikeout of Bell in his MLB debut is at the top of the list along with his role in the Angels’ 2002 title.
He pitched against Cal Ripken in the game in which the Orioles star tied Lou Gehrig’s record for consecutive games played and he was there again the next night when Ripken broke the record.
“That was very memorable, very cool,’’ Butcher said.
He also got to see Brett record his 3,000th career hit in 1992 only to be immediately picked off by Tim Fortugno, the pitcher who allowed the hit.
There are hundreds of other memories dating back to those earliest days in the Quad-Cities, and Butcher has retained his ties to the area through the years.
His father and brothers still live here, as do innumerable aunts, uncles and cousins, and he tries to get back as often as possible, if only to partake of Whitey’s ice cream and Frank’s pizza.
He also has stayed in touch with many of his old friends and mentors.
“It’s been great to watch him do everything he has done through the years, Sanders said. “He was always someone extra special.’’