UT grad Butcher excelled as both pitcher and coach

Butcher retired as a coach in 2019 and life has slowed down now.

But the memories remain.

The strikeout of Bell in his MLB debut is at the top of the list along with his role in the Angels’ 2002 title.

He pitched against Cal Ripken in the game in which the Orioles star tied Lou Gehrig’s record for consecutive games played and he was there again the next night when Ripken broke the record.

“That was very memorable, very cool,’’ Butcher said.

He also got to see Brett record his 3,000th career hit in 1992 only to be immediately picked off by Tim Fortugno, the pitcher who allowed the hit.

There are hundreds of other memories dating back to those earliest days in the Quad-Cities, and Butcher has retained his ties to the area through the years.

His father and brothers still live here, as do innumerable aunts, uncles and cousins, and he tries to get back as often as possible, if only to partake of Whitey’s ice cream and Frank’s pizza.

He also has stayed in touch with many of his old friends and mentors.

“It’s been great to watch him do everything he has done through the years, Sanders said. “He was always someone extra special.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.