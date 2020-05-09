× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two years ago, Andy Yohe rappelled down the side of Davenport's Black Hawk Hotel.

It was to help raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters, but it is also an example how Yohe tries to live his life to the fullest.

"Life is short and can end at any time and I realized just how important it is to live your greatest life and not have any regrets," Yohe said. "I think about it a lot. I don’t want to leave anything on the table."

After a teenage accident cost him both of his legs, Yohe became an accomplished wheelchair basketball player before finding his true passion in sled hockey. He helped the United States sled hockey team win a bronze medal in the 2006 Paralympics and gold medals in 2010 and 2014, serving as captain of both gold-medal teams.

All that has led to Yohe earning a spot in the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame. Now 41 and living in Bettendorf, Yohe will be part of the 34th group of inductees into the Hall this spring, joining Scott Thompson and Jim Hasley.

"It’s obviously quite an honor for me," Yohe said. "Anytime you make it into any hall of fame, I just think that’s such a cool thing, and to be recognized for all the hard work you’ve put in over the years when nobody’s looking, nobody’s paying attention, it’s really awesome to be recognized for that.

"It definitely makes me think about how lucky I am, every day. I have a lot to be grateful for and I try to always keep that at the front of my mind. Life is hard. We all have super hard days and I feel like it’s how you battle back on those hard days is what matters."

Early beginnings

Born in Davenport in 1978 to Tim and Nancy Yohe, Yohe grew up in DeWitt and learned to skate when he was 4, taking advantage of the city filling a baseball diamond with ice every winter.

When he was 10, he moved to Peoria and began playing hockey, quickly becoming a fan of the sport.

When Yohe moved back to the Quad-Cities in 1989, there was no hockey presence. The River's Edge, then the Quad-City Sports Center, wasn't built until 1994, and the Quad City Mallards — the pro hockey team that preceded the current Quad City Storm — didn't play its first game until 1995.

So Yohe and his friends took to playing inline hockey and even just rollerblading, sometimes skating up to 50 miles a day around the Quad-Cities.

"I’m not sure what I loved about the game so much," he said. "I ended up loving the contact more and the physical part of the game, but that’s not what drew me in the beginning. It was just a fun team sport that was fast and competitive."

'Dumb teenage mistake'

Along with the rollerblading came something of a daredevil mentality. Yohe and his friends would put on shows for local sporting goods stores, showcasing the fearlessness that so often comes with being young.

"We'd bring ramps, jump cars and do some demonstrations," Yohe said.

That mentality led to the turning point in Yohe's life. On Sept. 13, 1994, Yohe — then a sophomore at Bettendorf High School — and his friends were on the salt mounds near Bettendorf's 12th Street railroad crossing when he tried to jump an eastbound train. He slipped and his legs ended up under the train wheels.

To this day, Yohe still doesn't know what drove him to jump on the train, chalking it up to just wanting to show off to his friends.

"It was a dumb teenage mistake where, when you’re a teenager, you don’t even think you can get hurt, that’s not really even something you understand," Yohe said. "I was a cocky, 16-year-old and really didn’t think anything could ever happen to me. All of us can suffer those kind of injuries. Nobody’s indestructible."

Yohe described the entire experience as "out of body." He was airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City. His left leg was amputated below the knee cap and his right leg was amputated at mid-thigh. Before his first of four surgeries, he lost the equivalent of all the blood in his body, twice.

But, he survived.

He was discharged from the hospital on Oct. 17, then began the rehab process, determined not just to walk again, but to do all the things he did before the accident.

Yohe admits an ordeal like that can make a person want to give up. For him, that was never an option.

"It was something I told people and focused on but I still don’t know how I did it," he said. "I assume it was a combination of being around the right people, I did have a good family, positive, and my friends were great people.

"The reason I live in Bettendorf is because I think there’s a lot of good people here. A lot of people supported me at the time and that’s why I choose to raise my family here."

Yohe recognizes how much the incident changed him. Between having to wash his hair in the sink, making his own prosthetic legs while working at Miller-Meier Limb and Brace, learning to walk again, and all the little indignities that followed, Yohe knows he came out of the accident a different person.

"It definitely humbled me, it made me stronger, mentally tougher," he said. "I still believe I’m mentally tougher than 95 percent of the population in the world, and I know when I face adversity, I can come out on the other side. I feel confident in that."

Back on the ice

Thinking back to the accident, Yohe remembers one of his first thoughts revolved around his athletic future.

"Honestly, I had been run over for probably about 60 seconds before that thought came into my mind," Yohe said. "I told my friends, I want to be able to play hockey again and I want to be able to skate, those were some of the first things going through my mind."

At the time, sled hockey was still in its relative infancy. Its first year in the Paralympics was 1994, and the Quad City Sled Hockey Association was not formed until 1998.

So, within a year of his accident, and as his rehab progressed, Yohe discovered wheelchair basketball. He ended up playing for a junior team based out of Gary, Ind., and placed second in a national tournament in 1996.

Then, in 2001, he joined the Rockford Chariots, members of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

The sport had a big role in his mental recovery.

"It really helped meeting other people with disabilities," Yohe said. "You just don’t know there’s that many people out there that are just like you or there are other people out there that are having far worse problems than you are. ... It helped me realize I could still have a future, a family, a great job so it really did play an important role in me getting back to normal."

In the meantime, he was named "Children's Miracle Network Champion" for Iowa, joining former NFL quarterback Steve Young and former NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson at the White House in 1996, and walked across the stage at his high school graduation in 1997.

It wasn't until 2003 that Yohe decided to give sled hockey a try. He had just finished competing in a national wheelchair basketball tournament with the Chariots, finishing second, and decided he wanted to see what other opportunities there were.

That spring, the U.S. Paralympic team that won the gold medal in the 2002 Games was in Davenport, visiting the QCSHA. Yohe figured it was as good a time as any to go check out the sport.

Prior to that year, Yohe had never played sled hockey, but it didn't take long for him to realize what he'd been missing out on.

"As soon as I got in a sled and got on the ice, I immediately had that same connection I had with skating before. It didn’t seem to matter that I was sitting down, it really just felt great to be back on the ice again and just skating around," he said. "It was impressive to meet the guys who had just won the games in Salt Lake the year before. They were on a whole different level and I could see they were fast, they were moving the puck around and I saw just great potential in the sport and how it could be played."

Though the basics remain the same, sled hockey is very different from stand up hockey. NHL players have trouble acclimating to the rigors the sport requires, and Yohe was no different. But suddenly, he had a goal to focus on, intent on trying to make the U.S. Paralympic team in time for the 2006 Games.

He joined the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago Blackhawks, one of the top sled hockey teams in the country, and traveled with them in November of 2003 to a tournament in Nagano, Japan, where he scored three goals. He then scored six goals and added three assists in a New England Hockey Invitational in 2004, showing he was a player to be reckoned with.

"He took to the sport like it was nobody's business," said Jeff Jones, who was the coach of the Blackhawks at the time. "It starts with him being a natural athlete. ... He had a big upper body, was a strong kid, and it really came to him really fast."

Yohe's dedication was evident as he drove three hours both ways to Saturday practices in Chicago — which would last from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. — most often not returning home until 5 a.m. Sunday mornings. He was also working full-time at Miller-Meier, and going to school at Western Illinois University. He continued to play wheelchair basketball for Rockford — driving to Rockford on Thursday evenings for those practices — and played some wheelchair football.

"That year, I traveled 50 weekends out of the 52 weekends available," Yohe said. "I was having so much fun that it was hard to argue with it. I was traveling the world on somebody else's dime. ... I know it doesn't sound like fun, but I couldn't have been having more fun."

Building the dynasty

Yohe made the U.S. national team in 2005, then left for Turin, Italy, for the 2006 games, intent on helping the team defend its gold medal.

The U.S. made it out of the preliminary round but then lost 4-2 in the semifinals to Norway and ended up claiming bronze with a 4-3 win over Germany.

Despite coming away with a medal, there wasn't much satisfaction from the team, or Yohe.

"We had only thoughts of gold, our goal was for gold, we were definitely preparing as hard as we could to win gold," Yohe said. "Although any medal at the Paralympics is fantastic, we were pretty angry about it, to be honest. It ended up being a real driving force for us."

Yohe decided the only way to make sure the U.S. national anthem would be played four years later in Vancouver was to dedicate 100% of his time to the sport. In 2008, newly married to his wife Katie and having graduated from Ashford University with a degree in business administration, Yohe sold his condo and moved to Rochester, N.Y., so he could be closer to his coaches and trainers and have more ice available.

"That set the stage for the next four years, and I think ever since," said Taylor Lipsett, a teammate of Yohe's on all three Paralympic teams. "I couldn't have asked for a better leader. His example on and off the ice is a huge component of it."

Yohe was named captain in 2009, and after starting his career as a forward, was moved to defense.

"He was the perfect blend of a really tough hockey player who loved to play the game and that attitude and personality was very infectious to the other players on the team," said Dan Brennan, who is the director of sled national teams for USA Hockey. "He was actually the perfect guy to be captain because he had that experience under his belt and then it was just a matter of what kind of character he had; that goes without question, it’s top-shelf.

"He knows when to work hard, he knows when to be a friend, he knows when to be tough on people. He was a real combination of everything you look for in a great leader."

With Yohe at the helm, the U.S. traveled to the Czech Republic for the IPC Sledge Hockey World Championships, a tournament the United States had never won. Entering the tournament, the U.S. was expected to finish third, behind Canada and Norway. Instead, the U.S. beat Canada in a shootout, then beat Norway in the gold-medal game, with Yohe scoring the game-winning goal in the closing seconds.

"He was the kind of guy you could throw on the ice at any time and you knew you were going to get a maximum effort," Brennan said. "That goal was huge. That goal gave us the confidence to say, you know what, we’ve reached it, we can win these games, we can beat these teams now. We didn’t necessarily feel that way until ’09."

It was just a precursor of things to come.

In the 2010 Games in Vancouver, the United States outscored its opponents 19-0 in five games, reclaiming the gold medal with a 2-0 win over Japan.

"It was an incredible feeling," Yohe said. "When you've had a goal for that long and you've focused on something that much, worked as hard as we did, it was definitely quite an enjoyable couple days. We definitely enjoyed those Games and it was another surreal experience, it didn't even feel like it was real there for a while.

"At the medal ceremony with our national anthem playing, it was everything I hoped it could be."

Shortly after the Paralympics, Yohe decided to retire, but he couldn't stay away for long, returning to the game in 2013 to captain the team again. The U.S. won gold again in 2014, avenging an earlier loss with a 1-0 win over the hosting Russians in Sochi.

"Any time even one gold medal lines up for a team, there’s so much that happens behind the scenes, so many people are involved in it," Yohe said. "It helped we had the best goaltender in the world and we had the right players that were willing to buy in at the right time. I’m just lucky I was on the right teams at the time."

Life after hockey

After flirting briefly with coming back for the 2018 Paralympics, Yohe finally called it quits for good in 2017 and has been working at Ruhl & Ruhl for the past five years. He has also been a motivational speaker since 2005, delivering talks on such topics as creating positive outcomes, and overcoming challenges and adversity.

He watched from home as the U.S. Paralympic team — which now features Davenport's Kevin McKee — won its third straight gold medal in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Though he is now in his 40s, there isn't a doubt in Yohe's mind that if he wanted to, he could still play the game at the highest level, but it's no longer the driving force in his life like it was 14 years ago.

"I'm a person who stays in shape all the time," Yohe said. "I believe, if I had a couple months right now, I could go make the team. ... I would just need to get on the ice and practice for a little while."

But now with two kids, Abby and Levi, Yohe's priorities lie elsewhere.

Yohe's proud of how much the game has grown since he first took the ice in 2003. When he first made the Paralympic team, USA Hockey was not affiliated. Now the athletes have access to the top trainers in the country.

Yohe's first Paralympic experience was not televised, but by 2014, the gold-medal game was shown on NBC Sports Network, the first time the game had been broadcast live. That same year, PBS aired a documentary called "Ice Warriors," which chronicled the team's journey to that 2014 gold medal. Yohe provided color commentary for NBC Sports at the 2015 World Championships.

"Without that kind of leadership and the pioneers, like that '02 team and the Andy Yohes of the world, those guys really helped make the sport what it is today," Brennan said.

Yohe is just happy to have been a part of it.

"I'm very proud of just where the sport has come," he said. "I just like to think I helped a little to grow the game and put it in a great place before I walked away."

