You have two chances to enjoy the works of Beethoven and Strauss performed by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra. The evening includes Principal Oboe Andrew Parker's performance of the technically demanding Strauss Oboe Concerto, and the orchestra’s performance of what is arguably Beethoven’s best known tour-de-force, Symphony No. 5. For more information, call 563-322-7276 or visit qcso.org.

8 p.m., Saturday, Adler Theatre, Davenport, and 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3, Centennial Hall, Rock Island, $10-64.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments