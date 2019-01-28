The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, or QCSO, is continuing its tradition of presenting composer Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 9." During this Masterworks, set for Saturday at the Adler Theatre, the QCSO will perform his four-movement work, which is considered his farewell score and most personal piece. Tickets, ranging from $17 to $64 for adults and from $10 to $33 for students, are available at the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office, 327 Brady St., Davenport, by calling 563-322-7276 or online at qcso.org.

8 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $17-$64

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments