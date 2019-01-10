The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will open its Masterworks series with Beethoven's "Twelve German Dances," and his well-known "Symphony No. 5" Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E, 3rd St., Davenport and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at Augustana College's Centennial Hall. For tickets and more info, visit qcso.org.

