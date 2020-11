Six girls from Davenport Assumption competed in the Class V Solo Dance division Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Competing were Leah Zeimet, Jessica Lai, Celia Huber, Emerson Severson, Sophia Mucciarone and Madalynn Motto. Results will be announced Dec. 5, 2020.