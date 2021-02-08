qct local briefs

Campbell contract extended

Iowa State announced on Monday that head football coach Matt Campbell agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.

In previous years, Campbell always agreed to a one-year extension after every season.

The details of the contract weren’t released but the announcement did say that he now has $3 million for his assistant coaches.

Campbell led Iowa State to its first regular-season conference championship in more than a century and took the Cyclones to the Fiesta Bowl, their first New Year’s Six Bowl.

Hawkeyes' Clark honored again

Back-to-back 30-point performances in losses to Ohio State and Indiana led to Iowa's Caitlin Clark being named the Big Ten Conference women's basketball freshman of the week for the ninth time in the 11 weeks the honor has been presented.

In addition to putting together her fifth and Big Ten-best sixth 30-point games of the season, Clark also averaged five assists and four rebounds.