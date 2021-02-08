qct local briefs

Campbell contract extended
Iowa State announced on Monday that head football coach Matt Campbell agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.
In previous years, Campbell always agreed to a one-year extension after every season.
The details of the contract weren’t released but the announcement did say that he now has $3 million for his assistant coaches.
Campbell led Iowa State to its first regular-season conference championship in more than a century and took the Cyclones to the Fiesta Bowl, their first New Year’s Six Bowl.
Hawkeyes' Clark honored again
Back-to-back 30-point performances in losses to Ohio State and Indiana led to Iowa's Caitlin Clark being named the Big Ten Conference women's basketball freshman of the week for the ninth time in the 11 weeks the honor has been presented.
In addition to putting together her fifth and Big Ten-best sixth 30-point games of the season, Clark also averaged five assists and four rebounds.
The collection of weekly honors for the guard from West Des Moines is now one shy of the most ever in a single season by a Big Ten player. Nebraska's Jessica Shepard was the freshman of the week 10 times during the 2015-16 season.
Dosunmu repeats honor
Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu has been named the Big Ten Conference men's basketball player of the week for the second straight week and fourth time this season.
Dosunmu scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and handed out 12 assists in a 75-60 victory over Wisconsin, joining Mark Smith (1979) and Sergio McClain (2001) as the only Illinois players ever to record a triple double.
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey was honored as the league’s freshman of the week after he averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists in games against Maryland and Northwestern.
Several Illini games rescheduled
The Big Ten has announced three schedule updates for the Illinois men's basketball team.
The game originally scheduled for Jan. 13 at Nebraska will now be played Friday at 6 p.m. in Lincoln, Neb.
The Illini's trip to Michigan State, originally scheduled for Jan. 23, is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in East Lansing.
A home game with Nebraska on Feb. 24 has now been moved to the final week of the season, between March 2 and March 4, with the confirmed date yet to be announced.
Iowa reports COVID numbers
Positive tests for COVID-19 in PCR tests administered by the Iowa athletics department moved higher than 1% for the first time in three weeks.
Iowa announced six positive tests among the 472 tests for the coronavirus given to athletes, coaches and staff members last week, a 1.3% positivity rate.
Since testing began on May 29, Iowa has reported 392 positive tests among 15,082 tests for a positivity rate of 2.6%.
USA Wrestling moves Trials
USA Wrestling announced Monday that United States Olympic Trials for this year will not be held at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center.
Current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and a desire to hold the event at a location to accommodate participants, staff and fans were cited as the reasons for the move to a new site to be determined soon.
Fans who purchased tickets for the event with a credit card will receive a full refund, including processing fees, within 7-10 days. Penn State will refund cash and check purchases to the original purchaser within 1-2 weeks.
USA Wrestling also announced that Penn State will host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.