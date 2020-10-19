QCT local briefs

Iowa, Illinois, ISU times set

Starting times for football games on Oct. 31 involving Iowa, Illinois and Iowa State were announced Monday.

The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini will both play their home openers that day.

Iowa will face Northwestern in a 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium that will be televised by ESPN. Illinois hosts Purdue at Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. in a game that will be aired by the Big Ten Network.

Iowa State will visit Kansas at 11 a.m. FS1 will televise the game.

Iowa reports 6 positive tests

The University of Iowa athletic department reported six positive results among the 660 COVID-19 PCR tests it administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members last week.

That translates to a positivity rate of 0.9% for the week of Oct. 12-18.

Overall since Iowa began its testing program on May 29, a total of 253 positive tests, 6,901 negative tests and one inconclusive test have been recorded. That computes to a positivity rate of 3.5% for tests administered as part of a return-to-campus protocol.

The Big Ten began daily rapid antigen testing of all football program personnel on Sept. 30. Any positive tests identified through that testing process must be confirmed through a PCR test, which is then reflected in the weekly numbers.

