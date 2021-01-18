QCT local briefs

Robbins nabs Big Ten honor again
For the second time in three weeks, former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins has been named the Big Ten Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week.
Robbins shared the award with Purdue’s Trevion Williams after leading Minnesota with 22 points and 8 rebounds in a 75-57 victory over previously unbeaten Michigan on Saturday. The 7-foot junior also won the award on Jan. 4.
Williams averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over Indiana and Penn State.
Purdue’s Brandon Newman was named the league’s freshman of the week after averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots in the Boilermakers’ two victories.
Hawkeyes' Taylor recognized
Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Monday by the Football Writers Association of America to its freshman All-American team.
Named as the punter of the year in the Big Ten Conference, Taylor led all freshmen punters in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 44.1 yards per punt.
He had nine punts of 50 yards or longer, dropped 18 punts that were downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and had only one touchback in 40 attempts. With his work, Iowa averaged a Big Ten-best 42.9 net punting average that ranked fourth nationally.
Iowa COVID rate drops
Iowa athletics reported its lowest positivity rate for COVID-19 PCR tests in more than a month on Monday.
Positive results were recorded on just three of the 379 tests administered during the week of Jan. 11-17, a 0.79% positivity rate. Overall since Iowa began testing student-athletes, coaches and staff members on May 29, a positivity rate of 2.8% has been recorded from 13,746 tests administered.
Big Ten honors Clark again
For the seventh time in eight weeks, Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Conference women's basketball freshman of the week.
Clark recorded her fourth double-double of the season in the Hawkeyes' lone game last week, finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-82 overtime loss to Ohio State.
Joens, Ryan honored by Big 12
The Iowa State women’s basketball team swept the Big 12 Conference's weekly awards Monday with Ashley Joens earning her third league player of the week honor of the season and Emily Ryan being named freshman of the week for the second time.
The Cyclones, now 24th in the Associated Press Top 25, toppled the Big 12’s two remaining undefeated teams in conference play, Oklahoma State and Baylor, and snapped the Lady Bears 61-game home win streak.
Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter of the victory over Baylor and collected 30 points and 15 rebounds against Oklahoma State. Ryan had 24 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists in the two games.
Illini, Spartans postponed
Illinois' scheduled basketball game Saturday at Michigan State has been postponed because of ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Spartans' program.
The postponement is the second in 10 days for the Fighting Illini, who also had a Jan. 13 game at Nebraska postponed for COVID-19 issues in the Nebraska program. The Big Ten is working with Illinois to reschedule both games.