QCT local briefs

Robbins nabs Big Ten honor again

For the second time in three weeks, former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins has been named the Big Ten Conference’s men’s basketball player of the week.

Robbins shared the award with Purdue’s Trevion Williams after leading Minnesota with 22 points and 8 rebounds in a 75-57 victory over previously unbeaten Michigan on Saturday. The 7-foot junior also won the award on Jan. 4.

Williams averaged 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in wins over Indiana and Penn State.

Purdue’s Brandon Newman was named the league’s freshman of the week after averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots in the Boilermakers’ two victories.

Hawkeyes' Taylor recognized

Iowa punter Tory Taylor was named Monday by the Football Writers Association of America to its freshman All-American team.

Named as the punter of the year in the Big Ten Conference, Taylor led all freshmen punters in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 44.1 yards per punt.