QCT local briefs

Illini land instate lineman
Illinois has added an instate offensive lineman to its 2021 recruiting class.
Josh Gesky, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound tackle from Manteno, committed Sunday to become the 15th player to announce intentions to sign with Illinois as part of the current recruiting cycle.
Ranked as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, Gesky selected the Fighting Illini over offers from Kansas, Syracuse, Eastern Michigan and Arkansas State.
More positive tests at Iowa
With a number of student-athletes beginning to return to campus as the start of the fall semester nears, Iowa reported a total of 15 positive COVID-19 tests among the 338 tests administered during the week of Aug. 3-9.
As part of return-to-campus protocol which began on May 29, student-athletes, coaches and staff members are being tested.
With testing last week, a total of 941 tests have been administered with 47 positive tests recorded, a positivity rate of 4.99 percent.
UNI gives fans ticket options
After announcing on Friday that its 2020 Missouri Valley Football Conference season was being postponed until next spring, Northern Iowa is giving fans who have purchased season tickets several options.
Fans can transfer season tickets to the spring season, transfer the balance to the Panther Scholarship Club as a 100% tax-deductible donation, apply the balance as a credit toward fall 2021 season tickets or receive a full refund.
Season ticket holders have until Sept. 1 to make a selection. After that date, tickets will automatically be transferred to the spring season option. If a spring season does not occur, UNI athletics representatives will reach out to season ticket holders to assist them on options at that point.
For additional information, contact the UNI ticket office by phone at 319-273-4849 or by email at PSC@uni.edu.
Storms cancel EM races
Monday's severe thunderstorms prompted the cancellation of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event at The Bullring at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline.
The races, rescheduled from a previous postponement, were scheduled to be held Monday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!