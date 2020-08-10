QCT local briefs

Illini land instate lineman

Illinois has added an instate offensive lineman to its 2021 recruiting class.

Josh Gesky, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound tackle from Manteno, committed Sunday to become the 15th player to announce intentions to sign with Illinois as part of the current recruiting cycle.

Ranked as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, Gesky selected the Fighting Illini over offers from Kansas, Syracuse, Eastern Michigan and Arkansas State.

More positive tests at Iowa

With a number of student-athletes beginning to return to campus as the start of the fall semester nears, Iowa reported a total of 15 positive COVID-19 tests among the 338 tests administered during the week of Aug. 3-9.

As part of return-to-campus protocol which began on May 29, student-athletes, coaches and staff members are being tested.

With testing last week, a total of 941 tests have been administered with 47 positive tests recorded, a positivity rate of 4.99 percent.

UNI gives fans ticket options