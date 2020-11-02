QCT NFL report

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and All-Pro tight end George Kittle for an extended period of time after they got hurt against Seattle.
A person familiar with the injuries said Monday on condition of anonymity that Garoppolo’s ankle injury and Kittle’s foot injury will sideline them indefinitely.
ESPN first reported the severity of the injuries, saying Garoppolo will miss at least six weeks with a high ankle sprain and Kittle will be out eight weeks with a broken bone in his foot.
Garoppolo and Kittle are the latest in a long line of injuries this season that have derailed the defending NFC champions. San Francisco already has been forced to play without defensive ends Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas; top cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel; and running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. for extended periods of time this season.
The Niners have managed to go 4-4 despite those absences, but now will have to play at least the bulk of the rest of the season without their starting quarterback and top offensive player.
Bucs 25, Giants 23: Lackluster for much of the game, Tom Brady did what he does best in the second half Monday night.
Brady threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, lifting Tampa Bay to victory over New York and giving the Buccaneers quarterback the career lead in TD throws once more.
The Saints' Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561. Evans' diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points.
But Tampa Bay (6-2) had to sweat it out. Daniel Jones drove New York (1-7) 70 yards in 13 plays and connected with Golden Tate for a 19-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. The 2-point conversion failed as the officials picked up a flag presumably for defensive pass interference.
King to Titans: The Tennessee Titans think former Iowa defensive back Desmond King can help their defense, and now coach Mike Vrabel says they will have to wait until possibly Saturday at the earliest to see him work in person.
Vrabel said Monday that he and general manager Jon Robinson talked and felt King could come in and help as someone who's been an effective blitzer. The Titans (5-2) have only seven sacks this season. Only Jacksonville has fewer in the NFL.
Tennessee, which hosts the Bears on Sunday, currently has the NFL’s worst defense on third down and needs help in a banged-up secondary.
The Titans made the move Monday, sending a sixth-round pick to the Chargers a day after a 31-20 loss to Cincinnati. Vrabel said King will be able to take part in Zoom virtual meetings until he passes through the testing protocols.
Jags change QBs: The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving from one sixth-round draft pick to another at quarterback.
Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Gardner Minshew will miss Sunday's game against Houston (1-6) with a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Rookie Jake Luton will make his NFL debut.
The Jaguars (1-6) have lost six consecutive games, including three straight by double digits.
Browns’ Garrett OK: Browns defensive star Myles Garrett didn't suffer any structural knee damage and is not expected to miss any games, a huge relief for a Cleveland team hoping to make the playoffs.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the team “dodged a bullet” after an MRI revealed that Garrett wasn't seriously hurt.
Garrett will have two weeks to get healthy as the Browns (5-3) have a bye this Sunday before hosting the Houston Texans on Nov. 15. Stefanski expects Garrett to be ready for the Texans.
Ex-Packer star dies: Herb Adderley, the Hall of Fame cornerback who joined the NFL as a running back and became part of a record six championship teams with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, has died. He was 81.
His death was confirmed by the Packers on Friday, with no details given. Nasir Adderley, a safety for the Los Angeles Chargers, tweeted that his cousin was a "unique soul who has had such an incredible influence on my life.”
Herb Adderley played in four of the first six Super Bowls and won five NFL championships with Green Bay and one with Dallas during his 12-year career.
Seattle lineman suspended: Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore was suspended six games by the NFL on Monday for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks' roster following their Week 14 game against the New York Jets.
Suit moves forward: The Supreme Court said Monday an antitrust challenge can go forward to the way the National Football League sells the rights to telecasts of pro football games.
The league's 32 teams pool the rights to telecast their games, negotiating packages with the major networks as well as the DirecTV satellite service. The lawsuit was filed by businesses and individuals who say they purchased a package of games from DirecTV. A lower court ruled that the NFL's contract with DirecTV may limit competition in violation of federal law. The arrangement has been in place for more than 25 years.
