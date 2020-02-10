QCT prep report

SHERRARD — Looking for its 20th win this season, the Mercer County girls basketball squad was also looking to take the first step toward the program's first postseason plaque.
That process began for the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles on Monday night in the opening round of the Class 2A Sherrard Regional. Taking on reigning regional champion Alleman, Mercer County used strong starts in both the third and fourth quarters to propel itself to a 42-35 victory.
Now 20-11, the Golden Eagles return to Harry Hunt Gymnasium tonight for the second of two regional semifinal games. Awaiting them will be fourth-seeded host Sherrard (14-14), which dropped a 39-24 decision to MerCo in both teams' regular-season finale.
"It's nice for us in that we should have a bit of confidence, knowing that we can beat Sherrard," said MerCo coach Katie Engwall. "That said, (Sherrard coach Doug Swanson) is a fantastic coach, and I know he'll have his team prepared for us."
Also moving on from Monday's first round was No. 8 Rockridge, which held Orion to just five second-half points to pull away to a 45-28 win and a semifinal date with top-seeded Carthage Illini West (24-4) this evening at 6.
Rockridge was led by sophomore forward Kierney McDonald, who finished with game-highs of 23 points and 14 rebounds.
Class 2A
At Kewanee: Farmington got 14 points from Emily Cash in a 41-32 victory over the host school on Monday night. Gracey Damron paced Kewanee with 9 points. Farmington takes on Normal University High on Wednesday.
At Rock Falls: Madison Haynes’ 24-point effort helped West Carroll prevail over Oregon 46-38 in the opening round to set up a matchup against host Rock Falls.
Byron got 10 points apiece from Ella Grunstrom and Ava Kilgen to claim a 45-33 win over Erie-Prophetstown in the second game and will play Winnebago on Wednesday. Baylee Anderson and Ella Heyvaert shared scoring honors for E-P with 9 points each.
Class 1A
At Oneida: Calyn Garza and Abby Stowe each scored 12 points to lead ROWVA to a 48-41 victory over Kewanee Wethersfield in the opening round. ROWVA now faces No. 2 seed Princeville on Wednesday.
At Biggsville: Ridgewood advanced to a Tuesday night battle with top seed Brimfield by defeating Elmwood 48-37.