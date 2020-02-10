QCT prep report

SHERRARD — Looking for its 20th win this season, the Mercer County girls basketball squad was also looking to take the first step toward the program's first postseason plaque.

That process began for the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles on Monday night in the opening round of the Class 2A Sherrard Regional. Taking on reigning regional champion Alleman, Mercer County used strong starts in both the third and fourth quarters to propel itself to a 42-35 victory.

Now 20-11, the Golden Eagles return to Harry Hunt Gymnasium tonight for the second of two regional semifinal games. Awaiting them will be fourth-seeded host Sherrard (14-14), which dropped a 39-24 decision to MerCo in both teams' regular-season finale.

"It's nice for us in that we should have a bit of confidence, knowing that we can beat Sherrard," said MerCo coach Katie Engwall. "That said, (Sherrard coach Doug Swanson) is a fantastic coach, and I know he'll have his team prepared for us."

Also moving on from Monday's first round was No. 8 Rockridge, which held Orion to just five second-half points to pull away to a 45-28 win and a semifinal date with top-seeded Carthage Illini West (24-4) this evening at 6.