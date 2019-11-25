120619-qct-sv-crosswordclues

You are the owner of this article.
CLUES ACROSS

1. Hair care product

4. Looped

10. It's present in all living cells

11. Choose

12. South Dakota

14. Cash machine

15. Of the pia mater

16. Ancient Egyptian documents

18. Layers at the back of the eyeballs

22. Not perceived

23. Look over

24. Improve a tire

26. Time zone

27. Main branch of Islam

28. Bark of the mulberry tree

30. Sea eagles

31. Records heart muscle activity (abbr.)

34. Famed Hollywood producer

36. Yuck!

37. Reject outright and bluntly

39. __ 500, car race

40. Small heap or pile

41. Type of degree (abbr.)

42. Contagious skin disease

48. Erases from a surface

50. In an enthusiastic way

51. Begin again

52. Intricately produced pattern

53. It flows NW to the Seine

54. Be obliged to repay

55. Southeast

56. Slip in

58. Leisure time activity

59. Breastbones

60. Sun up in New York

CLUES DOWN

1. More cloudy

2. Main course

3. Protect with plastic

4. Equally

5. Rebukes

6. Friend to a salesman

7. Warms up

8. Overshadow

9. Interior lineman in football

12. San Antonio hoopster

13. Comedian Cook

17. Time zone

19. First PM of India

20. Performing perfectly

21. A way to hide

25. Former NBA commissioner

29. Peter's last name

31. Outlying suburb of London

32. Used to cut steak

33. Deep inlets

35. Type of tree

38. Done openly and unashamedly

41. Indigenous person of N. Africa

43. Confessed openly

44. A way to separate with an instrument

45. Influential journalist Tarbell

46. Manning and Roth are two

47. One who cares for horses in India

49. Something to believe in

56. Form of "to be"

57. Atomic #73

