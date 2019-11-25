120619-qct-sv-crosswordclues

CLUES ACROSS
1. Hair care product
4. Looped
10. It's present in all living cells
11. Choose
12. South Dakota
14. Cash machine
15. Of the pia mater
16. Ancient Egyptian documents
18. Layers at the back of the eyeballs
22. Not perceived
23. Look over
24. Improve a tire
26. Time zone
27. Main branch of Islam
28. Bark of the mulberry tree
30. Sea eagles
31. Records heart muscle activity (abbr.)
34. Famed Hollywood producer
36. Yuck!
37. Reject outright and bluntly
39. __ 500, car race
40. Small heap or pile
41. Type of degree (abbr.)
42. Contagious skin disease
48. Erases from a surface
50. In an enthusiastic way
51. Begin again
52. Intricately produced pattern
53. It flows NW to the Seine
54. Be obliged to repay
55. Southeast
56. Slip in
58. Leisure time activity
59. Breastbones
60. Sun up in New York
CLUES DOWN
1. More cloudy
2. Main course
3. Protect with plastic
4. Equally
5. Rebukes
6. Friend to a salesman
7. Warms up
8. Overshadow
9. Interior lineman in football
12. San Antonio hoopster
13. Comedian Cook
17. Time zone
19. First PM of India
20. Performing perfectly
21. A way to hide
25. Former NBA commissioner
29. Peter's last name
31. Outlying suburb of London
32. Used to cut steak
33. Deep inlets
35. Type of tree
38. Done openly and unashamedly
41. Indigenous person of N. Africa
43. Confessed openly
44. A way to separate with an instrument
45. Influential journalist Tarbell
46. Manning and Roth are two
47. One who cares for horses in India
49. Something to believe in
56. Form of "to be"
57. Atomic #73