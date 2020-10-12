QCT wire report

Vandy-Mizzou game postponed
Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.
Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina.
K-State QB out for season
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder, leaving freshman Will Howard to lead the No. 22 Wildcats the rest of the way.
Thompson was hurt two weeks ago when Texas Tech's Rico Jeffers drove him into the ground after Thompson unloaded a pass in the Wildcats' 31-21 victory. The Red Raiders were penalized 15 yards and Jeffers was ejected for the late hit.
"He had surgery last week on an upper-body injury, so unfortunately his season is over with,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said during the Big 12 teleconference on Monday. “But we are going to rally around Will Howard and Nick Ast.”
Wawrinka rallies to advance
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Stan Wawrinka saved three match points to achieve a comeback win over Dan Evans and reach the second round of the St. Petersburg Open on Monday, after the tournament was disrupted by an unnamed player's coronavirus case.
Serving to stay in the match at 5-6 down in the second, Wawrinka gave Evans three chances to seal the match but saved them all and then won the second-set tiebreaker and deciding set to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory. Wawrinka saved a match point in a win over Evans before, when he went on to win the 2016 U.S. Open.
Blackhawks sign Janmark
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to a one-year contract with Mattias Janmark on Monday, adding a veteran forward to help make up for the loss of Brandon Saad.
Janmark's contract carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. Saad was traded to Colorado on Saturday, and the 27-year-old Janmark could step into his role on Chicago's penalty-killing unit.
Janmark had six goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Dallas last season. He also had one goal and seven assists in 26 postseason appearances, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final.
