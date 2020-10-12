QCT wire report

Vandy-Mizzou game postponed

Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.

Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina.

K-State QB out for season

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder, leaving freshman Will Howard to lead the No. 22 Wildcats the rest of the way.

Thompson was hurt two weeks ago when Texas Tech's Rico Jeffers drove him into the ground after Thompson unloaded a pass in the Wildcats' 31-21 victory. The Red Raiders were penalized 15 yards and Jeffers was ejected for the late hit.