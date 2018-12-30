In a span of 48 days, the Quad-Cities crowned five high school state softball champions within a 45-mile radius of downtown Davenport.
Rockridge and Rock Island captured Class 2A and 4A championships in Illinois, respectively, in early June. Louisa-Muscatine (2A), Davenport Assumption (3A) and Pleasant Valley (5A) claimed titles in July.
Rock Island never had won a sectional title before this season. Louisa-Muscatine never had been to a state tournament prior to this past summer.
For Assumption and PV, the top two programs in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, it was the second straight season it won titles on the same day.
"You’re finding amazing coaches that are committed year-round to these girls,” PV coach Jose Lara said. “The girls are buying into what these coaches are selling."
Rockridge beat Beecher 5-2 in the title game, the program's second title. Rock Island clipped Plainfield North 2-1 in championship contest.
L-M scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to beat traditional power Iowa City Regina, 4-3. Assumption doubled-up Roland Story 4-2, and PV silenced Indianola 3-0.
There were 15 all-state players among those five championship teams, including Purdue commit Ashley Peters of Rock Island and Iowa State signee Carli Spelhaug of PV.
