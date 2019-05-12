Quad Cities Christian School, Moline, has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Lila Van Acker
The Arts
Danielle Pement, child of Lyle and Karen Pement, plans to attend Blackhawk Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Volleyball, Drama and Straight A's
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? After high school, I hope to take with me the work ethic that I learned and the friendships that I built. Without all of the different situations and problems that were presented to me in high school I wouldn’t be the person that I am today. I hope to take my creativity and drive to succeed into my future life after high school. Because of this school and amazing teachers, I have been able to unlock and really thrive with the creative mind that I have been blessed with. Between painting, drawing, ceramics, and drama my short life has been filled with countless memories. Also, because of these amazing experiences, I have been able to connect to many people that I otherwise would have never met. They shape my life into the person that I am and I hope to meet people that will help me be the person that I strive to be.
Humanities
Abigail Campbell, child of Glenn and Tonya Campbell, plans to major in TESL at Eastern Gateway Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Eagle Award (holding a 3.5 GPA or higher), DAR Good Citizen Award and Best Defensive Player Volleyball
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Kindness. One word. Eight letters. Ultimate importance. In school we learn things such as math, science, and history, but what do we really take with us? In a few years, or the very moment you finish that difficult test, the knowledge vanishes from your brain. Even so, this knowledge of kindness will never leave me. Every person has a life. I do not know the lives of the people I pass in the hall. So I smile. I say hi. It may very well be the nicest thing they experience that day. I try to give the kindness I yearn for from others. When someone is being mean to me, I fight back with kindness. My kindness reveals their absurdity. Kindness is toxic to meanness. My experiences have taught me a priceless lesson. Kindness is what I am taking with me into the next chapter of my life.
Leadership
Trevor Brei, child of Eric and Traci Brei, plans to major in Criminal Justice at Western Illinois (Quad-Cities campus).
Top 3 achievements: Honor award, 2018 offensive MVP (Basketball) and 2019 Defensive MVP (Basketball)
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout my high school career, I believe that I have been a very approachable and sociable person. I enjoy getting to know and building relationships with fellow students and teachers. I am passionate about helping others and try my best to treat others with respect and a positive attitude, which is the way I want to be treated. I have seen this displayed for me by some of my teachers throughout high school. They invested time in building relationships with me as well as the other students. These teachers treated their students with respect and encouragement, which translated into the students’ respecting the teachers and keeping a positive attitude. I have come to know that I cannot help everyone, although everyone can help someone and my hope is to be an example of how to do this so that others who see this will come to do the same.
Math/The Sciences
JiaCheng “Jacky” Zhang
Vocational Education
Kathryn Peterson
Young Journalist
Jayden Wildermuth, child of Leanne Wildermuth and Mark Wildermuth, plans to major in Pharmaceuticals at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Editor in Yearbook, completing 4 years of Cheerleading and passing all 5 years of Science with 90% and above.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school seems like nothing you learn will continue with you after you graduate. The only thing that will undoubtedly remain is the memories you have, and being able to look back on them years from now to enjoy with your happy family. The thing that helps the most as a reminder is a yearbook. Being on the yearbook team for three years of high school ensured that all the memories that we all want to last would be placed on those pages. Being a part of the cheer squad, there was so many memories that we all wanted to last that would be captured and displayed. Yearbook was a great opportunity to show all of the memories that we want for the future, and I will forever take that with me. It taught me that the most important thing is cherishing every memory you get with your friends.
